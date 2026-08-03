Argentina’s US$18bn China Swap Nears a Decisive Deadline

IBOV 178,000.24 — 0.00% IPSA 11,014.88 ▼ 0.02% IPC MEX 66,935.53 ▼ 0.58% MERVAL 3,287,637 ▼ 0.11% COLCAP 2,382.69 ▼ 0.39% BVL PERÚ 57,378.30 — — USD/BRL5.08▲ 0.15% USD/MXN17.32▲ 0.04% USD/CLP925.19▼ 0.63% USD/COP3,228▲ 0.79% USD/PEN3.39▼ 0.09% USD/ARS1,494▲ 0.57% USD/UYU40.27▲ 0.17% USD/PYG5,936▲ 0.08% USD/BOB12.07▼ 0.25% USD/DOP58.13▲ 0.24% USD/CRC448.42— 0.00% USD/GTQ7.62▼ 0.08% USD/HNL26.78▲ 0.07% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES746.91▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.19— 0.00% USD/TTD6.74▲ 0.40% EUR/BRL5.85▼ 0.23% BRENT 83.72 ▼ 7.10% WTI 80.20 ▼ 5.28% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.55 ▲ 1.72% GOLD 4,108 ▲ 1.44% SILVER 58.27 ▲ 1.17% SOY 1,192 ▲ 1.73% CORN 473.00 ▲ 7.32% WHEAT 651.50 ▲ 1.92% COFFEE 321.15 ▼ 3.30% SUGAR 15.01 ▲ 2.39% ORANGE JUICE 159.20 ▲ 2.74% COTTON 81.39 ▲ 1.11% COCOA 5,903 ▲ 9.38% BEEF 227.03 ▼ 2.04% CATTLE 343.00 ▼ 1.44% LITHIUM 69.41 ▲ 0.27% PETR4 43.05 ▼ 0.85% VALE3 74.64 ▼ 2.15% ITUB4 43.17 ▲ 0.70% BBDC4 18.55 ▲ 0.76% ABEV3 15.77 ▼ 1.38% BBAS3 21.27 ▼ 0.37% B3SA3 15.62 ▼ 0.70% WEGE3 48.20 ▲ 2.12% PRIO3 58.50 ▼ 3.86% SUZB3 43.10 ▼ 0.51% RENT3 38.10 ▲ 1.30% AZZA3 16.23 ▼ 1.16% CSAN3 4.10 ▲ 0.74% RAIZ4 0.26 — 0.00% PCAR3 2.75 ▲ 6.18% GMAT3 3.97 ▼ 1.49% PSSA3 54.00 ▼ 1.28% CVCB3 1.44 ▲ 9.92% POSI3 3.51 ▼ 1.13% SLCE3 13.35 ▼ 0.22% NATU3 8.50 ▲ 1.43% BRKM5 5.96 ▼ 0.17% RANI3 8.42 ▲ 3.82% CSNA3 4.51 ▼ 6.82% CMIN3 5.73 ▲ 0.35% USIM5 7.56 ▲ 2.72% GGBR4 25.63 ▲ 2.60% ENEV3 26.75 ▲ 1.67% CPFE3 46.11 ▼ 0.07% CMIG4 11.28 ▼ 0.53% EQTL3 38.89 ▲ 0.59% LREN3 13.85 ▲ 1.84% VIVT3 32.30 ▼ 1.01% RAIL3 14.16 ▼ 1.94% KLABIN 18.24 ▼ 0.05% RAIA DROGASIL 18.85 ▲ 2.00% RDOR3 34.06 ▼ 1.67% HAPV3 11.91 ▲ 5.59% FLRY3 17.27 ▲ 0.76% SMTO3 14.38 ▼ 0.96% UGPA3 33.10 ▲ 0.15% VBBR3 36.13 ▲ 0.22% BBSE3 41.36 ▲ 0.24% BPAC11 57.12 ▲ 0.56% CURY3 31.45 ▲ 4.52% AERI3 2.15 — 0.00% VIVARA 22.84 ▲ 2.98% COMPASS 25.10 ▲ 1.05% VAMOS 3.26 ▼ 2.40% SANB11 28.93 ▲ 1.08% ASAI3 8.55 ▲ 0.59% SBSP3 27.57 ▼ 0.47% WALMEX 49.94 ▼ 0.62% GMEXICO 211.62 ▲ 1.88% FEMSA 217.81 ▼ 1.64% CEMEX 20.60 ▲ 0.44% GFNORTE 198.18 ▼ 1.20% BIMBO 61.16 ▼ 1.48% TELEVISA 9.67 ▼ 1.23% AMX 21.68 ▼ 1.45% GAP 377.50 ▲ 0.23% ASUR 278.48 ▲ 1.04% OMA 230.90 ▼ 0.06% KOF 185.35 ▼ 1.38% GRUMA 263.20 ▲ 1.92% KIMBER 40.01 ▼ 0.45% SQM-B 61,850 ▼ 5.50% COPEC 6,290 ▲ 0.65% BSANTANDER 79.89 ▲ 3.75% FALABELLA 6,315 ▲ 8.22% ENELAM 87.60 ▲ 4.24% CENCOSUD 1,950 ▼ 2.26% CMPC 1,046 ▼ 2.22% BANCO CHILE 191.62 ▲ 1.66% LATAM AIR 25.24 ▲ 2.23% YPF 8,080 ▼ 2.53% GGAL 7,980 ▲ 1.25% PAMPA 5,505 ▼ 0.90% TXAR 655.00 ▼ 0.68% ALUAR 965.00 ▼ 1.28% TGS 9,875 ▼ 1.74% CEPU 2,378 ▼ 0.75% MIRGOR 1,680 ▼ 89.72% COME 43.23 ▼ 1.82% LOMA NEGRA 3,600 ▼ 0.55% BYMA 293.25 ▼ 0.76% TELECOM ARG 4,380 ▼ 0.62% ECOPETROL 16.60 ▼ 1.01% BANCOLOMBIA 91.07 ▼ 1.57% GRUPO AVAL 5.24 ▼ 0.76% CREDICORP 395.45 ▼ 1.28% SOUTHERN COPPER 185.99 ▲ 1.80% BUENAVENTURA 30.44 ▲ 0.53% MERCADOLIBRE 1,899 ▲ 1.11% NUBANK 14.44 ▲ 0.77% XP 17.03 ▼ 0.18% PAGSEGURO 9.60 ▼ 0.47% STONE 11.35 ▼ 0.22% GLOBANT 37.15 ▲ 1.50% TECNOGLASS 46.74 ▲ 7.60% GAP AIRPORT 218.59 ▲ 0.57% ASUR 278.48 ▲ 1.04% OMA AIRPORT 106.73 ▼ 0.16% AMX ADR 24.96 ▼ 1.54% FEMSA ADR 125.68 ▼ 1.80% CEMEX ADR 11.84 ▲ 0.13% PETROBRAS ADR 19.06 ▼ 1.75% VALE ADR 14.57 ▼ 3.29% ITAU ADR 8.50 ▲ 0.47% SANTANDER BR 5.74 ▲ 1.15% AMBEV ADR 3.04 ▼ 2.21% CSN 0.92 ▼ 6.54% GERDAU 5.06 ▲ 2.02% LATAM ADR 54.53 ▲ 3.35% BTC 63,900 ▲ 0.66% ETH 1,871 ▼ 0.62% SOL 73.96 ▲ 0.70% XRP 1.08 ▼ 0.44% BNB 591.70 ▲ 0.70% ADA 0.19 ▲ 2.53% DOGE 0.07 ▼ 0.44% AVAX 6.57 ▲ 0.41% LINK 8.24 ▼ 1.52% DOT 0.82 ▲ 2.71% LTC 44.44 ▼ 0.44% BCH 214.13 ▲ 0.76% TRX 0.33 ▲ 0.73% XLM 0.17 ▼ 1.04% HBAR 0.07 ▲ 0.74% NEAR 1.75 ▲ 1.86% ATOM 1.37 ▲ 8.32% AAVE 93.12 ▲ 1.22% SELIC 14.25% EMBRAER 89.60 ▲ 3.12% EMBRAER ADR 70.90 ▲ 3.76% JBS 13.77 ▼ 1.82% JBS BDR 69.57 ▼ 1.60% MBRF3 17.70 ▲ 0.91% MBRFY 3.37 ▼ 2.03% INTER 5.63 ▲ 0.54% EGX 54,094 ▼ 0.35% USD/ZAR16.52▼ 0.18% USD/NGN1,361▲ 0.07% NIKKEI 63,755 ▼ 0.94% CSI300 4,543 ▼ 0.98% HSI 26,009 ▲ 0.48% NIFTY 24,774 ▲ 1.60% KOSPI 6,257 ▼ 5.12% JCI 6,234 ▼ 0.03% USD/JPY157.16▼ 0.18% USD/CNY6.75▲ 0.01% DAX 26,001 ▲ 1.45% CAC 8,614 ▲ 1.22% FTSE 10,858 ▼ 0.10% MIB 52,872 ▲ 1.34% IBEX 19,983 ▲ 1.01% STOXX 652.09 ▲ 0.45% EUR/USD1.15▼ 0.29% GBP/USD1.34▼ 0.43% SPX 7,601 ▲ 1.48% DJI 53,178 ▲ 1.32% NDX 28,777 ▲ 1.78% RUT 2,982 ▲ 1.73% TSX 35,226 ▼ 0.79% VIX 15.86 ▼ 0.81% USD/CAD1.40▲ 0.27% US10Y 4.6860 ▼ 1.24% IBOV 178,000.24 — 0.00% IPSA 11,014.88 ▼ 0.02% IPC MEX 66,935.53 ▼ 0.58% MERVAL 3,287,637 ▼ 0.11% COLCAP 2,382.69 ▼ 0.39% BVL PERÚ 57,378.30 — — USD/BRL 5.08 ▲ 0.15% USD/MXN 17.32 ▲ 0.04% USD/CLP 925.19 ▼ 0.63% USD/COP 3,228 ▲ 0.79% USD/PEN 3.39 ▼ 0.09% USD/ARS 1,494 ▲ 0.57% USD/UYU 40.27 ▲ 0.17% USD/PYG 5,936 ▲ 0.08% USD/BOB 12.07 ▼ 0.25% USD/DOP 58.13 ▲ 0.24% USD/CRC 448.42 ▲ 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.62 ▼ 0.08% USD/HNL 26.78 ▲ 0.07% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 746.91 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.19 ▲ 0.37% USD/TTD 6.74 ▲ 1.26% EUR/BRL 5.85 ▼ 0.23% BRENT 83.72 ▼ 7.10% WTI 80.20 ▼ 5.28% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.55 ▲ 1.72% GOLD 4,108 ▲ 1.44% SILVER 58.27 ▲ 1.17% SOY 1,192 ▲ 1.73% CORN 473.00 ▲ 7.32% WHEAT 651.50 ▲ 1.92% COFFEE 321.15 ▼ 3.30% SUGAR 15.01 ▲ 2.39% ORANGE JUICE 159.20 ▲ 2.74% COTTON 81.39 ▲ 1.11% COCOA 5,903 ▲ 9.38% BEEF 227.03 ▼ 2.04% CATTLE 343.00 ▼ 1.44% LITHIUM 69.41 ▲ 0.27% PETR4 43.05 ▼ 0.85% VALE3 74.64 ▼ 2.15% ITUB4 43.17 ▲ 0.70% BBDC4 18.55 ▲ 0.76% ABEV3 15.77 ▼ 1.38% BBAS3 21.27 ▼ 0.37% B3SA3 15.62 ▼ 0.70% WEGE3 48.20 ▲ 2.12% PRIO3 58.50 ▼ 3.86% SUZB3 43.10 ▼ 0.51% RENT3 38.10 ▲ 1.30% AZZA3 16.23 ▼ 1.16% CSAN3 4.10 ▲ 0.74% RAIZ4 0.26 — 0.00% PCAR3 2.75 ▲ 6.18% GMAT3 3.97 ▼ 1.49% PSSA3 54.00 ▼ 1.28% CVCB3 1.44 ▲ 9.92% POSI3 3.51 ▼ 1.13% SLCE3 13.35 ▼ 0.22% NATU3 8.50 ▲ 1.43% BRKM5 5.96 ▼ 0.17% RANI3 8.42 ▲ 3.82% CSNA3 4.51 ▼ 6.82% CMIN3 5.73 ▲ 0.35% USIM5 7.56 ▲ 2.72% GGBR4 25.63 ▲ 2.60% ENEV3 26.75 ▲ 1.67% CPFE3 46.11 ▼ 0.07% CMIG4 11.28 ▼ 0.53% EQTL3 38.89 ▲ 0.59% LREN3 13.85 ▲ 1.84% VIVT3 32.30 ▼ 1.01% RAIL3 14.16 ▼ 1.94% KLABIN 18.24 ▼ 0.05% RAIA DROGASIL 18.85 ▲ 2.00% RDOR3 34.06 ▼ 1.67% HAPV3 11.91 ▲ 5.59% FLRY3 17.27 ▲ 0.76% SMTO3 14.38 ▼ 0.96% UGPA3 33.10 ▲ 0.15% VBBR3 36.13 ▲ 0.22% BBSE3 41.36 ▲ 0.24% BPAC11 57.12 ▲ 0.56% CURY3 31.45 ▲ 4.52% AERI3 2.15 — 0.00% VIVARA 22.84 ▲ 2.98% COMPASS 25.10 ▲ 1.05% VAMOS 3.26 ▼ 2.40% SANB11 28.93 ▲ 1.08% ASAI3 8.55 ▲ 0.59% SBSP3 27.57 ▼ 0.47% WALMEX 49.94 ▼ 0.62% GMEXICO 211.62 ▲ 1.88% FEMSA 217.81 ▼ 1.64% CEMEX 20.60 ▲ 0.44% GFNORTE 198.18 ▼ 1.20% BIMBO 61.16 ▼ 1.48% TELEVISA 9.67 ▼ 1.23% AMX 21.68 ▼ 1.45% GAP 377.50 ▲ 0.23% ASUR 278.48 ▲ 1.04% OMA 230.90 ▼ 0.06% KOF 185.35 ▼ 1.38% GRUMA 263.20 ▲ 1.92% KIMBER 40.01 ▼ 0.45% SQM-B 61,850 ▼ 5.50% COPEC 6,290 ▲ 0.65% BSANTANDER 79.89 ▲ 3.75% FALABELLA 6,315 ▲ 8.22% ENELAM 87.60 ▲ 4.24% CENCOSUD 1,950 ▼ 2.26% CMPC 1,046 ▼ 2.22% BANCO CHILE 191.62 ▲ 1.66% LATAM AIR 25.24 ▲ 2.23% YPF 8,080 ▼ 2.53% GGAL 7,980 ▲ 1.25% PAMPA 5,505 ▼ 0.90% TXAR 655.00 ▼ 0.68% ALUAR 965.00 ▼ 1.28% TGS 9,875 ▼ 1.74% CEPU 2,378 ▼ 0.75% MIRGOR 1,680 ▼ 89.72% COME 43.23 ▼ 1.82% LOMA NEGRA 3,600 ▼ 0.55% BYMA 293.25 ▼ 0.76% TELECOM ARG 4,380 ▼ 0.62% ECOPETROL 16.60 ▼ 1.01% BANCOLOMBIA 91.07 ▼ 1.57% GRUPO AVAL 5.24 ▼ 0.76% CREDICORP 395.45 ▼ 1.28% SOUTHERN COPPER 185.99 ▲ 1.80% BUENAVENTURA 30.44 ▲ 0.53% MERCADOLIBRE 1,899 ▲ 1.11% NUBANK 14.44 ▲ 0.77% XP 17.03 ▼ 0.18% PAGSEGURO 9.60 ▼ 0.47% STONE 11.35 ▼ 0.22% GLOBANT 37.15 ▲ 1.50% TECNOGLASS 46.74 ▲ 7.60% GAP AIRPORT 218.59 ▲ 0.57% ASUR 278.48 ▲ 1.04% OMA AIRPORT 106.73 ▼ 0.16% AMX ADR 24.96 ▼ 1.54% FEMSA ADR 125.68 ▼ 1.80% CEMEX ADR 11.84 ▲ 0.13% PETROBRAS ADR 19.06 ▼ 1.75% VALE ADR 14.57 ▼ 3.29% ITAU ADR 8.50 ▲ 0.47% SANTANDER BR 5.74 ▲ 1.15% AMBEV ADR 3.04 ▼ 2.21% CSN 0.92 ▼ 6.54% GERDAU 5.06 ▲ 2.02% LATAM ADR 54.53 ▲ 3.35% BTC 63,900 ▲ 0.66% ETH 1,871 ▼ 0.62% SOL 73.96 ▲ 0.70% XRP 1.08 ▼ 0.44% BNB 591.70 ▲ 0.70% ADA 0.19 ▲ 2.53% DOGE 0.07 ▼ 0.44% AVAX 6.57 ▲ 0.41% LINK 8.24 ▼ 1.52% DOT 0.82 ▲ 2.71% LTC 44.44 ▼ 0.44% BCH 214.13 ▲ 0.76% TRX 0.33 ▲ 0.73% XLM 0.17 ▼ 1.04% HBAR 0.07 ▲ 0.74% NEAR 1.75 ▲ 1.86% ATOM 1.37 ▲ 8.32% AAVE 93.12 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since 2009
Monday, August 3, 2026
Business Argentina

Argentina’s US$18bn China Swap Nears a Decisive Deadline

By · August 3, 2026 · 5 min read

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Economy: Argentina

Key Facts

Instrument. Argentina’s swap line with China is a framework of up to 130 billion yuan (about US$18 billion) first signed in 2009 and expanded several times since.

Deadline. The current framework, last renewed in August 2023 for three years, expires on August 6, 2026, forcing a renewal decision.

Wind-down. Buenos Aires has repaid most of the roughly 35 billion yuan (about US$5 billion) it had activated; the outstanding balance fell to about US$675 million by mid-January.

Pressure. Washington has pushed Argentina to end the line, calling it extortion, and floated a US loan as a replacement.

Stakes. The swap has at times covered more than half of Argentina’s gross reserves, estimated near US$24 billion, making it a core part of its financial cushion.

A currency lifeline that has propped up Argentina’s threadbare reserves for years is reaching a crossroads, as an August 6 deadline forces President Javier Milei to decide whether to keep leaning on Beijing or bow to Washington.

The Banco Central de la República Argentina headquarters in Buenos Aires
Argentina's central bank in Buenos Aires manages the country's swap line with China. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
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What the Swap Line Is

A currency swap lets two central banks exchange their currencies for a set period. Argentina’s arrangement with the People’s Bank of China gives Buenos Aires access to Chinese yuan it can use to bolster reserves and settle trade with China, its second-largest trading partner, without spending scarce dollars.

The framework dates to 2009 and has been renewed and enlarged repeatedly, reaching a ceiling of 130 billion yuan (about US$18 billion). Of that, Argentina had activated roughly 35 billion yuan (about US$5 billion), the portion it actually drew and must repay.

For a country that has cycled through crises and IMF programs, the line functions less like debt and more like insurance: a standby pool of foreign currency that helps keep the balance of payments from seizing up.

Why Now Is Decisive

The urgency comes from the calendar. The framework was last renewed in August 2023 for three years, meaning it lapses on August 6, 2026. With the deadline days away, neither government has publicly confirmed whether it will roll over.

Argentine officials have played down talk of active negotiations, yet local reports suggest an extension is advancing, with mainly administrative steps left before any deal could be signed. One recent account described Buenos Aires as edging back toward Beijing despite the external pressure.

The decision matters because letting the framework lapse would remove a backstop that has repeatedly cushioned Argentina in moments of stress, even as the government simultaneously pays down the money it already used.

The Wind-Down Under Milei

Since taking office, President Javier Milei’s economic team has moved to shrink the activated portion of the swap rather than expand it. Argentina has repaid close to 90% of what it drew, and the outstanding balance dropped from about US$5 billion to roughly US$675 million by mid-January 2026.

Officials have indicated the used tranche should be fully repaid around the middle of 2026. That leaves the larger question of the framework itself: whether to preserve the option of tapping yuan again in future, even if the line sits unused.

The distinction is important. Winding down the drawn amount reduces a near-term obligation; keeping the framework alive preserves flexibility. The two are being decided on different tracks, which is why the August deadline looms even as repayments proceed.

Washington’s Objection

The swap has become a flashpoint in a wider contest for influence in the region. US officials have pressed Argentina to cancel it, with one special envoy calling the long-standing line extortion by China and urging that it be ended. Washington has floated a US loan as a possible substitute.

That puts Milei, ideologically aligned with the United States, in an awkward spot. He has nonetheless signaled he intends to visit China in 2026, a sign that pragmatism over reserves competes with political alignment.

For Beijing, the arrangement is part of a global network of swap lines that extend the yuan’s reach; for Buenos Aires, it is a question of which partner can most reliably shore up its finances.

What It Means for Argentina’s Economy

The stakes are concrete. The swap has at times represented more than half of Argentina’s gross international reserves, which stand near US$24 billion. Losing access to that buffer, without a ready replacement, would leave the country more exposed to currency and import shocks.

For businesses trading with China, the yuan liquidity has smoothed payments; for the government, it has been a tool to defend the peso. Any replacement financing from the United States or elsewhere would need to fill the same role to avoid a gap.

The coming days should clarify the direction. Whether the framework is quietly renewed, allowed to expire, or swapped for Western financing, the choice will shape how much room Argentina has to manage its reserves through the rest of 2026. Reserve data are disclosed by the country’s central bank.

Frequently Asked Questions

How big is Argentina’s currency swap with China?

The framework allows for up to 130 billion yuan (about US$18 billion). Argentina had activated roughly 35 billion yuan (about US$5 billion) of that, which is the portion it drew and has been repaying.

When does the swap agreement expire?

The current framework, last renewed in August 2023 for three years, expires on August 6, 2026. That deadline forces Argentina and China to decide whether to renew, let it lapse, or restructure the arrangement.

Why does the United States want Argentina to drop the swap?

Washington views China’s financial ties with Argentina as a strategic concern; a US envoy called the swap extortion. The United States has pressed Buenos Aires to end it and floated a US loan as an alternative source of financing.

Sources

South China Morning Post · Buenos Aires Times · Central Banking

Connected Coverage

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Sources: South China Morning Post; Buenos Aires Times; Central Banking.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error

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