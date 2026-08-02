Celsia Wins Colombia’s First Battery-Storage Auction

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Energy · Bogotá, 2 August 2026

Key Facts —Winners — Celsia (Grupo Argos) and Bosques Solares de los Llanos. —Auction — Colombia’s first long-term clean-energy tender. —Results — announced around 23-30 July 2026. —Day-one awards — about 370 MW in total. —Mix — roughly 100 MW of battery storage plus 270 MW of solar. —Celsia storage — advancing about 300 MWh of capacity. —Contracts — 15-year terms, deliveries from 2030.

Colombia’s first battery-storage auction has produced its opening awards, with Celsia and Bosques Solares de los Llanos taking roughly 370 MW between them and storage finally entering the country’s long-term energy contracts.

Grid-scale batteries enter Colombia’s long-term energy contracts for the first time after Celsia’s auction win.

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A first for Colombia’s grid

Colombia has run renewable-energy tenders before, but this is the first designed as a long-term clean-energy auction that explicitly brings battery storage into the mix. Results emerged in the final week of July 2026, with Celsia, the power arm of the conglomerate Grupo Argos, and Bosques Solares de los Llanos among the winners of the opening awards.

The headline from day one is about 370 MW of awards, split into roughly 100 MW of battery storage and 270 MW of solar generation. That combination is the whole point: for the first time, Colombia is contracting utility-scale storage alongside new solar capacity on the same long-term basis, rather than treating batteries as an afterthought bolted on later.

For a system that has leaned heavily on hydropower and, in dry years, on thermal backup, the arrival of grid-scale batteries marks a structural shift rather than an incremental one. Storage adds a new kind of flexibility that reservoirs and gas plants provide in different ways, and it does so with assets that can be sited close to where power is consumed.

The symbolism is as important as the megawatts. By putting storage into a competitive, long-term auction, Colombia is signalling that batteries have moved from pilot projects to mainstream infrastructure. That shift changes how developers, lenders and the grid operator plan for the rest of the decade.

It is worth stressing what the auction is not: a subsidy handed out administratively. Winners were selected through competition, which means the storage and solar awarded on day one cleared on price as well as on their contribution to the system. That competitive discipline is part of what makes the result a credible reference point for the market.

What Celsia and Bosques Solares won

Celsia is advancing about 300 MWh of storage as part of its awards, a figure that captures the energy the batteries can hold rather than their instantaneous power rating. The distinction between megawatts and megawatt-hours matters: power sets how much a battery can deliver at any moment, while energy sets how long it can sustain that output before needing to recharge.

That difference shapes what a battery is useful for. A system with more energy relative to its power can cover longer evening peaks; one weighted toward power can respond fast to short spikes. Celsia’s roughly 300 MWh points to storage sized to shift meaningful blocks of solar output from the middle of the day into the hours when demand climbs.

Bosques Solares de los Llanos, a solar developer active in the eastern plains, took awards in the same round, reinforcing the pairing of generation and storage. Together, the winners illustrate how Colombia intends to blend new solar output with the flexibility that batteries provide, rather than adding intermittent capacity in isolation.

The contracts run for 15 years, giving developers the revenue visibility that lenders typically demand before financing large capital projects. Deliveries are slated to begin from 2030, setting a clear construction and commissioning runway and giving the winners several years to move from award to operating asset.

Grupo Argos, Celsia’s parent, is a diversified group with interests spanning energy and infrastructure, and its backing gives the storage projects a well-capitalised sponsor. That corporate weight can reassure lenders that the winning bids will be carried through to completion, an important consideration for assets that will not be delivering power until the next decade.

Why storage changes the reliability equation

Solar power is abundant in the middle of the day but fades in the evening, precisely when household demand tends to peak. Batteries bridge that gap by storing surplus daytime generation and releasing it after sunset, smoothing the mismatch between when the sun shines and when people actually use electricity.

For Colombia, where El Niño episodes periodically drain reservoirs and strain the grid, storage offers a form of insurance that does not depend on rainfall or fuel imports. When hydro output falls in a dry spell, batteries charged by solar can help fill part of the gap, reducing reliance on costlier thermal generation.

Batteries also respond within seconds, far faster than conventional plants, which lets them stabilise frequency and cushion sudden swings as more variable renewables come online. That fast-acting quality is a service in its own right, one that grids increasingly need as they add wind and solar to the mix.

The roughly 100 MW awarded on day one is modest against the size of the national system, but it establishes storage as a contracted, bankable asset class rather than a demonstration. That precedent, and the confidence it gives lenders, may ultimately prove more important than the initial megawatts themselves.

Storage does not generate energy of its own; it shifts existing generation through time. Its value therefore comes from the price difference between charging and discharging, and from the reliability services it provides, rather than from producing fresh megawatt-hours. Understanding that distinction is key to reading why utilities are willing to pay for it under long contracts.

The 2030 delivery timeline

The 15-year contracts with deliveries from 2030 give the projects a long lead time. That runway allows for permitting, grid-connection studies, equipment procurement and construction, all of which take years for utility-scale storage and solar. The gap between award and delivery is a feature of the scale involved, not a sign of delay.

It also aligns the projects with Colombia’s medium-term decarbonisation goals, positioning contracted storage to be operating well before the end of the decade. Locking in capacity now, for delivery later, lets the system plan its transition with more certainty about what will be available and when.

For the grid operator, the timeline offers valuable predictability: it knows roughly when and where new capacity and flexibility will arrive, which feeds directly into transmission planning and reliability assessments. That foresight is harder to achieve when projects appear piecemeal outside a structured auction.

The long horizon does carry execution risk. Equipment prices, financing conditions and interconnection queues can all shift over several years, and the projects must navigate them to hit the 2030 start. How smoothly the winners move through that process will be an early test of the auction design.

The staggered nature of a long build also spreads capital spending, which can suit both developers and their financiers. Rather than a single burst of expenditure, the projects can phase procurement and construction across the years to 2030, smoothing the funding requirement and leaving room to adapt as equipment costs evolve.

A financing template for renewables-plus-storage

The most consequential aspect of the auction may be the financing template it creates. Long-dated, 15-year contracts convert an intermittent resource paired with batteries into a predictable revenue stream, which is exactly what banks and infrastructure investors look for before committing capital to a project.

By awarding solar and storage together under the same framework, the auction signals to the market that renewables-plus-storage is a fundable structure in Colombia, not a speculative one. That signal can lower the perceived risk, and ultimately the cost of capital, for the rounds that follow this first one.

Cheaper capital feeds back into prices. If developers can finance storage-backed solar at lower rates, they can bid more competitively in future auctions, which can translate into better terms for consumers over time. The first deals often set the reference points that later ones are measured against.

If subsequent auctions build on this design, Colombia could develop a repeatable pipeline of storage-backed renewables, much as other markets have used long-term contracts to scale clean energy from a standing start. The template, more than any single project, is what could reshape the country’s power mix.

For consumers, the ultimate promise is a grid that is both cleaner and steadier. Pairing solar with storage aims to deliver more renewable energy without sacrificing the reliability that hydropower and thermal plants have traditionally provided, a balance that has become harder to strike as older sources are gradually phased down.

What to watch next

The first signals to track are the final, fully confirmed award totals as the results are formalised, and whether the day-one figure of about 370 MW grows in later tranches of the same process. Early numbers can shift as contracts are signed and details settled.

Beyond the totals, the question is execution: whether the winning projects reach financial close, secure grid connection and deliver on the 2030 timeline. Storage remains a newer asset in the region, so these early projects will be watched closely by lenders weighing similar deals elsewhere in Latin America.

Policymakers will ultimately judge the auction by whether it improves reliability and moderates prices during dry spells, the real-world test of bringing batteries onto Colombia’s grid. Delivering on that promise would validate the decision to pair storage with solar in a competitive tender.

There is a regional dimension as well. A successful Colombian model could encourage neighbouring markets to design their own storage auctions, making this first round a reference point far beyond the country’s borders. For now, the focus stays on turning awards into operating assets.

Key Facts —Winners. Celsia (Grupo Argos) and Bosques Solares de los Llanos. —Day-one awards. about 370 MW. —Storage. roughly 100 MW of batteries. —Solar. about 270 MW of generation. —Celsia capacity. around 300 MWh of storage. —Contracts. 15 years, deliveries from 2030. — Award details reflect first-round results announced in late July 2026 and may be updated.

This is reporting, not investment advice. Confirm current figures with official sources before acting.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won Colombia’s first battery-storage auction? Celsia, part of Grupo Argos, and Bosques Solares de los Llanos were among the winners.

How much was awarded on day one? About 370 MW, split into roughly 100 MW of battery storage and 270 MW of solar.

How much storage is Celsia building? Celsia is advancing about 300 MWh of storage capacity.

How long are the contracts? The contracts run for 15 years, with deliveries beginning from 2030.

Why does battery storage matter for Colombia? It stores surplus solar power for the evening peak and adds reliability during dry spells that strain hydropower.

Related reading

Sources: Celsia (Grupo Argos); Bosques Solares de los Llanos.

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