LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide for Monday, August 3, 2026

IBOV 178,000.24 — 0.00% IPSA 11,049.81 ▲ 0.30% IPC MEX 66,935.53 ▼ 0.58% MERVAL 3,274,443 ▼ 0.51% COLCAP 2,384.67 ▼ 0.31% BVL PERÚ 57,378.30 — — USD/BRL5.09▲ 0.26% USD/MXN17.31▼ 0.01% USD/CLP925.12▼ 0.64% USD/COP3,230▲ 0.84% USD/PEN3.39▼ 0.08% USD/ARS1,494▲ 0.57% USD/UYU40.27▲ 0.17% USD/PYG5,936▲ 0.08% USD/BOB12.07▼ 0.25% USD/DOP58.13▲ 0.24% USD/CRC448.42— 0.00% USD/GTQ7.62▼ 0.08% USD/HNL26.78▲ 0.07% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES746.91▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD158.01▲ 0.52% USD/TTD6.74▲ 0.40% EUR/BRL5.86▼ 0.06% BRENT 83.51 ▼ 7.33% WTI 80.06 ▼ 5.44% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.54 ▲ 1.67% GOLD 4,111 ▲ 1.53% SILVER 58.40 ▲ 1.40% SOY 1,192 ▲ 1.73% CORN 473.00 ▲ 7.32% WHEAT 651.50 ▲ 1.92% COFFEE 321.15 ▼ 3.30% SUGAR 15.01 ▲ 2.39% ORANGE JUICE 159.20 ▲ 2.74% COTTON 81.39 ▲ 1.11% COCOA 5,903 ▲ 9.38% BEEF 227.03 ▼ 2.04% CATTLE 343.00 ▼ 1.44% LITHIUM 69.41 ▲ 0.27% PETR4 43.05 ▼ 0.85% VALE3 74.64 ▼ 2.15% ITUB4 43.17 ▲ 0.70% BBDC4 18.55 ▲ 0.76% ABEV3 15.77 ▼ 1.38% BBAS3 21.27 ▼ 0.37% B3SA3 15.62 ▼ 0.70% WEGE3 48.20 ▲ 2.12% PRIO3 58.50 ▼ 3.86% SUZB3 43.10 ▼ 0.51% RENT3 38.10 ▲ 1.30% AZZA3 16.23 ▼ 1.16% CSAN3 4.10 ▲ 0.74% RAIZ4 0.26 — 0.00% PCAR3 2.75 ▲ 6.18% GMAT3 3.97 ▼ 1.49% PSSA3 54.00 ▼ 1.28% CVCB3 1.44 ▲ 9.92% POSI3 3.51 ▼ 1.13% SLCE3 13.35 ▼ 0.22% NATU3 8.50 ▲ 2.04% BRKM5 5.96 ▼ 0.17% RANI3 8.42 ▲ 3.82% CSNA3 4.51 ▼ 8.89% CMIN3 5.73 ▲ 0.35% USIM5 7.56 ▲ 2.72% GGBR4 25.63 ▲ 2.60% ENEV3 26.75 ▲ 1.67% CPFE3 46.11 ▲ 0.04% CMIG4 11.28 ▼ 0.53% EQTL3 38.89 ▲ 0.59% LREN3 13.85 ▲ 1.84% VIVT3 32.30 ▼ 1.01% RAIL3 14.16 ▼ 1.94% KLABIN 18.24 ▼ 0.05% RAIA DROGASIL 18.85 ▲ 2.00% RDOR3 34.06 ▼ 1.67% HAPV3 11.91 ▲ 5.59% FLRY3 17.27 ▲ 0.76% SMTO3 14.38 ▼ 0.96% UGPA3 33.10 ▲ 0.15% VBBR3 36.13 ▲ 0.22% BBSE3 41.36 ▲ 0.24% BPAC11 57.12 ▲ 0.56% CURY3 31.45 ▲ 3.45% AERI3 2.15 — 0.00% VIVARA 22.84 ▲ 2.98% COMPASS 25.10 ▲ 1.05% VAMOS 3.26 ▼ 2.40% SANB11 28.93 ▲ 1.08% ASAI3 8.55 ▲ 0.59% SBSP3 27.57 ▼ 0.47% WALMEX 49.94 ▼ 0.62% GMEXICO 211.62 ▲ 1.88% FEMSA 217.81 ▼ 1.64% CEMEX 20.60 ▲ 0.44% GFNORTE 198.18 ▼ 1.20% BIMBO 61.29 ▼ 1.08% TELEVISA 9.67 ▼ 1.43% AMX 21.68 ▼ 1.77% GAP 377.50 ▲ 0.26% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA 230.90 ▼ 0.19% KOF 185.35 ▼ 1.02% GRUMA 263.20 ▲ 1.92% KIMBER 40.01 ▼ 0.47% SQM-B 61,910 ▼ 1.26% COPEC 6,342 ▼ 0.13% BSANTANDER 80.44 ▼ 0.68% FALABELLA 6,384 ▲ 2.70% ENELAM 87.00 ▼ 1.13% CENCOSUD 1,955 ▲ 0.01% CMPC 1,050 ▼ 0.47% BANCO CHILE 192.48 ▼ 0.64% LATAM AIR 25.25 ▲ 2.06% YPF 8,080 ▼ 2.53% GGAL 7,980 ▲ 1.25% PAMPA 5,505 ▼ 0.90% TXAR 654.50 ▼ 0.76% ALUAR 965.00 ▼ 1.28% TGS 9,890 ▼ 1.59% CEPU 2,370 ▼ 1.09% MIRGOR 1,680 ▼ 89.72% COME 43.19 ▼ 1.91% LOMA NEGRA 3,588 ▼ 0.90% BYMA 293.25 ▼ 0.76% TELECOM ARG 4,380 ▼ 0.62% ECOPETROL 16.60 ▼ 1.01% BANCOLOMBIA 91.07 ▼ 1.57% GRUPO AVAL 5.24 ▼ 0.76% CREDICORP 395.79 ▼ 1.20% SOUTHERN COPPER 185.91 ▲ 1.75% BUENAVENTURA 30.47 ▲ 0.63% MERCADOLIBRE 1,899 ▲ 1.11% NUBANK 14.44 ▲ 0.77% XP 17.03 ▼ 0.18% PAGSEGURO 9.60 ▼ 0.41% STONE 11.35 ▼ 0.22% GLOBANT 37.14 ▲ 1.48% TECNOGLASS 46.76 ▲ 7.64% GAP AIRPORT 218.14 ▲ 0.36% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA AIRPORT 106.73 ▼ 0.16% AMX ADR 24.96 ▼ 1.54% FEMSA ADR 125.75 ▼ 1.75% CEMEX ADR 11.84 ▲ 0.17% PETROBRAS ADR 19.06 ▼ 1.75% VALE ADR 14.58 ▼ 3.19% ITAU ADR 8.49 ▲ 0.35% SANTANDER BR 5.74 ▲ 1.23% AMBEV ADR 3.05 ▼ 1.93% CSN 0.93 ▼ 5.65% GERDAU 5.06 ▲ 2.02% LATAM ADR 54.53 ▲ 3.35% BTC 63,582 ▲ 0.16% ETH 1,866 ▼ 0.89% SOL 73.66 ▲ 0.29% XRP 1.08 ▼ 0.43% BNB 589.66 ▲ 0.36% ADA 0.19 ▲ 2.19% DOGE 0.07 ▼ 0.34% AVAX 6.56 ▲ 0.33% LINK 8.21 ▼ 1.86% DOT 0.82 ▲ 3.29% LTC 44.37 ▼ 0.59% BCH 214.10 ▲ 0.74% TRX 0.33 ▲ 0.60% XLM 0.17 ▼ 1.16% HBAR 0.07 ▲ 1.26% NEAR 1.75 ▲ 1.86% ATOM 1.37 ▲ 8.32% AAVE 92.38 ▲ 0.41% SELIC 14.25% EMBRAER 89.60 ▲ 4.02% EMBRAER ADR 70.94 ▲ 3.82% JBS 13.76 ▼ 1.85% JBS BDR 69.57 ▼ 1.60% MBRF3 17.70 ▲ 0.91% MBRFY 3.37 ▼ 2.03% INTER 5.63 ▲ 0.54% EGX 54,094 ▼ 0.35% USD/ZAR16.51▼ 0.25% USD/NGN1,361▲ 0.07% NIKKEI 63,755 ▼ 0.94% CSI300 4,543 ▼ 0.98% HSI 26,009 ▲ 0.48% NIFTY 24,774 ▲ 1.60% KOSPI 6,257 ▼ 5.12% JCI 6,234 ▼ 0.03% USD/JPY157.19▼ 0.17% USD/CNY6.75▼ 0.07% DAX 26,001 ▲ 1.45% CAC 8,614 ▲ 1.22% FTSE 10,858 ▼ 0.10% MIB 52,872 ▲ 1.34% IBEX 19,983 ▲ 1.01% STOXX 652.09 ▲ 0.45% EUR/USD1.15▼ 0.27% GBP/USD1.34▼ 0.44% SPX 7,601 ▲ 1.48% DJI 53,178 ▲ 1.32% NDX 28,777 ▲ 1.78% RUT 2,982 ▲ 1.73% TSX 35,226 ▼ 0.79% VIX 15.86 ▼ 0.81% USD/CAD1.40▲ 0.24% US10Y 4.6860 ▼ 1.24% IBOV 178,000.24 — 0.00% IPSA 11,049.81 ▲ 0.30% IPC MEX 66,935.53 ▼ 0.58% MERVAL 3,274,443 ▼ 0.51% COLCAP 2,384.67 ▼ 0.31% BVL PERÚ 57,378.30 — — USD/BRL 5.09 ▲ 0.26% USD/MXN 17.31 ▼ 0.01% USD/CLP 925.12 ▼ 0.64% USD/COP 3,228 ▲ 0.79% USD/PEN 3.39 ▼ 0.08% USD/ARS 1,494 ▲ 0.57% USD/UYU 40.27 ▲ 0.17% USD/PYG 5,936 ▲ 0.08% USD/BOB 12.07 ▼ 0.25% USD/DOP 58.13 ▲ 0.24% USD/CRC 448.42 ▲ 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.62 ▼ 0.08% USD/HNL 26.78 ▲ 0.07% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 746.91 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 158.01 ▲ 1.11% USD/TTD 6.74 ▲ 1.53% EUR/BRL 5.86 ▼ 0.06% BRENT 83.51 ▼ 7.33% WTI 80.06 ▼ 5.44% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.54 ▲ 1.67% GOLD 4,111 ▲ 1.53% SILVER 58.40 ▲ 1.40% SOY 1,192 ▲ 1.73% CORN 473.00 ▲ 7.32% WHEAT 651.50 ▲ 1.92% COFFEE 321.15 ▼ 3.30% SUGAR 15.01 ▲ 2.39% ORANGE JUICE 159.20 ▲ 2.74% COTTON 81.39 ▲ 1.11% COCOA 5,903 ▲ 9.38% BEEF 227.03 ▼ 2.04% CATTLE 343.00 ▼ 1.44% LITHIUM 69.41 ▲ 0.27% PETR4 43.05 ▼ 0.85% VALE3 74.64 ▼ 2.15% ITUB4 43.17 ▲ 0.70% BBDC4 18.55 ▲ 0.76% ABEV3 15.77 ▼ 1.38% BBAS3 21.27 ▼ 0.37% B3SA3 15.62 ▼ 0.70% WEGE3 48.20 ▲ 2.12% PRIO3 58.50 ▼ 3.86% SUZB3 43.10 ▼ 0.51% RENT3 38.10 ▲ 1.30% AZZA3 16.23 ▼ 1.16% CSAN3 4.10 ▲ 0.74% RAIZ4 0.26 — 0.00% PCAR3 2.75 ▲ 6.18% GMAT3 3.97 ▼ 1.49% PSSA3 54.00 ▼ 1.28% CVCB3 1.44 ▲ 9.92% POSI3 3.51 ▼ 1.13% SLCE3 13.35 ▼ 0.22% NATU3 8.50 ▲ 2.04% BRKM5 5.96 ▼ 0.17% RANI3 8.42 ▲ 3.82% CSNA3 4.51 ▼ 8.89% CMIN3 5.73 ▲ 0.35% USIM5 7.56 ▲ 2.72% GGBR4 25.63 ▲ 2.60% ENEV3 26.75 ▲ 1.67% CPFE3 46.11 ▲ 0.04% CMIG4 11.28 ▼ 0.53% EQTL3 38.89 ▲ 0.59% LREN3 13.85 ▲ 1.84% VIVT3 32.30 ▼ 1.01% RAIL3 14.16 ▼ 1.94% KLABIN 18.24 ▼ 0.05% RAIA DROGASIL 18.85 ▲ 2.00% RDOR3 34.06 ▼ 1.67% HAPV3 11.91 ▲ 5.59% FLRY3 17.27 ▲ 0.76% SMTO3 14.38 ▼ 0.96% UGPA3 33.10 ▲ 0.15% VBBR3 36.13 ▲ 0.22% BBSE3 41.36 ▲ 0.24% BPAC11 57.12 ▲ 0.56% CURY3 31.45 ▲ 3.45% AERI3 2.15 — 0.00% VIVARA 22.84 ▲ 2.98% COMPASS 25.10 ▲ 1.05% VAMOS 3.26 ▼ 2.40% SANB11 28.93 ▲ 1.08% ASAI3 8.55 ▲ 0.59% SBSP3 27.57 ▼ 0.47% WALMEX 49.94 ▼ 0.62% GMEXICO 211.62 ▲ 1.88% FEMSA 217.81 ▼ 1.64% CEMEX 20.60 ▲ 0.44% GFNORTE 198.18 ▼ 1.20% BIMBO 61.29 ▼ 1.08% TELEVISA 9.67 ▼ 1.43% AMX 21.68 ▼ 1.77% GAP 377.50 ▲ 0.26% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA 230.90 ▼ 0.19% KOF 185.35 ▼ 1.02% GRUMA 263.20 ▲ 1.92% KIMBER 40.01 ▼ 0.47% SQM-B 61,910 ▼ 1.26% COPEC 6,342 ▼ 0.13% BSANTANDER 80.44 ▼ 0.68% FALABELLA 6,384 ▲ 2.70% ENELAM 87.00 ▼ 1.13% CENCOSUD 1,955 ▲ 0.01% CMPC 1,050 ▼ 0.47% BANCO CHILE 192.48 ▼ 0.64% LATAM AIR 25.25 ▲ 2.06% YPF 8,080 ▼ 2.53% GGAL 7,980 ▲ 1.25% PAMPA 5,505 ▼ 0.90% TXAR 654.50 ▼ 0.76% ALUAR 965.00 ▼ 1.28% TGS 9,890 ▼ 1.59% CEPU 2,370 ▼ 1.09% MIRGOR 1,680 ▼ 89.72% COME 43.19 ▼ 1.91% LOMA NEGRA 3,588 ▼ 0.90% BYMA 293.25 ▼ 0.76% TELECOM ARG 4,380 ▼ 0.62% ECOPETROL 16.60 ▼ 1.01% BANCOLOMBIA 91.07 ▼ 1.57% GRUPO AVAL 5.24 ▼ 0.76% CREDICORP 395.79 ▼ 1.20% SOUTHERN COPPER 185.91 ▲ 1.75% BUENAVENTURA 30.47 ▲ 0.63% MERCADOLIBRE 1,899 ▲ 1.11% NUBANK 14.44 ▲ 0.77% XP 17.03 ▼ 0.18% PAGSEGURO 9.60 ▼ 0.41% STONE 11.35 ▼ 0.22% GLOBANT 37.14 ▲ 1.48% TECNOGLASS 46.76 ▲ 7.64% GAP AIRPORT 218.14 ▲ 0.36% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA AIRPORT 106.73 ▼ 0.16% AMX ADR 24.96 ▼ 1.54% FEMSA ADR 125.75 ▼ 1.75% CEMEX ADR 11.84 ▲ 0.17% PETROBRAS ADR 19.06 ▼ 1.75% VALE ADR 14.58 ▼ 3.19% ITAU ADR 8.49 ▲ 0.35% SANTANDER BR 5.74 ▲ 1.23% AMBEV ADR 3.05 ▼ 1.93% CSN 0.93 ▼ 5.65% GERDAU 5.06 ▲ 2.02% LATAM ADR 54.53 ▲ 3.35% BTC 63,582 ▲ 0.16% ETH 1,866 ▼ 0.89% SOL 73.66 ▲ 0.29% XRP 1.08 ▼ 0.43% BNB 589.66 ▲ 0.36% ADA 0.19 ▲ 2.19% DOGE 0.07 ▼ 0.34% AVAX 6.56 ▲ 0.33% LINK 8.21 ▼ 1.86% DOT 0.82 ▲ 3.29% LTC 44.37 ▼ 0.59% BCH 214.10 ▲ 0.74% TRX 0.33 ▲ 0.60% XLM 0.17 ▼ 1.16% HBAR 0.07 ▲ 1.26% NEAR 1.75 ▲ 1.86% ATOM 1.37 ▲ 8.32% AAVE 92.38 ▲ 0.41% SELIC 14.25% EMBRAER 89.60 ▲ 4.02% EMBRAER ADR 70.94 ▲ 3.82% JBS 13.76 ▼ 1.85% JBS BDR 69.57 ▼ 1.60% MBRF3 17.70 ▲ 0.91% MBRFY 3.37 ▼ 2.03% INTER 5.63 ▲ 0.54% EGX 54,094 ▼ 0.35% USD/ZAR 16.51 ▼ 0.23% USD/NGN 1,361 ▼ 0.23% NIKKEI 63,755 ▼ 0.94% CSI300 4,543 ▼ 0.98% HSI 26,009 ▲ 0.48% NIFTY 24,774 ▲ 1.60% KOSPI 6,257 ▼ 5.12% JCI 6,234 ▼ 0.03% USD/JPY 157.16 ▼ 0.15% USD/CNY 6.7518 ▲ 0.10% DAX 26,001 ▲ 1.45% CAC 8,614 ▲ 1.22% FTSE 10,858 ▼ 0.10% MIB 52,872 ▲ 1.34% IBEX 19,983 ▲ 1.01% STOXX 652.09 ▲ 0.45% EUR/USD 1.1513 ▼ 0.12% GBP/USD 1.3430 ▼ 0.42% SPX 7,601 ▲ 1.48% DJI 53,178 ▲ 1.32% NDX 28,777 ▲ 1.78% RUT 2,982 ▲ 1.73% TSX 35,226 ▼ 0.79% VIX 15.86 ▼ 0.81% USD/CAD 1.4046 ▲ 0.21% US10Y 4.6860 ▼ 1.24%
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Monday, August 3, 2026
Expats & Nomads Daily City Brief — Monday, August 3, 2026

LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide for Monday, August 3, 2026

· August 3, 2026 · 07:00 BRT · 9 min read

Daily Brief

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Bottom Line Up Front
Today’s verdict: Peru is quietly tightening migration control on three fronts at once — a biometric, police-linked ID, thousands of nationwide checks and airport e-gates on the way — while Argentina’s Monotributo deadline hits Wednesday and Cali counts down to a locked-down August 7 inauguration.
01

Peru enforcement. A biometric electronic Carné de Extranjería, 2,541 police-backed control operations and a plan for e-gates at Lima’s airport all point one way: keep your carné and status current.
02

Argentina deadline. The Monotributo recategorisation closes Wednesday, August 5 — freelancers on the regime should review their last 12 months now.
03

Cali countdown. More than 11,000 forces, a drone ban and an August 7 inauguration at the Arena USC — plan travel in the Valle.
What changed since yesterdayPeru moves to the front as three enforcement strands converge into one story for resident foreigners. Argentina’s tax deadline is now two days out, Cali’s lockdown is four days out, Chile’s final tax-reform vote is expected this week, and Medellín’s Feria builds to Sunday’s silleteros parade.

Good morning. Your LatAm expat nomad daily guide opens on Peru’s tightening migration controls, Argentina’s tax deadline, and Cali’s inauguration lockdown.

Peru is layering document security, police checks and airport automation onto its residency system, as Buenos Aires freelancers face a Wednesday deadline and Colombia seals off Cali for next week’s handover.

LatAm expat nomad daily guide: Peru tightens migration control as the biometric carné rolls out
Peru is rolling out a biometric, police-linked electronic Carné de Extranjería as enforcement tightens. (Photo: Internet Reproduction)
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Key Points

  • Peru enforcement. Biometric carné, 2,541 control operations, and e-gates planned for Lima’s airport.
  • What it means. Nothing changes at the border today for compliant residents; keep your carné and status current.
  • Argentina deadline. Monotributo recategorisation closes Wednesday, August 5.
  • Cali lockdown. More than 11,000 forces, a drone ban, inauguration August 7.
  • Feria de las Flores. Medellín’s fair runs through August 9, closing with the silleteros parade.
  • FX. Most-recent close; the Brazilian real at 5.08.

00Status Changes Since Yesterday

Story Yesterday Today Next
Peru migration Biometric carné piloting Three enforcement strands converge Adult carné rollout; airport e-gates
Argentina tax Three days out Two days to deadline Recategorise by Aug 5
Colombia inauguration Five-day countdown Four-day countdown Aug 7 inauguration, Cali
Chile reform Final vote pending Vote expected this week Passage, then possible court challenge
Medellín culture Building to silleteros Feria’s final week Silleteros parade Aug 9

01Visas & Residency

Where What changed What it means for you
Peru Migraciones is tightening control on three fronts: a biometric, police-linked electronic Carné de Extranjería (pilot from July 20, minors first), 2,541 nationwide control operations with the police, and a working group to bring e-gates to Lima’s Jorge Chávez airport. All were set in motion by the outgoing government. Nothing changes at the border today for compliant residents, and tourist entry is untouched; keep your carné and status current as identity checks tighten.
Argentina The Monotributo brackets rose 16.8%, and registered freelancers must recategorise by August 5; the top annual ceiling is now about ARS 126.6 million (~US$85,000). If you bill local clients on the regime, review your last 12 months and recategorise before Wednesday; the DNV nomad route does not use Monotributo.
Colombia Cali is under a heavy security operation for the August 7 inauguration, with airport patrols, checkpoints and a drone ban across the metro area. No change to your status; if you’re in the Valle, plan travel and photography around the lockdown, and note August 7 is also the Batalla de Boyacá holiday.
Chile The Kast tax reform’s final Senate vote is expected this week; for arrivals, the three-year foreign-income exemption (extendable to six), no wealth tax and the US treaty all stand. Nothing changes now; older expats gain a first-home property-tax break, and investors get integration and stability perks.
Mexico Remote workers use the Residente Temporal, which needs about US$4,400 a month in income or roughly US$74,000 in savings in 2026. Budget for the solvency test; it carries a four-year path to permanent residency.

02Cost of Living & Money

These are the most-recent closing rates against the dollar; markets reopen today. Argentina’s Monotributo recategorisation is due August 5, and a recent guide compares what each nomad visa costs across the region.

Currency Per US$ Read
Brazilian real 5.08 firm
Mexican peso 17.35 little changed
Colombian peso 3,144 firm
Chilean peso 924 flat
Peruvian sol 3.42 steady
Argentine peso 1,485.50 official; blue ~1,515
Uruguayan peso 40.12 firm

The Ibovespa ended Friday near 177,999. Brazil’s Copom decides on Wednesday, with futures leaning toward a fourth straight cut to 14.00%, and the US jobs report on Friday is the week’s external swing factor — our week-ahead markets guide has the full calendar.

City Furnished 1-BR Comfortable month
Mexico City US$800–1,500 (Roma Norte) US$1,800–3,500
Playa del Carmen US$900–1,400 near the beach US$1,700–3,600
Mérida US$500–800, bills often in US$1,100–1,500
Oaxaca US$400–750 US$1,600–2,400
Medellín US$500–1,200 (El Poblado) US$1,200–1,800
Bogotá US$550–1,300 furnished US$1,200–2,850
Buenos Aires US$800–1,300 (Palermo) US$1,500–2,000
São Paulo US$950–1,900, condo fees in US$1,800–2,500
Rio de Janeiro US$690–1,190 (Botafogo) about US$2,000
Florianópolis US$700–1,400 US$1,250–2,000
Lima US$600–900 (Barranco) US$1,300–1,600
Santiago US$550–900 (Providencia) US$1,200–2,000
Montevideo US$600–1,000 (Pocitos) US$1,500–2,200

03What’s On

This week. Medellín’s Feria de las Flores is in its final stretch, building to Sunday’s silleteros parade. Our full week-ahead roundup gathers the region’s events in one place.

Wednesday. Argentina’s Monotributo recategorisation deadline closes.

Thursday. Peru’s FIL Lima book fair wraps up its 30th edition.

Friday. Colombia’s August 7 inauguration in a locked-down Cali is the week’s fixed marker, and the Batalla de Boyacá national holiday falls the same day.

04Art & Culture

Medellín’s Feria de las Flores runs through August 9, closing with its Desfile de Silleteros, and Lima hosts the final days of the FIL Lima international book fair through August 6. Buenos Aires continues its first-ever South American Frida Kahlo show.

Mexico City settles into its winter concert season, and the southern-cone cities keep their theatre and music programmes.

05Food & Coffee

Medellín is at capacity for the flower fair, so book tables in El Poblado, Provenza and Laureles ahead. Buenos Aires holds its winter rhythm, good for a long parrilla week.

On Mexico’s Caribbean coast, sargassum keeps beach days pointed at the cleaner northern beaches and the cenotes.

06Community & Safety

Peru. Migraciones reports around 542,000 foreigners hold a valid carné against roughly 1.3 million estimated to be irregular — the backdrop to firmer identity checks; keep your documents current.

Colombia. Cali is under a large security operation for August 7 — more than 11,000 forces, a drone ban and checkpoints across the metro area; plan around it if you’re in the Valle (details here). Medellín is tightening security for the Feria.

Mexico. Cities are calm; the coast’s sargassum is the main seasonal disruptor.

07What to Watch — August 3–9

Wed Aug 5Argentina’s Monotributo recategorisation deadline; Brazil’s Copom rate decision.
Thu Aug 6FIL Lima book fair closes; Mexico’s Banxico rate decision.
Fri Aug 7Colombia’s presidential inauguration in a locked-down Cali (Arena USC); Batalla de Boyacá holiday; US jobs report.
Sun Aug 9Medellín’s Desfile de Silleteros closes the Feria de las Flores.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Peru changing for foreign residents?

Migraciones is phasing in a biometric, police-linked electronic Carné de Extranjería (a pilot began July 20, minors first), running thousands of nationwide control operations with the police, and planning e-gates at Lima’s Jorge Chávez airport. Nothing changes at the border today for compliant residents, but keep your carné and status current.

Does any of this affect tourists or the nomad permit?

No. Tourist entry is untouched, and Peru’s digital-nomad permit remains unaffected by these measures, which target document security and residency enforcement.

What is Argentina’s deadline this week?

Monotributo recategorisation closes Wednesday, August 5, in the ARCA portal. The top annual ceiling is now about ARS 126.6 million (~US$85,000); if nothing in your billing changed, no action is needed.

What is happening in Cali on August 7?

Colombia’s presidential inauguration, held outside Bogotá at the Arena USC, under more than 11,000 forces with a drone ban and checkpoints. Plan travel if you’re in the Valle; it is also the Batalla de Boyacá national holiday.

What are the latest exchange rates?

At the most-recent close the dollar bought roughly 5.08 Brazilian reais, 17.35 Mexican pesos, 3,144 Colombian pesos and 3.42 Peruvian soles. Argentina’s blue dollar sits near 1,515.

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