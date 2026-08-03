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since 2009
Monday, August 3, 2026
Dominican Republic Art and Culture

Dominican Book Fair 2026 Honors Poet, Welcomes Panama

By · August 3, 2026 · 5 min read

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Books: Santo Domingo

Key Facts

Honoree. The poet and essayist José Mármol is the dedicated author of the 28th Feria Internacional del Libro de Santo Domingo (FILSD 2026), the Dominican Republic’s flagship book fair.

Dates. The fair runs from 24 September to 4 October 2026 at the Plaza de la Cultura Juan Pablo Duarte in Santo Domingo.

Guest. Panama is the invited country for this edition, alongside authors and publishers from Spain and across Latin America.

Stature. Mármol, born in 1960, is a leading voice of the Dominican “Generation of the 1980s” and won the national Premio Nacional de Literatura in 2013.

Selection. He was chosen unanimously by the fair’s author-selection commission, a new body created to formalise how the honour is awarded.

The Dominican Republic’s biggest literary event has chosen poet and essayist José Mármol as the dedicated author of its 2026 edition, honouring four decades of work bridging poetry and philosophy.

Old stone wall with archway under blue sky
The Plaza de la Cultura Juan Pablo Duarte hosts the Santo Domingo International Book Fair. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
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The Honour and What It Recognises

Being named the dedicated author of the Feria Internacional del Libro de Santo Domingo is among the highest distinctions in Dominican letters. It places a single writer at the symbolic centre of the country’s largest cultural gathering of the year.

For 2026, that writer is José Mármol, a poet, essayist and public intellectual with more than four decades of work behind him. The Ministry of Culture framed the choice as recognition of a career devoted to language, thought and culture.

Mármol has described the honour as a surprise and a generational responsibility, saying it makes him a representative of a wider group of Dominican writers and thinkers rather than a solo laureate.

Who José Mármol Is

Born in Santo Domingo on 30 April 1960, Mármol is widely regarded as a leading figure of the Dominican “Generación de los 80,” the literary generation that came of age in the 1980s. Critics credit him with helping define a current often called “poesía del pensar,” or poetry of thinking.

His formation blends letters and philosophy. He studied Philosophy at the Universidad Autónoma de Santo Domingo, completed postgraduate work in applied linguistics, and later earned a doctorate in Philosophy from the University of the Basque Country in Spain.

That double training runs through his work, which treats the poem as a construct of language and, at the same time, a concrete form of thought. He argues that poetry and philosophy were never truly separate, a conviction that shapes both his verse and his essays.

A Body of Work Spanning Four Decades

Mármol’s poetry includes titles such as “El ojo de arúspice,” “La invención del día,” “Criatura del aire” and “Lengua de paraíso,” alongside the widely cited “Deus ex machina y otros poemas.” His essays include “Ética del poeta” and “Yo, la isla dividida.”

In 2013 he received the Premio Nacional de Literatura, the highest literary honour in the Dominican Republic, awarded with the support of the Corripio Foundation. The prize confirmed his standing across the Spanish-speaking literary world.

In 2026 the Spanish publisher Visor released “Donde todo triste ruido hace su habitación,” a volume of nearly 900 pages collecting more than three decades of his poetry. Such an anthology signals the scale of a career still very much in motion.

Inside the Santo Domingo Book Fair

The Feria Internacional del Libro de Santo Domingo is the Dominican Republic’s flagship literary event, organised by the Ministry of Culture. The 2026 edition, its 28th, runs from 24 September to 4 October at the Plaza de la Cultura Juan Pablo Duarte, the capital’s main cultural complex.

This year Panama is the invited country, bringing a delegation of its own writers, and the programme also draws authors and publishers from Spain and across Latin America. The fair combines book sales with talks, launches and public events over its ten-day run.

Mármol has credited the fair’s international reach to the late writer and former culture minister José Rafael Lantigua, whose push to open the event to foreign authors and publishers reshaped its ambitions. Later ministers have continued that direction.

Why It Matters Beyond the Dominican Republic

For foreign readers and residents, the dedication is a useful entry point into contemporary Caribbean literature. Mármol’s blend of philosophical reflection and lyric craft offers a way to understand where Dominican writing sits within the wider Spanish-language tradition.

The honour also spotlights a practical challenge Mármol has flagged: the limited translation of Dominican authors into other languages, which he sees as the main barrier to broader international recognition.

With Panama as guest country and a growing roster of Spanish and Latin American participants, the 2026 fair frames the dedication as more than a national tribute. It positions Mármol, and Dominican letters, within a regional conversation about books, ideas and cultural exchange.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is being honoured at the Santo Domingo International Book Fair 2026?

The 2026 fair is dedicated to José Mármol, a Dominican poet and essayist born in 1960, regarded as a leading voice of the country’s “Generation of the 1980s” and winner of the 2013 Premio Nacional de Literatura.

When and where is the FILSD 2026 held?

The 28th Feria Internacional del Libro de Santo Domingo runs from 24 September to 4 October 2026 at the Plaza de la Cultura Juan Pablo Duarte in Santo Domingo. Panama is the invited country for this edition.

What kind of writer is José Mármol?

Mármol is known for a style often called “poetry of thinking,” blending philosophical reflection with lyric poetry. Trained in philosophy and linguistics, he has published poetry and essays over more than four decades.

Sources

Listín Diario · El Nacional · Acento

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Sources: Listín Diario; El Nacional; Acento.

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