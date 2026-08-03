Chedraui USA Sales Fall 2.3% on Tighter US Immigration Enforcement

US-Mexico Retail

Key Facts —Sales drop. Chedraui USA same-store sales fell 2.3% in dollars during the second quarter of 2026. —CEO explanation. The company blamed stricter immigration enforcement in the areas where its stores operate. —Store footprint. Chedraui USA runs about 383 stores under the El Super, Fiesta Mart and Smart & Final banners. —Revenue share. The US division generated about half of Grupo Chedraui’s total sales in the quarter. —Not a one-off. The same pattern appeared in the first quarter, when same-store sales fell 2.8% in dollars.

Chedraui immigration enforcement pressures have cut customer traffic at the Mexican retailer’s US grocery chains, pushing same-store sales down 2.3% in the second quarter of 2026 and signalling a direct economic link between border policy and consumer spending in Hispanic neighbourhoods.

Immigration Enforcement Hits Chedraui’s El Super and Fiesta Mart (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

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What the numbers show

Grupo Comercial Chedraui reported its second-quarter 2026 results on 22 July, and the US division told a clear story. Same-store sales at Chedraui USA fell 2.3% in dollar terms, driven by fewer transactions at the checkout.

Total US sales reached 34,977 million pesos, a drop of 11.6% in the Mexican currency. However, that headline figure was amplified by a roughly 9.7% appreciation of the peso against the dollar, and the underlying decline in dollar terms was about 2.1%.

The traffic problem did not trigger a margin collapse. The US division’s EBITDA margin actually rose 20 basis points to 8.5%, showing the company managed costs even as fewer shoppers walked through the doors.

Why Chedraui immigration enforcement matters

Chief executive José Antonio Chedraui was direct about the cause. He told investors the sales decline came from “a stricter immigration enforcement in the areas we operate,” a phrase the company used in its official earnings presentation.

The company also pointed to reduced spending from the SNAP food-benefit programme and higher fuel prices as added pressures on its customers. But the immigration factor was the headline explanation, and it matches what the business saw in the first quarter of 2026, when same-store sales fell 2.8% in dollars for the same reason.

This is not an abstract policy debate for Chedraui. Its El Super and Fiesta Mart banners serve predominantly Hispanic communities, concentrated in southern California and Texas, where enforcement activity directly shapes who feels safe going to the supermarket.

The stores at the centre of the story

Chedraui USA operates about 383 stores across three main banners. El Super and Fiesta Mart are the ones most exposed to the current trend, because their customer base skews heavily toward first- and second-generation Latino families.

The third banner, Smart & Final, serves a broader customer mix and provides some diversification. But the US division as a whole generated about half of Grupo Chedraui’s total sales in the quarter, so any sustained weakness in American stores hits the parent company’s results hard.

The geographic concentration adds to the sensitivity. Southern California and Texas are both regions with large immigrant populations and active enforcement operations, making Chedraui’s store network a real-time gauge of how policy affects everyday commerce.

A two-quarter pattern, not a blip

The second-quarter figures did not come out of nowhere. In the first quarter of 2026, Chedraui USA posted a same-store sales decline of 2.8% in dollars, and US sales fell 16.5% in pesos after a 14.3% peso appreciation.

Management gave the same immigration-enforcement explanation back then. Two consecutive quarters of falling transactions suggest the trend is persistent, not a temporary shock, and investors are watching to see whether the third quarter brings any stabilisation.

The peso’s strength has magnified the reported peso figures, but the underlying dollar trend is what matters for the US business. A 2.3% same-store decline in dollars is a genuine operational headwind, even if margins are holding up.

What this means for investors

Grupo Chedraui shares trade on the Mexican Bolsa, and the US division is a major driver of group earnings. A sustained traffic decline at El Super and Fiesta Mart would eventually pressure profits, even if cost control has protected margins so far.

The situation also highlights a broader risk for any retailer whose customer base includes immigrant communities. Policy changes that affect those households show up quickly in sales data, and Chedraui’s results are among the most visible corporate indicators of that dynamic.

For international investors, the currency effect adds another layer. The strong peso has made US revenues look smaller in consolidated accounts, even though the operational story is about customer traffic, not exchange rates.

The Latin America read-through

Chedraui is a Mexican company with deep roots in its home market, but its US expansion has made it a bellwether for cross-border economic ties. When American immigration policy shifts, the effects ripple back to a retailer headquartered in Xalapa, Veracruz.

Other Latin American retailers with US exposure will be watching closely. The Chedraui experience shows that enforcement changes can alter shopping behaviour quickly, even before any formal change in legal status for affected families.

The story also underscores how integrated North American consumer markets have become. A policy decision in Washington shows up in the quarterly report of a company listed in Mexico City, and the connection is direct and measurable.

What to watch next

The third quarter of 2026 will be the next test. If same-store sales stabilise, it could suggest the customer base is adjusting to the new enforcement environment, but another decline would point to a longer-term shift in shopping patterns.

Investors should also watch for any change in the company’s store-opening plans. Chedraui has expanded its US footprint steadily, and a prolonged traffic slump could lead management to slow that programme or shift resources toward the Smart & Final banner, which is less exposed.

The peso’s trajectory matters too. A weaker peso would flatter the reported US sales figures in the consolidated accounts, even if the underlying dollar performance remains under pressure from lower customer traffic.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Chedraui blame immigration enforcement for lower sales?

The company’s CEO said stricter immigration enforcement in the areas where its stores operate reduced customer traffic. El Super and Fiesta Mart serve mainly Hispanic communities, and enforcement activity can make some shoppers less willing to visit stores. The company also cited reduced SNAP benefits and higher fuel prices as additional factors.

How big is Chedraui’s US business?

Chedraui USA operates about 383 stores under the El Super, Fiesta Mart and Smart & Final banners. The US division generated about half of Grupo Chedraui’s total sales in the second quarter of 2026, making it a critical part of the Mexican retailer’s overall business.

Is this sales decline a new problem for Chedraui?

No. The same pattern appeared in the first quarter of 2026, when same-store sales fell 2.8% in dollars and management gave the same immigration-enforcement explanation. Two consecutive quarters of declining transactions suggest the trend is persistent rather than a one-off event.