Chile Imacec June 2026 Surges 2.4%, Avoiding Recession

IBOV 178,000.24 — 0.00% IPSA 11,014.88 ▼ 0.02% IPC MEX 66,935.53 ▼ 0.58% MERVAL 3,287,637 ▼ 0.11% COLCAP 2,382.69 ▼ 0.39% BVL PERÚ 57,378.30 — — USD/BRL5.08▲ 0.15% USD/MXN17.32▲ 0.04% USD/CLP925.19▼ 0.63% USD/COP3,228▲ 0.79% USD/PEN3.39▼ 0.09% USD/ARS1,494▲ 0.57% USD/UYU40.27▲ 0.17% USD/PYG5,936▲ 0.08% USD/BOB12.07▼ 0.25% USD/DOP58.13▲ 0.24% USD/CRC448.42— 0.00% USD/GTQ7.62▼ 0.08% USD/HNL26.78▲ 0.07% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES746.91▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.19— 0.00% USD/TTD6.74▲ 0.40% EUR/BRL5.85▼ 0.23% BRENT 83.72 ▼ 7.10% WTI 80.20 ▼ 5.28% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.55 ▲ 1.72% GOLD 4,108 ▲ 1.44% SILVER 58.27 ▲ 1.17% SOY 1,192 ▲ 1.73% CORN 473.00 ▲ 7.32% WHEAT 651.50 ▲ 1.92% COFFEE 321.15 ▼ 3.30% SUGAR 15.01 ▲ 2.39% ORANGE JUICE 159.20 ▲ 2.74% COTTON 81.39 ▲ 1.11% COCOA 5,903 ▲ 9.38% BEEF 227.03 ▼ 2.04% CATTLE 343.00 ▼ 1.44% LITHIUM 69.41 ▲ 0.27% PETR4 43.05 ▼ 0.85% VALE3 74.64 ▼ 2.15% ITUB4 43.17 ▲ 0.70% BBDC4 18.55 ▲ 0.76% ABEV3 15.77 ▼ 1.38% BBAS3 21.27 ▼ 0.37% B3SA3 15.62 ▼ 0.70% WEGE3 48.20 ▲ 2.12% PRIO3 58.50 ▼ 3.86% SUZB3 43.10 ▼ 0.51% RENT3 38.10 ▲ 1.30% AZZA3 16.23 ▼ 1.16% CSAN3 4.10 ▲ 0.74% RAIZ4 0.26 — 0.00% PCAR3 2.75 ▲ 6.18% GMAT3 3.97 ▼ 1.49% PSSA3 54.00 ▼ 1.28% CVCB3 1.44 ▲ 9.92% POSI3 3.51 ▼ 1.13% SLCE3 13.35 ▼ 0.22% NATU3 8.50 ▲ 1.43% BRKM5 5.96 ▼ 0.17% RANI3 8.42 ▲ 3.82% CSNA3 4.51 ▼ 6.82% CMIN3 5.73 ▲ 0.35% USIM5 7.56 ▲ 2.72% GGBR4 25.63 ▲ 2.60% ENEV3 26.75 ▲ 1.67% CPFE3 46.11 ▼ 0.07% CMIG4 11.28 ▼ 0.53% EQTL3 38.89 ▲ 0.59% LREN3 13.85 ▲ 1.84% VIVT3 32.30 ▼ 1.01% RAIL3 14.16 ▼ 1.94% KLABIN 18.24 ▼ 0.05% RAIA DROGASIL 18.85 ▲ 2.00% RDOR3 34.06 ▼ 1.67% HAPV3 11.91 ▲ 5.59% FLRY3 17.27 ▲ 0.76% SMTO3 14.38 ▼ 0.96% UGPA3 33.10 ▲ 0.15% VBBR3 36.13 ▲ 0.22% BBSE3 41.36 ▲ 0.24% BPAC11 57.12 ▲ 0.56% CURY3 31.45 ▲ 4.52% AERI3 2.15 — 0.00% VIVARA 22.84 ▲ 2.98% COMPASS 25.10 ▲ 1.05% VAMOS 3.26 ▼ 2.40% SANB11 28.93 ▲ 1.08% ASAI3 8.55 ▲ 0.59% SBSP3 27.57 ▼ 0.47% WALMEX 49.94 ▼ 0.62% GMEXICO 211.62 ▲ 1.88% FEMSA 217.81 ▼ 1.64% CEMEX 20.60 ▲ 0.44% GFNORTE 198.18 ▼ 1.20% BIMBO 61.16 ▼ 1.48% TELEVISA 9.67 ▼ 1.23% AMX 21.68 ▼ 1.45% GAP 377.50 ▲ 0.23% ASUR 278.48 ▲ 1.04% OMA 230.90 ▼ 0.06% KOF 185.35 ▼ 1.38% GRUMA 263.20 ▲ 1.92% KIMBER 40.01 ▼ 0.45% SQM-B 61,850 ▼ 5.50% COPEC 6,290 ▲ 0.65% BSANTANDER 79.89 ▲ 3.75% FALABELLA 6,315 ▲ 8.22% ENELAM 87.60 ▲ 4.24% CENCOSUD 1,950 ▼ 2.26% CMPC 1,046 ▼ 2.22% BANCO CHILE 191.62 ▲ 1.66% LATAM AIR 25.24 ▲ 2.23% YPF 8,080 ▼ 2.53% GGAL 7,980 ▲ 1.25% PAMPA 5,505 ▼ 0.90% TXAR 655.00 ▼ 0.68% ALUAR 965.00 ▼ 1.28% TGS 9,875 ▼ 1.74% CEPU 2,378 ▼ 0.75% MIRGOR 1,680 ▼ 89.72% COME 43.23 ▼ 1.82% LOMA NEGRA 3,600 ▼ 0.55% BYMA 293.25 ▼ 0.76% TELECOM ARG 4,380 ▼ 0.62% ECOPETROL 16.60 ▼ 1.01% BANCOLOMBIA 91.07 ▼ 1.57% GRUPO AVAL 5.24 ▼ 0.76% CREDICORP 395.45 ▼ 1.28% SOUTHERN COPPER 185.99 ▲ 1.80% BUENAVENTURA 30.44 ▲ 0.53% MERCADOLIBRE 1,899 ▲ 1.11% NUBANK 14.44 ▲ 0.77% XP 17.03 ▼ 0.18% PAGSEGURO 9.60 ▼ 0.47% STONE 11.35 ▼ 0.22% GLOBANT 37.15 ▲ 1.50% TECNOGLASS 46.74 ▲ 7.60% GAP AIRPORT 218.59 ▲ 0.57% ASUR 278.48 ▲ 1.04% OMA AIRPORT 106.73 ▼ 0.16% AMX ADR 24.96 ▼ 1.54% FEMSA ADR 125.68 ▼ 1.80% CEMEX ADR 11.84 ▲ 0.13% PETROBRAS ADR 19.06 ▼ 1.75% VALE ADR 14.57 ▼ 3.29% ITAU ADR 8.50 ▲ 0.47% SANTANDER BR 5.74 ▲ 1.15% AMBEV ADR 3.04 ▼ 2.21% CSN 0.92 ▼ 6.54% GERDAU 5.06 ▲ 2.02% LATAM ADR 54.53 ▲ 3.35% BTC 63,900 ▲ 0.66% ETH 1,871 ▼ 0.62% SOL 73.96 ▲ 0.70% XRP 1.08 ▼ 0.44% BNB 591.70 ▲ 0.70% ADA 0.19 ▲ 2.53% DOGE 0.07 ▼ 0.44% AVAX 6.57 ▲ 0.41% LINK 8.24 ▼ 1.52% DOT 0.82 ▲ 2.71% LTC 44.44 ▼ 0.44% BCH 214.13 ▲ 0.76% TRX 0.33 ▲ 0.73% XLM 0.17 ▼ 1.04% HBAR 0.07 ▲ 0.74% NEAR 1.75 ▲ 1.86% ATOM 1.37 ▲ 8.32% AAVE 93.12 ▲ 1.22% SELIC 14.25% EMBRAER 89.60 ▲ 3.12% EMBRAER ADR 70.90 ▲ 3.76% JBS 13.77 ▼ 1.82% JBS BDR 69.57 ▼ 1.60% MBRF3 17.70 ▲ 0.91% MBRFY 3.37 ▼ 2.03% INTER 5.63 ▲ 0.54% EGX 54,094 ▼ 0.35% USD/ZAR16.52▼ 0.18% USD/NGN1,361▲ 0.07% NIKKEI 63,755 ▼ 0.94% CSI300 4,543 ▼ 0.98% HSI 26,009 ▲ 0.48% NIFTY 24,774 ▲ 1.60% KOSPI 6,257 ▼ 5.12% JCI 6,234 ▼ 0.03% USD/JPY157.16▼ 0.18% USD/CNY6.75▲ 0.01% DAX 26,001 ▲ 1.45% CAC 8,614 ▲ 1.22% FTSE 10,858 ▼ 0.10% MIB 52,872 ▲ 1.34% IBEX 19,983 ▲ 1.01% STOXX 652.09 ▲ 0.45% EUR/USD1.15▼ 0.29% GBP/USD1.34▼ 0.43% SPX 7,601 ▲ 1.48% DJI 53,178 ▲ 1.32% NDX 28,777 ▲ 1.78% RUT 2,982 ▲ 1.73% TSX 35,226 ▼ 0.79% VIX 15.86 ▼ 0.81% USD/CAD1.40▲ 0.27% US10Y 4.6860 ▼ 1.24% IBOV 178,000.24 — 0.00% IPSA 11,014.88 ▼ 0.02% IPC MEX 66,935.53 ▼ 0.58% MERVAL 3,287,637 ▼ 0.11% COLCAP 2,382.69 ▼ 0.39% BVL PERÚ 57,378.30 — — USD/BRL 5.08 ▲ 0.15% USD/MXN 17.32 ▲ 0.04% USD/CLP 925.19 ▼ 0.63% USD/COP 3,228 ▲ 0.79% USD/PEN 3.39 ▼ 0.09% USD/ARS 1,494 ▲ 0.57% USD/UYU 40.27 ▲ 0.17% USD/PYG 5,936 ▲ 0.08% USD/BOB 12.07 ▼ 0.25% USD/DOP 58.13 ▲ 0.24% USD/CRC 448.42 ▲ 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.62 ▼ 0.08% USD/HNL 26.78 ▲ 0.07% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 746.91 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.19 ▲ 0.37% USD/TTD 6.74 ▲ 1.26% EUR/BRL 5.85 ▼ 0.23% BRENT 83.72 ▼ 7.10% WTI 80.20 ▼ 5.28% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.55 ▲ 1.72% GOLD 4,108 ▲ 1.44% SILVER 58.27 ▲ 1.17% SOY 1,192 ▲ 1.73% CORN 473.00 ▲ 7.32% WHEAT 651.50 ▲ 1.92% COFFEE 321.15 ▼ 3.30% SUGAR 15.01 ▲ 2.39% ORANGE JUICE 159.20 ▲ 2.74% COTTON 81.39 ▲ 1.11% COCOA 5,903 ▲ 9.38% BEEF 227.03 ▼ 2.04% CATTLE 343.00 ▼ 1.44% LITHIUM 69.41 ▲ 0.27% PETR4 43.05 ▼ 0.85% VALE3 74.64 ▼ 2.15% ITUB4 43.17 ▲ 0.70% BBDC4 18.55 ▲ 0.76% ABEV3 15.77 ▼ 1.38% BBAS3 21.27 ▼ 0.37% B3SA3 15.62 ▼ 0.70% WEGE3 48.20 ▲ 2.12% PRIO3 58.50 ▼ 3.86% SUZB3 43.10 ▼ 0.51% RENT3 38.10 ▲ 1.30% AZZA3 16.23 ▼ 1.16% CSAN3 4.10 ▲ 0.74% RAIZ4 0.26 — 0.00% PCAR3 2.75 ▲ 6.18% GMAT3 3.97 ▼ 1.49% PSSA3 54.00 ▼ 1.28% CVCB3 1.44 ▲ 9.92% POSI3 3.51 ▼ 1.13% SLCE3 13.35 ▼ 0.22% NATU3 8.50 ▲ 1.43% BRKM5 5.96 ▼ 0.17% RANI3 8.42 ▲ 3.82% CSNA3 4.51 ▼ 6.82% CMIN3 5.73 ▲ 0.35% USIM5 7.56 ▲ 2.72% GGBR4 25.63 ▲ 2.60% ENEV3 26.75 ▲ 1.67% CPFE3 46.11 ▼ 0.07% CMIG4 11.28 ▼ 0.53% EQTL3 38.89 ▲ 0.59% LREN3 13.85 ▲ 1.84% VIVT3 32.30 ▼ 1.01% RAIL3 14.16 ▼ 1.94% KLABIN 18.24 ▼ 0.05% RAIA DROGASIL 18.85 ▲ 2.00% RDOR3 34.06 ▼ 1.67% HAPV3 11.91 ▲ 5.59% FLRY3 17.27 ▲ 0.76% SMTO3 14.38 ▼ 0.96% UGPA3 33.10 ▲ 0.15% VBBR3 36.13 ▲ 0.22% BBSE3 41.36 ▲ 0.24% BPAC11 57.12 ▲ 0.56% CURY3 31.45 ▲ 4.52% AERI3 2.15 — 0.00% VIVARA 22.84 ▲ 2.98% COMPASS 25.10 ▲ 1.05% VAMOS 3.26 ▼ 2.40% SANB11 28.93 ▲ 1.08% ASAI3 8.55 ▲ 0.59% SBSP3 27.57 ▼ 0.47% WALMEX 49.94 ▼ 0.62% GMEXICO 211.62 ▲ 1.88% FEMSA 217.81 ▼ 1.64% CEMEX 20.60 ▲ 0.44% GFNORTE 198.18 ▼ 1.20% BIMBO 61.16 ▼ 1.48% TELEVISA 9.67 ▼ 1.23% AMX 21.68 ▼ 1.45% GAP 377.50 ▲ 0.23% ASUR 278.48 ▲ 1.04% OMA 230.90 ▼ 0.06% KOF 185.35 ▼ 1.38% GRUMA 263.20 ▲ 1.92% KIMBER 40.01 ▼ 0.45% SQM-B 61,850 ▼ 5.50% COPEC 6,290 ▲ 0.65% BSANTANDER 79.89 ▲ 3.75% FALABELLA 6,315 ▲ 8.22% ENELAM 87.60 ▲ 4.24% CENCOSUD 1,950 ▼ 2.26% CMPC 1,046 ▼ 2.22% BANCO CHILE 191.62 ▲ 1.66% LATAM AIR 25.24 ▲ 2.23% YPF 8,080 ▼ 2.53% GGAL 7,980 ▲ 1.25% PAMPA 5,505 ▼ 0.90% TXAR 655.00 ▼ 0.68% ALUAR 965.00 ▼ 1.28% TGS 9,875 ▼ 1.74% CEPU 2,378 ▼ 0.75% MIRGOR 1,680 ▼ 89.72% COME 43.23 ▼ 1.82% LOMA NEGRA 3,600 ▼ 0.55% BYMA 293.25 ▼ 0.76% TELECOM ARG 4,380 ▼ 0.62% ECOPETROL 16.60 ▼ 1.01% BANCOLOMBIA 91.07 ▼ 1.57% GRUPO AVAL 5.24 ▼ 0.76% CREDICORP 395.45 ▼ 1.28% SOUTHERN COPPER 185.99 ▲ 1.80% BUENAVENTURA 30.44 ▲ 0.53% MERCADOLIBRE 1,899 ▲ 1.11% NUBANK 14.44 ▲ 0.77% XP 17.03 ▼ 0.18% PAGSEGURO 9.60 ▼ 0.47% STONE 11.35 ▼ 0.22% GLOBANT 37.15 ▲ 1.50% TECNOGLASS 46.74 ▲ 7.60% GAP AIRPORT 218.59 ▲ 0.57% ASUR 278.48 ▲ 1.04% OMA AIRPORT 106.73 ▼ 0.16% AMX ADR 24.96 ▼ 1.54% FEMSA ADR 125.68 ▼ 1.80% CEMEX ADR 11.84 ▲ 0.13% PETROBRAS ADR 19.06 ▼ 1.75% VALE ADR 14.57 ▼ 3.29% ITAU ADR 8.50 ▲ 0.47% SANTANDER BR 5.74 ▲ 1.15% AMBEV ADR 3.04 ▼ 2.21% CSN 0.92 ▼ 6.54% GERDAU 5.06 ▲ 2.02% LATAM ADR 54.53 ▲ 3.35% BTC 63,900 ▲ 0.66% ETH 1,871 ▼ 0.62% SOL 73.96 ▲ 0.70% XRP 1.08 ▼ 0.44% BNB 591.70 ▲ 0.70% ADA 0.19 ▲ 2.53% DOGE 0.07 ▼ 0.44% AVAX 6.57 ▲ 0.41% LINK 8.24 ▼ 1.52% DOT 0.82 ▲ 2.71% LTC 44.44 ▼ 0.44% BCH 214.13 ▲ 0.76% TRX 0.33 ▲ 0.73% XLM 0.17 ▼ 1.04% HBAR 0.07 ▲ 0.74% NEAR 1.75 ▲ 1.86% ATOM 1.37 ▲ 8.32% AAVE 93.12 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Monday, August 3, 2026
Business Chile

Chile Imacec June 2026 Surges 2.4%, Avoiding Recession

By · August 3, 2026 · 5 min read

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Economy: Chile

Key Facts

Data. Chile’s Imacec monthly activity index rose 2.4% year on year in June, the central bank reported on August 3.

Surprise. The result beat the market’s roughly 1.2% forecast and was the first positive reading of 2026.

Streak. It ended five straight months of declining activity and, analysts say, let Chile narrowly avoid a technical recession.

Driver. Mining did the heavy lifting, jumping 9.8%, while commerce rose 5.4% and services 1.7%; non-mining activity rose 1.4%.

Policy. The central bank held its benchmark rate at 4.5% in June and says future moves will be decided meeting by meeting.

A surprise 2.4% rise in Chile’s monthly activity gauge for June has handed the copper-dependent economy its first growth of the year, ending a five-month slide and sparing it a technical recession by the narrowest of margins.

Santiago skyline with the Costanera Center tower, Chile
Santiago's skyline; Chile's June activity data ended a five-month slump. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
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What the Imacec Actually Measures

The Imacec, or Monthly Indicator of Economic Activity, is Chile’s closest real-time proxy for GDP, tracking output across mining, industry, commerce and services. Economists and markets watch it as an early read on where the quarterly growth figures are heading.

For June, the Banco Central de Chile reported a 2.4% increase from a year earlier, published on August 3. That comfortably beat the roughly 1.2% that analysts had penciled in, and it marked the first time in 2026 that the index showed growth rather than contraction.

Because it arrives weeks before official GDP data, a swing of this size reshapes the narrative around an economy that had spent the first half of the year looking stuck.

Five Months of Decline, Then a Turn

The rebound is notable precisely because of what preceded it. Activity had fallen for five consecutive months, leaving the first half of 2026 with an average contraction of about 0.2%, the weakest such stretch since the pandemic.

That run had raised the specter of a technical recession, usually defined as two straight quarters of shrinking output. A weak second quarter on top of a soft first would have met that bar; June’s jump lifted the quarter enough for analysts to conclude Chile escaped the label.

The margin was thin. Commentators described it as avoiding recession by a minimal margin, a reminder that the turnaround is fragile rather than a decisive break with the sluggish trend.

Copper Does the Heavy Lifting

Behind the headline number sits a familiar Chilean story: mining. The sector surged 9.8% in June, powering a 3.9% rise in goods production and accounting for the bulk of the gain in a country that is the world’s largest copper producer.

Other sectors chipped in. Commerce grew 5.4%, adding about half a percentage point to the total, and services rose 1.7%, contributing nearly a full point. Seasonally adjusted, goods output rose 0.7% on the month, again thanks to copper.

The catch is what happens once mining is stripped out. Non-mining activity was essentially flat, edging up just 0.1% month on month, which means that without copper the economy would have barely moved.

The Central Bank’s Balancing Act

The data feed directly into monetary policy. At its June meeting, the board of the Banco Central de Chile held the benchmark policy rate at 4.5%, citing a balance of inflation risks that was gradually evening out amid unusually high uncertainty.

The bank has stressed that the path of the rate will be judged meeting by meeting as events unfold. A firmer activity reading reduces the pressure to cut quickly to support growth, but policymakers will want to see whether June’s strength persists beyond a single mining-led month.

For households and businesses, the rate matters because it shapes borrowing costs on everything from mortgages to corporate credit at a time when the recovery still looks narrow.

What It Means for Foreign Readers and Investors

For expats, importers and investors watching Chile, the message is mixed. The economy has stepped back from the edge of recession, which supports confidence and the peso, but the recovery leans almost entirely on a single commodity rather than broad-based domestic demand.

Copper prices have been strong through 2026, and that tailwind flatters both mining output and the wider numbers. The vulnerability is the flip side: a reversal in metal prices would quickly expose how flat the non-mining economy remains.

The real test comes in the months ahead. If services and commerce build on June’s momentum, the quarter’s near-miss with recession becomes a genuine turning point; if not, Chile risks slipping back into the stop-start pattern that defined the first half of the year. The underlying series are published in the central bank’s Imacec statistics.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Chile’s Imacec for June 2026?

Chile’s Imacec rose 2.4% in June 2026 compared with a year earlier, according to the Banco Central de Chile. It was the first positive reading of the year and beat the market’s forecast of around 1.2%.

Did Chile avoid a technical recession?

Yes, narrowly. The June rebound ended five consecutive months of declining activity and lifted the second quarter enough for analysts to conclude Chile avoided a technical recession, though by a very small margin.

What drove the June increase?

Mining was the main driver, jumping 9.8% and lifting goods production 3.9%. Commerce rose 5.4% and services 1.7%, while activity excluding mining was essentially flat, underscoring the economy’s reliance on copper.

Sources

BioBioChile · La Tercera · Banco Central de Chile

Connected Coverage

LatAm Macro & Markets Coverage

Chile Economy Set to End Five-Month Slump, Survey Shows

Sources: Banco Central de Chile; La Tercera; BioBioChile.

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