La Oreja de Van Gogh Reunites With Amaia in Bogotá

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MUSIC · BOGOTÁ, 2 AUGUST 2026

Key Facts —Reunion — the original line-up returns, with Amaia Montero back after about 17 years away. —Anniversary tour — the “Tantas cosas que contar” run marks the band’s 30th anniversary. —Colombia date — one show only — Movistar Arena, Bogotá, Friday 12 March 2027, 8pm. —Not 2026, not Medellín — the single Colombian stop is in the capital, in 2027. —On sale — general sale opened on 1 August 2026 through Tuboleta. —Prices — roughly COP 190,000 to COP 790,000 (about US$47 to US$195). —Latin American run — March 2027 — Quito 10, Bogotá 12, Lima 14, Montevideo 17, Buenos Aires 19, Santiago 26.

The La Oreja reunion that fans have wanted for years is finally routed through Latin America, and the demand says as much about the region as about the band. Amaia Montero returns to the microphone after roughly 17 years, and the 30th-anniversary tour lands at Bogotá’s Movistar Arena on Friday 12 March 2027 for a single Colombian night.

Bogotá's Movistar Arena, the venue for La Oreja de Van Gogh's single Colombian date in March 2027. (Illustrative image.)

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A reunion nearly two decades in the making

La Oreja de Van Gogh built its name in the early 2000s, and Amaia Montero’s voice defined that era before she left to pursue a solo career. Her return reunites the classic line-up that admirers have wanted back for years.

The “Tantas cosas que contar” tour frames the comeback around the band’s 30th anniversary, a milestone that doubles as a nostalgia engine. For listeners who grew up with the group, this is less a gig than a reunion with their own past.

Reunions can be fragile things, but the appetite around this one has been immediate. The back catalogue never really left radio or streaming across the Spanish-speaking world, which keeps the songs current for a newer generation as well.

That combination of first-wave loyalty and second-wave discovery is exactly what makes a one-night arena show feel like an event rather than a routine tour stop.

Amaia Montero’s departure in the late 2000s left a defined gap, and the band carried on with a different singer for years afterwards. The reunion does not erase that chapter so much as return to the sound most listeners first fell for.

Anniversaries give a tour a natural story, and a 30-year mark invites both a career-spanning set and a wave of press attention. For a band with this much shared history, the milestone is as much a reason to gather fans as to sell tickets.

One night in Bogotá

Colombia gets exactly one date, and it is in the capital. The show is at the Movistar Arena in Bogotá on Friday 12 March 2027, with an 8pm start. There is no Medellín date and nothing in 2026.

The Movistar Arena is Bogotá’s main indoor concert venue, purpose-built for touring acts of this scale. A single arena show in a city this size concentrates demand rather than spreading it, which is part of why tickets moved quickly.

Anyone reading about a second Colombian date, an earlier year or another city should slow down and check the source. The official routing lists one Colombian stop only, and misinformation tends to swirl around high-demand reunions.

A Friday date helps, sparing most attendees an early start the next morning and widening the pool of people who can travel in for the show. For a once-only regional stop, that end-of-week timing matters.

Bogotá’s altitude and evening chill are worth remembering for anyone travelling in. Neither changes the music, but both shape how you dress and how the night feels outside the arena.

Why the reunion lands harder in Latin America

The angle worth dwelling on is geography. In Spain the band is a familiar fixture, but across Latin America La Oreja de Van Gogh occupies an unusually tender place in the pop memory of the 2000s.

Their ballads soundtracked telenovelas, school dances and countless radio hours from Mexico to the Southern Cone. That saturation built an audience that treats the songs as personal history rather than mere chart hits.

Streaming has since flattened borders and kept the catalogue in rotation for younger listeners who never saw the original line-up live. The reunion therefore taps two audiences at once: those reliving it and those catching it for the first time.

The result is a tour whose Latin American dates carry outsized emotional weight. The single Bogotá show becomes a regional occasion, drawing fans who may treat it as a once-only chance to see the classic formation.

It is telling that the Latin American leg is this dense while remaining, in Colombia, a single night. Promoters clearly read the demand as regional and deep rather than thin and scattered.

Fans in Spain can, of course, see the band closer to home, which quietly lowers the stakes of any single European date. In much of Latin America, by contrast, a nearby show is rare enough that missing it can mean a long wait for another.

Tickets, prices and the Tuboleta sale

General sale opened on 1 August 2026 through Tuboleta, the standard ticketing platform for major Bogotá shows. Prices run from roughly COP 190,000 to COP 790,000 (about US$47 to US$195).

In dollar terms, that is about US$47 at the entry level to around US$195 for the best available tiers, using a rate of about US$1 to COP 4,050. As ever, service fees and seat location move the final figure.

Because it is a one-night arena show, the cheaper tiers are the ones most likely to disappear first. Buyers who want the lower price bands generally do better acting early than waiting and hoping.

For international fans weighing a trip, the dollar figures put the outlay in perspective against flights and lodging. A ticket is often the smaller line in the budget, which is part of why cross-border attendance is realistic.

Because Tuboleta handles the sale, the usual advice applies: set up an account in advance, have payment ready and avoid third-party links promising better access. Official channels remain the only reliable route.

Key Facts —Artist. La Oreja de Van Gogh, original line-up with Amaia Montero. —Venue. Movistar Arena, Bogotá. —Date. Friday 12 March 2027, 8pm. —On sale. opened 1 August 2026 via Tuboleta. —Prices. about COP 190,000 to COP 790,000 (US$47 to US$195). — Conversions use about US$1 to COP 4,050 and are indicative only.

The wider March 2027 Latin American route

Bogotá is one stop on a compact regional run in March 2027. The routing opens in Quito on 10 March and reaches Bogotá on 12 March.

From there it continues to Lima on 14 March, Montevideo on 17 March, Buenos Aires on 19 March and Santiago on 26 March. The clustering makes the tour a genuinely continental affair rather than a couple of highlight dates.

For fans near a border, the schedule offers alternatives if the Bogotá night sells out. Travelling to a neighbouring capital is a real option given how close some of the dates sit; regional concert calendars are worth checking before you commit.

The order of the dates traces a broadly north-to-south arc, opening in the Andes and finishing in the Southern Cone. That logic keeps travel between shows manageable for the touring party and readable for fans plotting their own trips.

Even so, a single Colombian date means most fans cannot simply pick a more convenient night at home. The tour rewards those willing to plan around one fixed evening rather than wait for a return that may be years away.

What to expect on the night

A 30th-anniversary set naturally leans on the songs that made the band, and the emotional core is the return of the original voice. Expect the run to foreground the era fans are coming back for.

Arena shows in Bogotá tend to start close to the billed time, so the 8pm slot is worth planning around. Public transport and traffic in the capital reward arriving with time to spare.

For readers tracking the region’s live-music calendar, our music coverage follows major tours as they are announced and put on sale.

Reunion nights tend to carry an emotional charge that a standard tour stop does not, and audiences often sing the older material back word for word. The room, as much as the stage, becomes part of the show.

Merchandise and anniversary framing usually feature heavily on runs like this, so budget a little beyond the ticket if keepsakes matter to you. Queues for the stalls build quickly once doors open.

This is reporting, not travel advice. Confirm dates, prices and rules with official sources before booking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there more than one La Oreja de Van Gogh date in Colombia? No. The tour includes a single Colombian concert, at the Movistar Arena in Bogotá on Friday 12 March 2027, starting at 8pm. There is no Medellín date and nothing scheduled for 2026. If you see another Colombian city, an earlier year or a second Bogotá night advertised, check the source carefully, because it does not match the official routing. Concentrating the country into one arena show is part of why tickets moved quickly.

Has Amaia Montero really rejoined the band? Yes. The tour reunites the original line-up, bringing Amaia Montero back after roughly 17 years away. The run is billed around the band’s 30th anniversary under the name ‘Tantas cosas que contar’, and the return of the founding voice is the emotional centre of the whole project. For fans who grew up with the early-2000s records, this is the formation they have been waiting to see reunited, which explains the intensity of demand.

How much are tickets and where do I buy them? Tickets went on general sale through Tuboleta, the standard platform for major Bogotá shows. Prices run from roughly COP 190,000 to COP 790,000 (about US$47 to US$195), using a rate of about US$1 to COP 4,050. Service fees and seat location move the final total. Because it is a one-night arena show, the cheaper tiers tend to sell first, so acting early helps.

When did tickets go on sale? General sale opened on 1 August 2026 via Tuboleta. For a single arena date in a city the size of Bogotá, demand concentrates rather than spreads, so the more affordable price bands are usually the first to disappear. If your budget favours the lower tiers, buying early is the safer strategy. Always confirm details on the official platform rather than through unofficial resellers, where prices and risks both tend to rise sharply.

What are the other Latin American dates? The March 2027 run is a compact regional tour. It opens in Quito on 10 March, reaches Bogotá on 12 March, then continues to Lima on 14 March, Montevideo on 17 March, Buenos Aires on 19 March and Santiago on 26 March. The tight clustering makes travelling to a neighbouring capital a realistic backup if the Bogotá show sells out, which is part of why the reunion feels like a continental event.

Related reading

Sources: Tuboleta.

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