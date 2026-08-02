Gustavo Santaolalla Chile Return: Ronroco Tour Dates and Tickets

Chile

Key Facts —Tour Name Ronroco Tour (with his band, not Bajofondo) —Concepción Date Friday, 21 August 2026, 7:30 pm, at the Teatro Biobio in Concepción (Sala Principal) —Santiago Date Sunday, 23 August 2026, 8:00 pm, at the Teatro Municipal de Santiago —Masterclass 22 August 2026 at Centro Cultural CA660, Las Condes; face value from CLP 30,000, or CLP 34,500 all-in with service (about US$37) —Ticket Platform Ticketplus is the official sales channel for all events

Gustavo Santaolalla Chile concerts are officially confirmed for August 2026, marking the Oscar-winning Argentine composer’s return to the country with his deeply personal Ronroco Tour. The two-date visit includes a show in Concepción at Teatro Biobío on Friday, 21 August, and a Santiago performance at the prestigious Teatro Municipal on Sunday, 23 August, with a separate masterclass scheduled between the two concerts.

Gustavo Santaolalla brings the Ronroco Tour to Concepción and Santiago in August. (Photo internet reproduction)

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Who Is Gustavo Santaolalla? Beyond Hollywood and Video Games

For many international readers, Gustavo Santaolalla is the composer who won back-to-back Academy Awards for Best Original Score for Brokeback Mountain (2005) and Babel (2006), or the musical architect behind the haunting themes of The Last of Us video game and its HBO adaptation. That Hollywood recognition, however, represents only one chapter in a career that has shaped Latin American music for more than five decades.

Born in 1951 in El Palomar, on the edge of Buenos Aires, Santaolalla was a teenage prodigy who co-founded the pioneering Argentine rock band Arco Iris at 16, blending rock with Latin American folk traditions at a time when such fusion was revolutionary. He later led the influential rock group Soluna and became a defining producer of the rock en español movement, shaping landmark albums for artists including Café Tacvba, Molotov, and Juanes. His production work on Café Tacvba’s Cuatro Caminos earned a Latin Grammy, adding to a trophy cabinet that now holds multiple Grammys and Latin Grammys alongside his Oscars.

The ronroco itself is central to understanding this tour. The small Andean stringed instrument, a type of charango with a distinctive warm and melancholic tone, became Santaolalla’s signature voice on scores like The Motorcycle Diaries and throughout his solo work. His 1998 album Ronroco introduced the instrument to a global audience, and this tour represents a return to that intimate, acoustic vocabulary – a stark contrast to the electronic tango of his Bajofondo collective, which will not be part of these Chilean dates.

The Ronroco Tour in Chile: Dates and Venues

The two confirmed Chilean concerts are billed as solo Gustavo Santaolalla performances under the Ronroco Tour banner. This is not a Bajofondo show, a distinction that matters for fans expecting the full electronic-tango ensemble. Instead, audiences will experience Santaolalla in a stripped-down format centered on the ronroco, guitar, and his own vocals, often accompanied by stories from his extraordinary career.

The first concert takes place on Friday, 21 August 2026, at Teatro Biobío in Concepción. Located in the Bío Bío Region roughly 500 kilometers south of Santiago, Concepción is Chile’s second-largest city and a major cultural hub with a strong university presence. Teatro Biobío, inaugurated in 2018, is a modern performing arts center that anchors the city’s cultural district and regularly hosts international touring artists. For expats living in southern Chile or visitors exploring the Lakes Region, Concepción offers a more accessible alternative to the capital.

The Santiago concert follows on Sunday, 23 August 2026, at the Teatro Municipal de Santiago. This venue is Chile’s most historic opera house, inaugurated in 1857 and located in the heart of the capital’s civic center on Agustinas Street, steps from the La Moneda presidential palace. Its gilded main hall and exceptional acoustics make it a fitting setting for Santaolalla’s nuanced instrumental work. The theatre stands at Agustinas 794 in the Santiago Centro district, a short walk from Santa Lucía or Universidad de Chile stations on Metro Line 1, and is served by numerous bus routes.

Masterclass: A Rare Educational Opportunity

Between the two concerts, Santaolalla will offer a masterclass on Saturday, 22 August 2026, at the Centro Cultural CA660, operated by the Fundación CorpArtes in the Las Condes district of Santiago. This is a separate ticketed event and represents a rare chance for musicians, composers, and film-score enthusiasts to hear Santaolalla discuss his creative process in an intimate setting.

Masterclass ticket prices are published on Ticketplus in Chilean pesos. Platea Preferencial and Palco Preferencial seats cost CLP 60,000 (about US$65). Platea Central is CLP 45,000 (about US$48), Platea General CLP 38,000 (about US$41), Palco General CLP 33,000 (about US$35) and Balcón General is the cheapest at CLP 30,000 (about US$32). Those are face values before the booking fee, and Ticketplus lists a 15 percent discount for students and older buyers. Check Ticketplus for current pricing before you book.

Centro Cultural CA660 is located in Las Condes, a modern commercial and residential district in eastern Santiago. The venue is at Rosario Norte 660, about a ten-minute walk from Metro Manquehue on Line 1, and is surrounded by restaurants and hotels, making it convenient for international visitors staying in the Las Condes or Vitacura areas.

How to Get Tickets

All tickets for both concerts and the masterclass are sold through Ticketplus, the official ticketing platform for these events. Prices for the Concepción concert and the masterclass are published and are set out below. No sector-by-sector price list has been published for the Santiago concert, so check Ticketplus directly for that date.

For international buyers, Ticketplus accepts foreign credit cards, though it is advisable to notify your bank before attempting a purchase to avoid declined transactions. The platform operates in Spanish, so having a translation tool ready can smooth the process. Chilean residents can also purchase tickets in person at authorized Ticketplus physical points of sale, which include selected Hites department stores and other retail partners.

Given Santaolalla’s stature and the relatively intimate venue sizes, both concerts are likely to sell quickly once tickets are released. The Teatro Municipal de Santiago has a capacity of approximately 1,500 seats, while Teatro Biobío’s main hall holds around 1,200. Signing up for Ticketplus alerts or following the venues’ social media channels is recommended for timely access.

Why This Tour Matters for Latin American Music

Santaolalla’s Ronroco Tour carries cultural significance beyond a standard concert. He is one of the few Latin American artists to achieve genuine global crossover while maintaining deep roots in regional folk traditions. His work on The Motorcycle Diaries soundtrack introduced millions of listeners worldwide to the sound of the ronroco, and his production catalog has defined the sound of Latin alternative music for generations.

For expats and nomads living in Chile, this tour offers a window into a musical lineage that predates and transcends the Hollywood scores for which Santaolalla is best known internationally. Hearing the ronroco live – an instrument rarely featured in touring productions – provides context for the folk traditions of the Andean region that continue to influence contemporary Latin American music.

The choice of venues also reflects a deliberate artistic statement. Rather than playing large arenas, Santaolalla has selected theaters known for their acoustics and intimacy, suggesting a performance designed for attentive listening rather than spectacle. For an international audience accustomed to his work through headphones or cinema speakers, the live setting promises a fundamentally different experience of music built on subtlety and space.

Practical Information for Attendees

For those traveling to Chile specifically for these concerts, August falls within the Southern Hemisphere winter. Santiago temperatures typically range from 3°C to 16°C (37°F to 61°F), with rain possible. Concepción, being further south and coastal, tends to be cooler and wetter. Packing layers and a waterproof jacket is advisable.

Both cities are well connected. Santiago’s Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport (SCL) receives direct flights from major hubs across the Americas and Europe. Concepción is reachable via a one-hour flight from Santiago to Carriel Sur Airport (CCP), or by bus from Santiago’s Terminal Sur, a journey of approximately six hours. The Teatro Biobío is a short taxi or rideshare trip from central Concepción.

Currency exchange is straightforward in both cities, with ATMs widely available and credit cards accepted at most establishments. As of 2 August 2026 the exchange rate is around 930 Chilean pesos to the US dollar, though this will fluctuate. Carrying some cash in pesos is useful for small purchases and transportation.

What Tickets Cost

Teatro Biobio publishes a full sector grid for the Concepción date: Platea Baja at CLP 75,000 (about US$81), Platea Alta at CLP 65,000 (about US$70), and Balcon 1 and 2 at CLP 50,000 (about US$54). Those are face values before the ticketing service charge.

On Ticketplus, the official channel for all three events, the cheapest Concepción seat is listed at CLP 40,250 (about US$43), falling to CLP 32,200 (about US$35) with the platform’s 20 percent discount code. Ticketplus also shows a different grid for the same Concepción show than the theatre does, running from CLP 100,000 down to CLP 40,250 before the discount, so check both. No sector grid or entry price has been published for the Santiago date.

The Saturday masterclass at the Teatro CA660 in Las Condes, titled ‘La música como identidad y puente cultural’ and moderated by Alfredo Lewin, runs 7:00 pm to 8:15 pm on 22 August. Conversions use the rate of 930 Chilean pesos to the US dollar on 2 August 2026.

These are the only two Chilean concert dates announced. The promoter is Mojo Booking, and both venues are a first for Santaolalla.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Gustavo Santaolalla performing with Bajofondo in Chile in 2026?

No. The confirmed August 2026 concerts are part of Santaolalla’s Ronroco Tour and do not feature his Bajofondo electronic-tango collective. The performances will center on his acoustic work with the ronroco and guitar.

How can I buy tickets for Gustavo Santaolalla's Chile concerts?

Tickets for both the Concepción and Santiago concerts, as well as the Santiago masterclass, are sold through Ticketplus. Concepción prices are published; no sector price list has been published for Santiago. The masterclass runs from CLP 30,000 (about US$32) to CLP 60,000 (about US$65).

What is the ronroco and why is it important to Gustavo Santaolalla?

The ronroco is a small Andean stringed instrument from the charango family, known for its warm, melancholic tone. Santaolalla adopted it as his signature instrument and featured it prominently on scores including The Motorcycle Diaries and The Last of Us, as well as on his 1998 solo album Ronroco.