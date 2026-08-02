Michelin Star Mendoza: Colombian Chef Aris Pabón Wins First

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Food · Mendoza, 2 August 2026

Key Facts —Chef — Aris Pabón, a 24-year-old Colombian, earned a Michelin star for his Mendoza restaurant, Centauro. —Award — The star appears in the Michelin Guide Buenos Aires & Mendoza 2026, unveiled in late July 2026. —First — Pabón is widely reported as the first foreign chef to win a Michelin star in Argentina. —Restaurant — Centauro sits in Mendoza city and serves a contemporary tasting menu built around a “cooking questions” idea. —Training — Pabón moved to Buenos Aires at 17 and trained under chef Pedro Bargero at the acclaimed restaurant Chila. —Region — Nine of Argentina’s 14 starred restaurants are in Mendoza province, according to the 2026 guide. —Class of 2026 — Centauro was one of four Argentine restaurants to earn a first star this year.

The Michelin star Mendoza gained this year carries an unlikely name: Aris Pabón, a 24-year-old Colombian whose restaurant Centauro has made him, by most accounts, the first foreigner to win the distinction in Argentina. The award, announced in the Michelin Guide Buenos Aires & Mendoza 2026, is at once a personal milestone and a marker of how far the region’s fine-dining scene has travelled.

Mendoza’s wine country, where Colombian chef Aris Pabón’s restaurant Centauro won a Michelin star in the 2026 guide.

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A first for a foreign chef in Argentina

When the Michelin Guide Buenos Aires & Mendoza 2026 was revealed in late July, Centauro was among four restaurants to receive their first star. What set Pabón apart was nationality: at 24, the Colombian is widely reported to be the first foreign chef to earn a Michelin star in Argentina.

The claim has been carried by Colombia One, El Tiempo and Argentine outlets alike. Michelin does not award stars to chefs but to restaurants, yet the story attached itself to the young cook behind the kitchen, and to the idea that Argentine fine dining is now drawing talent from across the region.

For Colombia, it is a point of pride; for Mendoza, it is confirmation that its tables can compete with those of Buenos Aires. For Pabón, it is a headline that arrived barely seven years after he first landed in the country as a teenager.

The 2026 selection was the third for the guide in Argentina, and it brought the national tally to 14 starred restaurants. Set against that, Centauro’s arrival was notable less for the count than for the storyline: a young outsider breaking into a field that had, until now, belonged to Argentine names.

Who is Aris Pabón

Pabón arrived in Buenos Aires at 17 to study cooking, enrolling at the Gato Dumas culinary institute. He went on to train under chef Pedro Bargero at Chila, one of the Argentine capital’s most celebrated restaurants, absorbing the discipline of a fine-dining kitchen early.

That grounding shaped a cook who talks about food as a series of questions rather than a fixed repertoire. By the time he took the reins at Centauro in Mendoza, he had swapped the capital’s riverside prestige for a wine province determined to prove its own culinary weight.

His path is a familiar one for a certain kind of ambitious cook: leave home young, train in a demanding kitchen, then strike out to build something of your own. What is less familiar is doing it as a foreigner and reaching a Michelin star before turning 25.

At 24, Pabón is part of a young cohort reshaping Argentine kitchens. This year’s guide underlined the trend, with the Michelin Young Chef award for Argentina going to another cook in his twenties, 28-year-old Enzo González Petra of the Mendoza restaurant Cal.

Centauro and the “cooking questions” idea

Centauro is an urban restaurant in Mendoza city rather than a winery estate on the outskirts. Its contemporary tasting menu is organised around what Pabón describes as cooking questions — each dish framed as an enquiry rather than a set piece.

One example widely cited is a trout ice cream, served as a fresh, herbaceous pre-dessert intended to cleanse the palate. The playfulness sits within a rigorous format, the kind of tightly controlled tasting experience Michelin inspectors reward.

By planting a starred table in the provincial capital, Centauro also makes a quieter argument: that Mendoza’s reputation need not rest solely on its famous vineyard restaurants, and that city-centre dining can hold its own alongside the estates.

Mendoza’s rise as a fine-dining capital

Mendoza dominated the 2026 selection. Nine of Argentina’s 14 starred restaurants are in the province, and winery or winemaker-led restaurants now account for six of the national total, a reflection of how closely gastronomy and wine have grown together in the foothills of the Andes.

Alongside Centauro, La VidA and Cal earned their first stars this year. Cal also collected a Michelin Green Star for sustainability and local sourcing, and its young chef took the Young Chef award, rounding out a strong showing for the region.

The through-line is terroir. Each new entry, in its own way, builds a cuisine tied to its immediate surroundings — the produce, the altitude and the wine — turning Mendoza into a destination where the meal and the landscape are meant to be read together.

For the province, the payoff is measured in visitors as much as in prestige. Wine tourism already draws travellers to the bodegas around the city, and a cluster of starred tables gives them another reason to linger, and to spend.

Why it matters for the region — and for visitors

For travellers, expats and remote workers weighing a base in the Southern Cone, the news is practical as much as symbolic. A starred restaurant in Mendoza city adds to a wine-country itinerary that already draws visitors for harvest season and high-altitude vineyards.

It also signals that the region can attract and keep young international talent. A Colombian cook building a starred kitchen in Argentina is exactly the kind of cross-border story that follows a growing food scene, and it strengthens the case for Latin American gastronomy as a culinary crossroads.

Practical questions — reservations, tasting-menu prices, seasons — will follow the headlines. But the direction is clear: Mendoza is positioning itself as a place where a serious meal is part of the reason to visit, not an afterthought to the wine. Those planning trips can track the wider Argentine dining scene.

The bigger picture for Latin American gastronomy

Michelin’s arrival in Argentina, first in 2024 and now firmly established, has accelerated a regional contest for culinary prestige that already runs through Lima, Mexico City and São Paulo. A star is a marketing asset for a whole destination, not just a restaurant.

Pabón’s recognition adds a human face to that competition. It suggests the region’s kitchens are becoming a magnet for ambitious cooks who might once have headed to Europe, and that careers can now be built between countries rather than in one.

Whether the momentum holds will depend on tourism, cost and the guide’s own expansion. For now, a 24-year-old from Colombia standing in a Mendoza kitchen is a neat illustration of where the region’s dining scene is heading.

It also feeds a wider regional story. Lima has led Latin America’s fine-dining reputation for a decade, and Mexico City and São Paulo have built their own followings; Argentina’s entry, powered by Mendoza and its wines, widens the map. A Colombian winning there only underlines how porous the borders of that scene have become.

Key Facts —Guide. Michelin Guide Buenos Aires & Mendoza 2026, unveiled in late July 2026. —New stars. four Argentine restaurants earned a first star, including Centauro. —Milestone. chef Aris Pabón, 24, is widely reported as the first foreigner to win a star in Argentina. —Mendoza. nine of Argentina’s 14 starred restaurants are in the province. —Wine link. winery and winemaker-led restaurants account for six of the 14 stars. —Extras. a Green Star and the national Young Chef award also went to Mendoza this year. — Details reflect the Michelin Guide Buenos Aires & Mendoza 2026 and press reports as of 2 August 2026.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Aris Pabón? Aris Pabón is a 24-year-old Colombian chef who leads the kitchen at Centauro, a restaurant in Mendoza city, Argentina. He moved to Buenos Aires at 17 to study cooking at the Gato Dumas institute and trained under chef Pedro Bargero at the acclaimed restaurant Chila. In the Michelin Guide Buenos Aires & Mendoza 2026, unveiled in late July 2026, his restaurant received a star, and he has been widely reported as the first foreigner to earn a Michelin star in Argentina.

What is Centauro known for? Centauro is a contemporary restaurant in central Mendoza that serves a tasting menu built around what Pabón calls cooking questions, treating each dish as an enquiry rather than a fixed recipe. A frequently cited example is a trout ice cream served as a fresh, herbaceous pre-dessert to cleanse the palate. Unlike many of Mendoza’s famous winery restaurants, Centauro sits in the city itself, making the case that urban fine dining can match the province’s vineyard estates.

Is Pabón really the first foreigner to win a Michelin star in Argentina? That is how the achievement has been widely reported, including by Colombia One and El Tiempo, and echoed in Argentine coverage. Michelin awards stars to restaurants rather than to chefs personally, so the distinction concerns the person leading the kitchen. Within that framing, Pabón is described as the first foreign chef to earn a star since the guide began covering Argentina, a milestone tied to his Colombian nationality and his youth.

Why does Mendoza have so many stars? Mendoza is Argentina’s leading wine region, and its restaurants have grown up alongside the vineyards, linking cuisine tightly to local produce, altitude and wine. In the 2026 guide, nine of Argentina’s 14 starred restaurants are in the province, and winery or winemaker-led restaurants make up six of the national total. The concentration reflects sustained investment in gastronomy as part of the region’s wine-tourism appeal, drawing chefs and diners to the foothills of the Andes.

What does this mean for visitors to Mendoza? It adds another reason to build a trip around the region’s food as well as its wine. A starred restaurant in Mendoza city complements the vineyard estates on the outskirts, giving travellers a fuller culinary itinerary. Prices, seasons and reservation policies vary and are best confirmed directly with each restaurant. For expats and remote workers considering a longer stay, the growing scene signals a maturing destination where high-end dining is increasingly part of the draw.

Related reading

Sources: Michelin Guide Buenos Aires & Mendoza 2026.

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