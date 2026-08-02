Ecuador Raises Intercity Bus Fares 25%: What Expats Now Pay

Ecuador

Key Facts —What changed A 25% fare adjustment (Factor de Ajuste Tarifario) on all interprovincial and intraprovincial bus routes, effective at ticket windows from August 1, 2026. —What did not change Urban and intracantonal city bus fares are completely unaffected. Airport bus routes are municipal services and not included in the resolution. —Why now The government’s monthly compensation to bus operators for diesel subsidy removal ended in July 2026. The fare rise is a transitional bridge measure until a permanent tariff methodology is validated. —The 50% discount Seniors, children, and people with disabilities continue to pay exactly half the regular fare on all 2,221 regulated routes. Discounted fares also rose 25%. —Legal status Resolution 020-DIR-2026-ANT was issued July 25, 2026, and is legally in force. It is not suspended, not reversed, and faces no court challenge as of August 2, 2026.

Ecuador bus fares on interprovincial and intraprovincial routes increased by 25 percent nationwide on August 1, 2026, as the transitional tariff adjustment approved by the National Transit Agency (ANT) took effect at ticket windows across the country. The rise arrives exactly as the final month of government compensation payments to bus operators expired in July, passing the delayed cost of September 2025’s diesel subsidy elimination to passengers after a five-year freeze on fare revisions.

Calle Garcia Moreno in Quito, looking towards El Panecillo. Intercity bus fares across Ecuador rose 25 percent from 1 August.

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What the 25% Fare Rise Means for Key Routes

Resolution 020-DIR-2026-ANT, issued by the ANT board at its Third Extraordinary Emergency Session on July 25, 2026, applies a single 25 percent Factor de Ajuste Tarifario (FAT) to the fare table that had been frozen since April 2021. The resolution is legally in force from July 25, with charges applied at ticket windows from August 1, though some cooperatives began collecting the new fares as early as July 30.

The adjustment covers interprovincial and intraprovincial road passenger transport only. Urban and intracantonal city buses are explicitly excluded. Some Ecuadorian media have incorrectly reported that intracantonal routes are affected; that error is spreading and should be disregarded.

Ecuador has been officially dollarized since 2000, so all fares are in US dollars. The new full and preferential fares on major routes are: Quito-Guayaquil $14.66 (preferential $7.33), Quito-Cuenca $17.25 ($8.63), Cuenca-Guayaquil $11.50 ($5.75), Quito-Baños $6.11 ($3.05), Quito-Otavalo $3.59 ($1.80), Quito-Ibarra $4.31 ($2.16), Quito-Ambato $4.82 ($2.41), Quito-Latacunga $3.09 ($1.55), Quito-Riobamba $6.61 ($3.31), Quito-Mindo $4.46 ($2.23), Quito-Tena $10.78 ($5.39), Quito-Manta $13.80 ($6.90), Quito-Loja $22.57 ($11.28), and Quito-Salinas $19.91 ($9.95).

On the coast, Guayaquil-Salinas/Santa Elena/La Libertad is now $5.97 ($2.98), Guayaquil-Olón $7.91 ($3.95), Esmeraldas-Guayaquil $16.39 ($8.19), Esmeraldas-Quito $11.07 ($5.53), Manta-Guayaquil $7.19 ($3.59), and Santo Domingo-Guayaquil $9.92 ($4.96). From the northern border, Tulcán-Quito is $8.77 ($4.38).

There is no ANT-regulated direct Guayaquil-Montañita fare. Travelers heading to the surf town have two regulated options: Guayaquil-Olón at $7.91 (Olón is a few kilometers past Montañita) or Guayaquil-La Libertad/Santa Elena at $5.97 plus the intraprovincial La Libertad-Montañita leg at $2.30.

The ANT publishes a route-by-route table of 2,221 origin-destination pairs, not a per-kilometer formula. The agency’s own technical report acknowledges historical distortions between fares and actual distances. For context, The Rio Times calculates that the Quito-Guayaquil route at roughly 420 road kilometers works out to approximately 3.5 US cents per kilometer, up from about 2.8 cents under the old fare. This is not an official rate.

ANT executive director Luis Darío Villacrés has noted that only about 2,000 of roughly 8,000 interprovincial and intraprovincial routes have ANT-regulated fares; the remainder operate on a free-market basis.

Why the Ecuador Bus Fares Increase Is Happening Now

The fare rise is the direct consequence of Ecuador’s elimination of its diesel subsidy on September 12, 2025, by Executive Decree 126. The decree took diesel from $1.80 to $2.80 per gallon overnight, ending more than four decades of subsidy and projecting annual savings of over $1.1 billion.

The move triggered an indefinite national strike called by the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE), with road blockades lasting roughly a month from late September to late October 2025 under a state of emergency. The strike was suspended after a small diesel price cut, and from December 2025 diesel moved to a price-band system.

To cushion the impact, Executive Decree 125 created a carrier compensation scheme on the same day the subsidy was removed, providing monthly bank transfers to bus owners plus the RAICES bond totaling approximately $177.5 million to about 57,000 beneficiaries. Executive Decree 428, issued around June 19-20, 2026, extended compensation to nine months specifically for interprovincial and intraprovincial bus owners. The final payment fell in July 2026, which is precisely why the fare increase lands now.

Transport operators had requested increases of 40 to 70 percent. They received 25 percent. FENACOTIP president Abel Gómez called the adjustment legal and necessary on July 29, stating it would be applied gradually in coordination with all operators. FENACOTRALI’s Napoleón Cabrera called 25 percent a good start but insufficient.

The political sensitivity is heightened by a widely recirculated clip from 12 September 2025, the day the diesel subsidy went, in which Roberto Luque, then Ecuador’s minister of transport and public works, declared: ‘Ecuatorianos, el pasaje no subirá ni un solo centavo’ – Ecuadorians, the fare will not go up by a single cent.

The ANT explicitly describes this as a transitional bridge adjustment, valid only until it validates a definitive tariff methodology. It is not a permanent new regime. The fare table had gone five years and three months without a general revision, against a legal requirement to review fares every two years.

What the 50% Discount Covers and How to Book

The preferential fare column in the ANT annex sets discounted tickets at exactly 50 percent of the regular fare across all 2,221 origin-destination pairs. The 50 percent discount derives from pre-existing law – specifically articles 48 and 201 of the LOTTTSV – and appears in the resolution’s recitals, though the resolution’s own articles contain no preferential-fare clause. Seniors, children, and people with disabilities are consistently listed as eligible. Discounted fares rose 25 percent in line with regular fares.

Passengers should expect odd fare amounts like $14.66, $6.11, and $3.59, which may lead to rounding disputes at ticket windows. The ANT has ordered periodic terminal checks and warned of sanctions for operators charging above the fixed table. The full ANT annex is public; travelers are advised to screenshot their route before traveling.

For online booking, Panamericana Internacional (panamericana.ec) accepts cards, bank transfers, Banco del Barrio, Pichincha Mi Vecino, mobile wallet, and PayPal. Flota Imbabura (flotaimbabura.com) sells online daily from 09:00 to 9:00 pm. Operators including Reina del Camino, Transportes Ecuador, and Cooperativa Loja publish fares poorly on their websites; for these, the ANT table is more reliable than the operator’s own site.

Complaints about the new fares were reported in Cuenca and at the Quito and Guayaquil terminals on August 1, the first day of charging.

Bus vs. Flying and Private Transfers

The Quito-Guayaquil bus now costs $14.66 and takes about eight hours. By comparison, the flight is approximately 55 minutes with one-way fares commonly ranging from $75 to $205, and promotional fares starting from about $60. LATAM and Avianca dominate the route.

Private transfers operate on a per-vehicle rather than per-seat basis. Guayaquil-Cuenca door-to-door by SUV runs about $105 fixed for roughly 3.5 hours, against $11.50 by bus. Quito-Baños door-to-door is quoted around $120 from central Quito and $130 from the airport, against $6.11 by bus. The 25 percent fare rise narrows the gap slightly but does not close it. For a group of four, a private transfer is now closer to competitive on shorter corridors.

Airport routes are not affected by the fare increase. There are zero airport entries in the ANT annex. Quito’s Mariscal Sucre airport is inside Quito canton, so airport buses are municipal services outside the resolution’s scope. Buses run from Terminal Río Coca and Terminal Quitumbe at roughly $2.

Safety Considerations for Bus Travel in Ecuador

Several international advisories are relevant for travelers using intercity buses. The UK Foreign Office advises against all but essential travel to the coastal provinces of Esmeraldas, Manabí, Santa Elena, Guayas, El Oro, Los Ríos, and Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas, and to areas within 20 kilometers of the Colombian border except parts of Carchi including the El Ángel reserve, the Rumichaca crossing, Tulcán, and the Pan-American Highway. The Quito-Guayaquil, Quito-Manta, Guayaquil-Salinas, and Montañita routes all pass through provinces under that advisory. Traveling against the advice can invalidate travel insurance.

The US State Department rates Ecuador Level 2, Exercise Increased Caution, as of October 14, 2025, with Do Not Travel zones including Guayaquil south of Avenida Portete de Tarqui, Huaquillas and Arenillas, Quevedo, Quinsaloma and Pueblo Viejo, Durán canton, and Esmeraldas city and north.

A 60-day state of emergency declared on June 16, 2026, covering ten provinces expires around August 15, 2026.

Advisories specifically flag overnight intercity buses as the elevated-risk category, with incidents in early 2026 of armed groups stopping buses and robbing passengers. Daytime highland routes – Quito-Otavalo, Quito-Baños, Quito-Ambato, Quito-Riobamba, Quito-Cuenca – are considered the safer end of the spectrum. The practical guidance drawn from advisory language is not ‘don’t take the bus’ but ‘don’t take the night bus down the coast.’

The ANT has announced that the fare rise is conditioned on operators fitting panic buttons and passenger counters, though these words do not appear in the resolution text itself. This should be understood as an announced condition attributed to ANT and executive director Villacrés, not as a requirement of the resolution.

What Comes Next

The ANT board has framed the 25 percent adjustment as strictly transitional. The agency must now validate a definitive tariff methodology to replace the current route-by-route table. No timeline for that validation has been announced.

Urban bus fares remain entirely separate and under municipal control. In Quito, a plan to hold the fare at $0.35 until December 31, 2026, then move to $0.40 from January 1, 2027, passed first debate only on July 24, 2026, and still requires a second debate. It is not settled. In Guayaquil, the fare has been approved at $0.30 frozen for 180 days, then $0.45 for units with electronic fare collection, validators, GPS, and refurbished bodywork, or $0.50 with air conditioning and wifi.

For expats, nomads, and investors traveling Ecuador by bus, the new fares are already being collected. The practical steps are straightforward: check the ANT annex for your route, expect odd amounts at the ticket window, book online where possible, and avoid overnight coastal buses.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do the new Ecuador bus fares apply to city buses in Quito or Guayaquil?

No. Resolution 020-DIR-2026-ANT applies exclusively to interprovincial and intraprovincial road passenger transport. Urban and intracantonal city buses are completely unaffected. Quito and Guayaquil municipal bus fares are set separately by their respective local governments.

Is there a direct regulated bus fare from Guayaquil to Montañita?

No. The ANT does not publish a direct Guayaquil-Montañita fare. The regulated options are Guayaquil-Olón at $7.91 (Olón is a few kilometers past Montañita) or Guayaquil-La Libertad/Santa Elena at $5.97 plus the intraprovincial La Libertad-Montañita leg at $2.30.

Are airport bus transfers affected by the 25% fare increase?

No. There are zero airport entries in the ANT annex. Quito’s Mariscal Sucre airport is inside Quito canton, so airport buses are municipal services outside the resolution’s scope. Buses from Terminal Río Coca and Terminal Quitumbe to the airport remain at roughly $2.

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