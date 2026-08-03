Chilean Retailer Ripley Corp Regains A+ Rating as Debt Falls

Chilean Retail & Real Estate

Key Facts —The upgrade. Feller Rate raised Ripley Corp from A to A+ on 11 June 2026, with a stable outlook. —The debt turnaround. Net financial debt fell from 5.4 times EBITDA to roughly 2.6 times in one year. —Mall strength. Mall Aventura in Peru posted a 98.4% occupancy rate and an 88.8% EBITDA margin in early 2026. —Bank recovery. Banco Ripley resumed dividend payments in 2025 after a two-year pause. —The history. Ripley lost its A+ rating in December 2023 during weak consumption and high inflation.

Chilean retail and real-estate group Ripley Corp has regained its A+ credit rating, restoring a level it lost in late 2023 after a sharp reduction in debt and a strong recovery across its shopping-mall and banking divisions.

Ripley Corp Regains Its A+ Credit Rating as Malls and Bank Recover (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

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Feller Rate Restores the Ripley Corp Rating to A+

On 11 June 2026, Chilean agency Feller Rate upgraded Ripley Corp from A to A+, with a stable outlook. The move lifted the holding company's solvency and all its bond lines, and its shares were reclassified to First Class Level 2.

Humphreys, another rating agency, also raised Ripley Corp's bonds from A to A+ in mid-2026. Both agencies pointed to much-improved financial metrics and a more predictable earnings base.

How the Numbers Turned Around

The upgrade rests on a dramatic deleveraging. Net financial debt relative to EBITDA dropped from roughly 5.4 times to about 2.6 times over the course of a year.

Financial-expense coverage also improved sharply, rising from about 1.9 times to roughly 3.3 times. CFO Werner Geissbuhler publicly welcomed the upgrades, noting the group had worked methodically to strengthen its balance sheet.

Shopping Malls in Peru and Chile Drive the Recovery

The real-estate arm has become a pillar of stability. Mall Aventura in Peru reported a first-quarter 2026 EBITDA margin of 88.8% and occupancy of 98.4%, figures that signal near-full tenancy and high operating efficiency.

In Chile, the Grupo Marina joint venture with Parque Arauco posted an 86.8% EBITDA margin and 99.6% occupancy. These assets generate steady rental income that offsets volatility in the department-store business.

Banco Ripley Returns to Paying Dividends

Banco Ripley, the group's financial arm, resumed dividend payments in 2025 after a two-year suspension. That return signalled to investors that the bank had rebuilt its capital buffer and earnings power.

Separately, Fitch Chile and ICR Chile upgraded Banco Ripley to AA- from A+ in mid-2025. The bank's recovery adds a second engine to the group, alongside the mall portfolio.

Digital Sales Reach Nearly a Quarter of Retail Revenue

Ripley's department-store segment is also modernising. Digital sales reached 23.9% of segment revenue in the first quarter of 2026, a level that helps the group compete with pure online players.

The shift to digital reduces reliance on foot traffic alone and improves margin potential over time. It also makes the retail unit more resilient during periods of soft consumer sentiment.

What the Ripley Corp Rating Upgrade Means for Investors

An A+ rating with a stable outlook lowers Ripley's cost of borrowing and widens the pool of institutional investors who can hold its bonds. For a group that operates across Chile and Peru, cheaper financing is a tangible competitive advantage.

The upgrade also signals that Ripley has navigated the post-pandemic consumption slump without permanent damage. Investors who stayed through the 2023 downgrade are now seeing the recovery reflected in credit metrics.

A Brief Look Back at the 2023 Downgrade

Ripley Corp lost its A+ rating in December 2023, when Feller Rate cut it to A with a negative outlook. Humphreys followed with a similar downgrade that same month.

The culprits were weak consumption in Chile and Peru, high inflation, and tighter liquidity. The rating stayed at A through mid-2025 before the recent upgrade restored it to A+.

The Latin America Read-Through

Ripley's upgrade is part of a broader story of Andean consumer resilience. Both Chile and Peru have seen inflation moderate, allowing households to return to shopping centres and credit products.

For international investors, the recovery of a legacy retailer with a bank and mall portfolio offers a proxy for the region's middle-class spending power. The group's dual-country footprint also provides geographic diversification within Latin America.

What to Watch Next

The stable outlook suggests no immediate further upgrade, but sustained debt reduction could change that. Analysts will watch whether Mall Aventura and Grupo Marina maintain their near-full occupancy rates through the second half of 2026.

Banco Ripley's loan-book quality and dividend capacity will also be key signposts. Any sign of renewed consumer weakness in Chile or Peru would test whether the A+ rating is durable.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Ripley Corp's current credit rating?

As of 11 June 2026, Feller Rate rates Ripley Corp at A+ with a stable outlook. Humphreys also upgraded the group's bonds to A+ in mid-2026, restoring the level lost in December 2023.

Why was Ripley Corp downgraded in 2023?

Feller Rate cut Ripley from A+ to A in December 2023 because of weak consumer spending in Chile and Peru, high inflation, and tighter liquidity. The rating remained at A through mid-2025 before the recent upgrade.

What drove the Ripley Corp rating upgrade in 2026?

The upgrade was driven by a sharp fall in net debt relative to EBITDA, strong mall performance with near-full occupancy, and Banco Ripley resuming dividends. Digital sales growth and improved financial-expense coverage also supported the decision.