Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Sunday, August 2, 2026

IBOV 178,000.24 — 0.00% IPSA 11,049.81 ▲ 0.30% IPC MEX 66,935.53 ▼ 0.58% MERVAL 3,274,443 ▼ 0.51% COLCAP 2,384.67 ▼ 0.31% BVL PERÚ 57,378.30 — — USD/BRL5.08▲ 0.19% USD/MXN17.31▼ 0.03% USD/CLP925.12▼ 0.64% USD/COP3,228▲ 0.79% USD/PEN3.39▼ 0.08% USD/ARS1,494▲ 0.57% USD/UYU40.27▲ 0.17% USD/PYG5,936▲ 0.08% USD/BOB12.07▼ 0.25% USD/DOP58.13▲ 0.24% USD/CRC448.42— 0.00% USD/GTQ7.62▼ 0.08% USD/HNL26.78▲ 0.07% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES746.91▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD158.01▲ 0.52% USD/TTD6.74▲ 0.40% EUR/BRL5.85▼ 0.16% BRENT 83.51 ▼ 7.33% WTI 80.06 ▼ 5.44% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.54 ▲ 1.67% GOLD 4,111 ▲ 1.53% SILVER 58.40 ▲ 1.40% SOY 1,192 ▲ 1.73% CORN 473.00 ▲ 7.32% WHEAT 651.50 ▲ 1.92% COFFEE 321.15 ▼ 3.30% SUGAR 15.01 ▲ 2.39% ORANGE JUICE 159.20 ▲ 2.74% COTTON 81.39 ▲ 1.11% COCOA 5,903 ▲ 9.38% BEEF 227.03 ▼ 2.04% CATTLE 343.00 ▼ 1.44% LITHIUM 69.41 ▲ 0.27% PETR4 43.05 ▼ 0.85% VALE3 74.64 ▼ 2.15% ITUB4 43.17 ▲ 0.70% BBDC4 18.55 ▲ 0.76% ABEV3 15.77 ▼ 1.38% BBAS3 21.27 ▼ 0.37% B3SA3 15.62 ▼ 0.70% WEGE3 48.20 ▲ 2.12% PRIO3 58.50 ▼ 3.86% SUZB3 43.10 ▼ 0.51% RENT3 38.10 ▲ 1.30% AZZA3 16.23 ▼ 1.16% CSAN3 4.10 ▲ 0.74% RAIZ4 0.26 — 0.00% PCAR3 2.75 ▲ 6.18% GMAT3 3.97 ▼ 1.49% PSSA3 54.00 ▼ 1.28% CVCB3 1.44 ▲ 9.92% POSI3 3.51 ▼ 1.13% SLCE3 13.35 ▼ 0.22% NATU3 8.50 ▲ 2.04% BRKM5 5.96 ▼ 0.17% RANI3 8.42 ▲ 3.82% CSNA3 4.51 ▼ 8.89% CMIN3 5.73 ▲ 0.35% USIM5 7.56 ▲ 2.72% GGBR4 25.63 ▲ 2.60% ENEV3 26.75 ▲ 1.67% CPFE3 46.11 ▼ 0.07% CMIG4 11.28 ▼ 0.53% EQTL3 38.89 ▲ 0.59% LREN3 13.85 ▲ 1.84% VIVT3 32.30 ▼ 1.01% RAIL3 14.16 ▼ 1.94% KLABIN 18.24 ▼ 0.05% RAIA DROGASIL 18.85 ▲ 2.00% RDOR3 34.06 ▼ 1.67% HAPV3 11.91 ▲ 5.59% FLRY3 17.27 ▲ 0.76% SMTO3 14.38 ▼ 0.96% UGPA3 33.10 ▲ 0.15% VBBR3 36.13 ▲ 0.22% BBSE3 41.36 ▲ 0.24% BPAC11 57.12 ▲ 0.56% CURY3 31.45 ▲ 3.45% AERI3 2.15 — 0.00% VIVARA 22.84 ▲ 2.98% COMPASS 25.10 ▲ 1.05% VAMOS 3.26 ▼ 2.40% SANB11 28.93 ▲ 1.08% ASAI3 8.55 ▲ 1.66% SBSP3 27.57 ▼ 0.47% WALMEX 49.94 ▼ 0.62% GMEXICO 211.62 ▲ 1.88% FEMSA 217.81 ▼ 1.64% CEMEX 20.60 ▲ 0.44% GFNORTE 198.18 ▼ 1.20% BIMBO 61.16 ▼ 1.29% TELEVISA 9.67 ▼ 1.43% AMX 21.68 ▼ 1.77% GAP 377.50 ▲ 0.26% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA 230.90 ▼ 0.19% KOF 185.35 ▼ 1.02% GRUMA 263.20 ▲ 1.92% KIMBER 40.01 ▼ 0.47% SQM-B 61,910 ▼ 1.26% COPEC 6,342 ▼ 0.13% BSANTANDER 80.44 ▼ 0.68% FALABELLA 6,384 ▲ 2.70% ENELAM 87.00 ▼ 1.13% CENCOSUD 1,955 ▲ 0.01% CMPC 1,050 ▼ 0.47% BANCO CHILE 192.48 ▼ 0.64% LATAM AIR 25.25 ▲ 2.06% YPF 8,080 ▼ 2.53% GGAL 7,980 ▲ 1.25% PAMPA 5,505 ▼ 0.90% TXAR 654.50 ▼ 0.76% ALUAR 966.50 ▼ 1.13% TGS 9,890 ▼ 1.59% CEPU 2,378 ▼ 0.75% MIRGOR 1,680 ▼ 89.72% COME 43.23 ▼ 1.82% LOMA NEGRA 3,588 ▼ 0.90% BYMA 293.25 ▼ 0.76% TELECOM ARG 4,380 ▼ 0.62% ECOPETROL 16.60 ▼ 1.01% BANCOLOMBIA 91.07 ▼ 1.57% GRUPO AVAL 5.24 ▼ 0.76% CREDICORP 395.79 ▼ 1.20% SOUTHERN COPPER 185.91 ▲ 1.75% BUENAVENTURA 30.47 ▲ 0.63% MERCADOLIBRE 1,899 ▲ 1.11% NUBANK 14.44 ▲ 0.77% XP 17.03 ▼ 0.18% PAGSEGURO 9.60 ▼ 0.41% STONE 11.35 ▼ 0.22% GLOBANT 37.14 ▲ 1.48% TECNOGLASS 46.76 ▲ 7.64% GAP AIRPORT 218.14 ▲ 0.36% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA AIRPORT 106.73 ▼ 0.16% AMX ADR 24.96 ▼ 1.54% FEMSA ADR 125.75 ▼ 1.75% CEMEX ADR 11.84 ▲ 0.17% PETROBRAS ADR 19.06 ▼ 1.75% VALE ADR 14.58 ▼ 3.19% ITAU ADR 8.49 ▲ 0.35% SANTANDER BR 5.74 ▲ 1.23% AMBEV ADR 3.05 ▼ 1.93% CSN 0.93 ▼ 5.65% GERDAU 5.06 ▲ 2.02% LATAM ADR 54.53 ▲ 3.35% BTC 63,651 ▲ 0.27% ETH 1,867 ▼ 0.81% SOL 73.75 ▲ 0.41% XRP 1.08 ▼ 0.33% BNB 589.93 ▲ 0.40% ADA 0.19 ▲ 1.98% DOGE 0.07 ▼ 0.35% AVAX 6.57 ▲ 0.44% LINK 8.22 ▼ 1.76% DOT 0.82 ▲ 3.19% LTC 44.46 ▼ 0.39% BCH 214.10 ▲ 0.74% TRX 0.33 ▲ 0.63% XLM 0.17 ▼ 1.05% HBAR 0.07 ▲ 1.37% NEAR 1.75 ▲ 1.89% ATOM 1.37 ▲ 8.47% AAVE 92.58 ▲ 0.63% SELIC 14.25% EMBRAER 89.60 ▲ 3.12% EMBRAER ADR 70.94 ▲ 3.82% JBS 13.76 ▼ 1.85% JBS BDR 69.57 ▼ 1.60% MBRF3 17.70 ▲ 0.91% MBRFY 3.37 ▼ 2.03% INTER 5.63 ▲ 0.54% EGX 54,094 ▼ 0.35% USD/ZAR16.50▼ 0.31% USD/NGN1,361▲ 0.07% NIKKEI 63,755 ▼ 0.94% CSI300 4,543 ▼ 0.98% HSI 26,009 ▲ 0.48% NIFTY 24,774 ▲ 1.60% KOSPI 6,257 ▼ 5.12% JCI 6,234 ▼ 0.03% USD/JPY157.14▼ 0.19% USD/CNY6.75▼ 0.07% DAX 26,001 ▲ 1.45% CAC 8,614 ▲ 1.22% FTSE 10,858 ▼ 0.10% MIB 52,872 ▲ 1.34% IBEX 19,983 ▲ 1.01% STOXX 652.09 ▲ 0.45% EUR/USD1.15▼ 0.26% GBP/USD1.34▼ 0.44% SPX 7,601 ▲ 1.48% DJI 53,178 ▲ 1.32% NDX 28,777 ▲ 1.78% RUT 2,982 ▲ 1.73% TSX 35,226 ▼ 0.79% VIX 15.86 ▼ 0.81% USD/CAD1.40▲ 0.24% US10Y 4.6860 ▼ 1.24% IBOV 178,000.24 — 0.00% IPSA 11,049.81 ▲ 0.30% IPC MEX 66,935.53 ▼ 0.58% MERVAL 3,274,443 ▼ 0.51% COLCAP 2,384.67 ▼ 0.31% BVL PERÚ 57,378.30 — — USD/BRL 5.08 ▲ 0.19% USD/MXN 17.31 ▼ 0.03% USD/CLP 925.12 ▼ 0.64% USD/COP 3,228 ▲ 0.79% USD/PEN 3.39 ▼ 0.08% USD/ARS 1,494 ▲ 0.57% USD/UYU 40.27 ▲ 0.17% USD/PYG 5,936 ▲ 0.08% USD/BOB 12.07 ▼ 0.25% USD/DOP 58.13 ▲ 0.24% USD/CRC 448.42 ▲ 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.62 ▼ 0.08% USD/HNL 26.78 ▲ 0.07% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 746.91 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 158.01 ▲ 1.11% USD/TTD 6.74 ▲ 1.53% EUR/BRL 5.85 ▼ 0.16% BRENT 83.51 ▼ 7.33% WTI 80.06 ▼ 5.44% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.54 ▲ 1.67% GOLD 4,111 ▲ 1.53% SILVER 58.40 ▲ 1.40% SOY 1,192 ▲ 1.73% CORN 473.00 ▲ 7.32% WHEAT 651.50 ▲ 1.92% COFFEE 321.15 ▼ 3.30% SUGAR 15.01 ▲ 2.39% ORANGE JUICE 159.20 ▲ 2.74% COTTON 81.39 ▲ 1.11% COCOA 5,903 ▲ 9.38% BEEF 227.03 ▼ 2.04% CATTLE 343.00 ▼ 1.44% LITHIUM 69.41 ▲ 0.27% PETR4 43.05 ▼ 0.85% VALE3 74.64 ▼ 2.15% ITUB4 43.17 ▲ 0.70% BBDC4 18.55 ▲ 0.76% ABEV3 15.77 ▼ 1.38% BBAS3 21.27 ▼ 0.37% B3SA3 15.62 ▼ 0.70% WEGE3 48.20 ▲ 2.12% PRIO3 58.50 ▼ 3.86% SUZB3 43.10 ▼ 0.51% RENT3 38.10 ▲ 1.30% AZZA3 16.23 ▼ 1.16% CSAN3 4.10 ▲ 0.74% RAIZ4 0.26 — 0.00% PCAR3 2.75 ▲ 6.18% GMAT3 3.97 ▼ 1.49% PSSA3 54.00 ▼ 1.28% CVCB3 1.44 ▲ 9.92% POSI3 3.51 ▼ 1.13% SLCE3 13.35 ▼ 0.22% NATU3 8.50 ▲ 2.04% BRKM5 5.96 ▼ 0.17% RANI3 8.42 ▲ 3.82% CSNA3 4.51 ▼ 8.89% CMIN3 5.73 ▲ 0.35% USIM5 7.56 ▲ 2.72% GGBR4 25.63 ▲ 2.60% ENEV3 26.75 ▲ 1.67% CPFE3 46.11 ▼ 0.07% CMIG4 11.28 ▼ 0.53% EQTL3 38.89 ▲ 0.59% LREN3 13.85 ▲ 1.84% VIVT3 32.30 ▼ 1.01% RAIL3 14.16 ▼ 1.94% KLABIN 18.24 ▼ 0.05% RAIA DROGASIL 18.85 ▲ 2.00% RDOR3 34.06 ▼ 1.67% HAPV3 11.91 ▲ 5.59% FLRY3 17.27 ▲ 0.76% SMTO3 14.38 ▼ 0.96% UGPA3 33.10 ▲ 0.15% VBBR3 36.13 ▲ 0.22% BBSE3 41.36 ▲ 0.24% BPAC11 57.12 ▲ 0.56% CURY3 31.45 ▲ 3.45% AERI3 2.15 — 0.00% VIVARA 22.84 ▲ 2.98% COMPASS 25.10 ▲ 1.05% VAMOS 3.26 ▼ 2.40% SANB11 28.93 ▲ 1.08% ASAI3 8.55 ▲ 1.66% SBSP3 27.57 ▼ 0.47% WALMEX 49.94 ▼ 0.62% GMEXICO 211.62 ▲ 1.88% FEMSA 217.81 ▼ 1.64% CEMEX 20.60 ▲ 0.44% GFNORTE 198.18 ▼ 1.20% BIMBO 61.16 ▼ 1.29% TELEVISA 9.67 ▼ 1.43% AMX 21.68 ▼ 1.77% GAP 377.50 ▲ 0.26% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA 230.90 ▼ 0.19% KOF 185.35 ▼ 1.02% GRUMA 263.20 ▲ 1.92% KIMBER 40.01 ▼ 0.47% SQM-B 61,910 ▼ 1.26% COPEC 6,342 ▼ 0.13% BSANTANDER 80.44 ▼ 0.68% FALABELLA 6,384 ▲ 2.70% ENELAM 87.00 ▼ 1.13% CENCOSUD 1,955 ▲ 0.01% CMPC 1,050 ▼ 0.47% BANCO CHILE 192.48 ▼ 0.64% LATAM AIR 25.25 ▲ 2.06% YPF 8,080 ▼ 2.53% GGAL 7,980 ▲ 1.25% PAMPA 5,505 ▼ 0.90% TXAR 654.50 ▼ 0.76% ALUAR 966.50 ▼ 1.13% TGS 9,890 ▼ 1.59% CEPU 2,378 ▼ 0.75% MIRGOR 1,680 ▼ 89.72% COME 43.23 ▼ 1.82% LOMA NEGRA 3,588 ▼ 0.90% BYMA 293.25 ▼ 0.76% TELECOM ARG 4,380 ▼ 0.62% ECOPETROL 16.60 ▼ 1.01% BANCOLOMBIA 91.07 ▼ 1.57% GRUPO AVAL 5.24 ▼ 0.76% CREDICORP 395.79 ▼ 1.20% SOUTHERN COPPER 185.91 ▲ 1.75% BUENAVENTURA 30.47 ▲ 0.63% MERCADOLIBRE 1,899 ▲ 1.11% NUBANK 14.44 ▲ 0.77% XP 17.03 ▼ 0.18% PAGSEGURO 9.60 ▼ 0.41% STONE 11.35 ▼ 0.22% GLOBANT 37.14 ▲ 1.48% TECNOGLASS 46.76 ▲ 7.64% GAP AIRPORT 218.14 ▲ 0.36% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA AIRPORT 106.73 ▼ 0.16% AMX ADR 24.96 ▼ 1.54% FEMSA ADR 125.75 ▼ 1.75% CEMEX ADR 11.84 ▲ 0.17% PETROBRAS ADR 19.06 ▼ 1.75% VALE ADR 14.58 ▼ 3.19% ITAU ADR 8.49 ▲ 0.35% SANTANDER BR 5.74 ▲ 1.23% AMBEV ADR 3.05 ▼ 1.93% CSN 0.93 ▼ 5.65% GERDAU 5.06 ▲ 2.02% LATAM ADR 54.53 ▲ 3.35% BTC 63,651 ▲ 0.27% ETH 1,867 ▼ 0.81% SOL 73.75 ▲ 0.41% XRP 1.08 ▼ 0.33% BNB 589.93 ▲ 0.40% ADA 0.19 ▲ 1.98% DOGE 0.07 ▼ 0.35% AVAX 6.57 ▲ 0.44% LINK 8.22 ▼ 1.76% DOT 0.82 ▲ 3.19% LTC 44.46 ▼ 0.39% BCH 214.10 ▲ 0.74% TRX 0.33 ▲ 0.63% XLM 0.17 ▼ 1.05% HBAR 0.07 ▲ 1.37% NEAR 1.75 ▲ 1.89% ATOM 1.37 ▲ 8.47% AAVE 92.58 ▲ 0.63% SELIC 14.25% EMBRAER 89.60 ▲ 3.12% EMBRAER ADR 70.94 ▲ 3.82% JBS 13.76 ▼ 1.85% JBS BDR 69.57 ▼ 1.60% MBRF3 17.70 ▲ 0.91% MBRFY 3.37 ▼ 2.03% INTER 5.63 ▲ 0.54% EGX 54,094 ▼ 0.35% USD/ZAR 16.51 ▼ 0.23% USD/NGN 1,361 ▼ 0.23% NIKKEI 63,755 ▼ 0.94% CSI300 4,543 ▼ 0.98% HSI 26,009 ▲ 0.48% NIFTY 24,774 ▲ 1.60% KOSPI 6,257 ▼ 5.12% JCI 6,234 ▼ 0.03% USD/JPY 157.16 ▼ 0.15% USD/CNY 6.7518 ▲ 0.10% DAX 26,001 ▲ 1.45% CAC 8,614 ▲ 1.22% FTSE 10,858 ▼ 0.10% MIB 52,872 ▲ 1.34% IBEX 19,983 ▲ 1.01% STOXX 652.09 ▲ 0.45% EUR/USD 1.1513 ▼ 0.12% GBP/USD 1.3430 ▼ 0.42% SPX 7,601 ▲ 1.48% DJI 53,178 ▲ 1.32% NDX 28,777 ▲ 1.78% RUT 2,982 ▲ 1.73% TSX 35,226 ▼ 0.79% VIX 15.86 ▼ 0.81% USD/CAD 1.4046 ▲ 0.21% US10Y 4.6860 ▼ 1.24%
since 2009
Monday, August 3, 2026
Rio de Janeiro Daily City Brief — Sunday, August 2, 2026

Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Sunday, August 2, 2026

· August 2, 2026 · 07:00 BRT · 8 min read

Daily Brief

The morning intel from across Latin America. Free.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy. We never share your email.

Rio de Janeiro — A dry winter sun owns the sky today with barely a whisper of rain, the kind of Sunday that empties the apartments and fills the beachfront.

The day leans cultural and slow: the acclaimed ‘Vik Muniz — A Olho Nu’ retrospective at the CCBB runs through October 12, paired with free Sunday samba after dark at Bip Bip and the port-zone stone of Pedra do Sal.

There is no Rio match today — the Vasco–Fluminense Copa do Brasil clássico was last night at the Maracanã — so the football noise holds until the midweek return leg.

This is a day for a long beach morning, a Glória-feira wander, and a night given over to street-corner samba.

Rio de Janeiro, daily life and what's on.
Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief for Sunday, August 2, 2026. Photo: The Rio Times archive.
One-stop reference
Company Intelligence
Every listed company in Latin America — financials, ownership and structure for 1,450+ companies across 26 exchanges, in one place.
Browse the directory →

Instrument Level Session
Ibovespa (Brazil) 177,999 +0.47%
USD/BRL 5.0793 −0.09%

Source: EODHD close, 2026-07-31. Markets are shut for the weekend; these are Friday’s closing levels.

01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

SUN 2
25°C
10% rain
MON 3
26°C
10% rain
TUE 4
27°C
10% rain
WED 5
26°C
10% rain

A dry winter air mass sits over the city, delivering a clear-sky Sunday with a cool morning near 18°C warming to a pleasant high around 25°C, and next to no rain risk.

Wear light layers — a hoodie or long-sleeve for the morning coffee that you can peel off by midday, then swim shorts by noon. The winter sun is deceptively strong, so sunscreen is non-negotiable.

The dry, sunny pattern holds through the first half of the week, each day climbing a degree or two with no storm clouds in sight — ideal beach conditions persist.

Sunset today: 5:33 pm · Water sits at a cool 21°C with small waves; green flags at the main posts.

02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT

— Weather: Clear and dry, high near 25°C, minimal rain.
— The day’s event: ‘Vik Muniz — A Olho Nu’ photography retrospective at the CCBB.
— Venue/time: CCBB (Centro), open Sunday; free entry.
— Markets: Shut for the weekend; Friday’s closes are on the board above.
— Sport: No Rio match today; the Vasco–Fluminense return leg is Wednesday.
— The day for: A beach morning, a Glória-feira wander, and Sunday samba after dark.

Wrap a light layer over your shoulder and let the winter sun carry you from the sand to a long, unhurried lunch.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil — Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
Aug 3, 2026 · 18:42

Ibovespa · benchmark
178,000.24
+0.00%
L 176,783day rangeH 178,557

+33.86% over 12 months

Market breadth · 15 names
40% advancing

6 ▲ advancing9 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.08
+0.19%

EUR / BRL
5.85
-0.16%

Selic rate
14.25%
·

Brent crude
83.51
-7.33%

Iron ore
161.91
·

Sector heatmap · average move today
Industrials
+1.71%
WEGE3, RENT3

Utilities
+1.67%
ENEV3

Financials
+0.10%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Materials
-0.51%
SUZB3

Consumer Disc.
-1.16%
AZZA3

Consumer Staples
-1.38%
ABEV3

Energy
-2.36%
PETR4, PRIO3

Mining
-2.81%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
178,000.24
+0.00%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
66,935.53
-0.58%

S&P IPSAChile
11,049.81
+0.30%

S&P MERVALArgentina
3,274,443
-0.51%

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,384.67
-0.31%

BVL S&P PerúPeru
57,378.30

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 178,000.24 +0.00% +33.86% 177,999.00 178,557 176,783
USD/BRL 5.08 +0.19% -8.19% 5.07 5.09 5.05
SELIC 14.25%
PETR4 43.05 -0.85% +33.86% 43.42 43.09 42.35 24,383,300
VALE3 74.64 -2.15% +37.76% 76.28 76.48 73.95 23,557,000
ITUB4 43.17 +0.70% +25.96% 42.87 43.47 42.83 17,022,600
BBDC4 18.55 +0.76% +18.45% 18.41 18.69 18.37 18,948,600
BBAS3 21.27 -0.37% +13.62% 21.35 21.58 21.17 8,327,200
B3SA3 15.62 -0.70% +23.19% 15.73 15.73 15.44 30,647,100
ABEV3 15.77 -1.38% +27.07% 15.99 16.12 15.73 34,415,100
WEGE3 48.20 +2.12% +30.02% 47.20 48.63 47.27 6,924,700
PRIO3 58.50 -3.86% +44.52% 60.85 59.55 58.44 7,064,900
SUZB3 43.10 -0.51% -15.11% 43.32 43.69 43.00 4,822,700
RENT3 38.10 +1.30% +10.88% 37.61 38.50 37.70 4,633,900
AZZA3 16.23 -1.16% -53.96% 16.42 16.80 15.86 3,825,900
CSNA3 4.51 -8.89% -39.46% 4.95 4.84 4.36 33,998,100
GGBR4 25.63 +2.60% +57.92% 24.98 25.63 24.51 7,393,800
ENEV3 26.75 +1.67% +98.15% 26.31 26.92 26.20 7,475,100

Largest moves today
CSNA3
4.51
-8.89%
PRIO3
58.50
-3.86%
GGBR4
25.63
+2.60%
VALE3
74.64
-2.15%
WEGE3
48.20
+2.12%
ENEV3
26.75
+1.67%
ABEV3
15.77
-1.38%
RENT3
38.10
+1.30%

The session read
The Ibovespa was little changed 0.00%, with breadth negative — 6 of 15 names higher. Industrials led, while Mining lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 3 Aug 2026
Mercado Pago Places a ~US$260M Bond to Deepen Mexican Lending

Read →

03
What to See & Do
SUNDAY IN RIO

Key Facts

The Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil in Centro is showing the largest retrospective yet of Rio-born artist Vik Muniz, on view since May and running through October 12. It is a cool, cavernous escape from the midday sun and one of the year’s cultural draws.

Entry is free and the CCBB opens on Sundays (it closes Tuesdays). Take the VLT to the Carioca or Praça XV stops, or Metrô Line 1 to Uruguaiana; the building is a short walk from either.

Pair it with a wander through the surrounding Centro cultural cluster — the Casa França-Brasil and the Centro Cultural Correios sit within a few blocks — before the streets empty into the afternoon.

Key Facts

With no rain to dodge, the Parque do Flamengo ciclovia is the city’s long living room. Rent a yellow Itaú bike, ride the flat tarmac past the Modernist MAM, and stop for a green coconut at any kiosk facing the Sugarloaf.

On Sundays the beachfront lanes of Copacabana and Ipanema close to cars, so the whole avenue belongs to cyclists, runners and skaters until early evening.

Key Facts

Every Sunday from about 7 am to 3 pm, Rua Augusto Severo in front of the Glória metro fills with a street market of produce, crafts, vinyl and food stalls. It is the classic Rio Sunday-morning graze — a pastel and a fresh juice among the stalls.

It is a two-minute walk from Glória station on Metrô Line 1, easy to fold into a morning that ends on the Flamengo sand.

Key Facts

Sunday belongs to samba. Bip Bip, the tiny Copacabana institution on Rua Almirante Gonçalves, holds its samba roda from around 7 pm — you stand on the pavement with a cold beer and keep quiet while the music plays, the house rule that makes it the real thing.

For open-air music, Pedra do Sal on the historic hill near the old port has samba on the stone steps; the big, famous rodas there fall on Monday and Friday, so the Sunday session is a lower-key, atmospheric alternative. Our nightlife guide has the full list.

Key Facts

Museu do Amanhã. Praça Mauá — open Tue–Sun, 10 am–6 pm; around R$30 (~US$5.50), half-price for residents

Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR). Praça Mauá — open Tue–Sun, 11 am–6 pm

Feira da Glória. Rua Augusto Severo — 7 am–3 pm, produce, antiques and street food

Sunset from Arpoador. the rock between Ipanema and Copacabana — arrive by 5 pm for the applauded 5:33 pm sunset

04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT

MetrôRio runs a Sunday timetable from 7 am to 11 pm across Lines 1, 2 and 4, with a flat fare of R$7.90 (~US$1.45) on the Giro card or by contactless credit and debit. It is the fastest way between Zona Sul and the Centro museum cluster.

The VLT light rail runs daily between Santos Dumont, Praça XV and Praça Mauá — your best hop between the CCBB and the MAR and Museu do Amanhã. Uber and 99 are active; surge is unlikely on a quiet, clear winter Sunday.

05
Where to Eat
LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: A long Sunday lunch is the Rio ritual. A neighbourhood boteco in Leblon or Ipanema — think a classic like Jobi — does cold chopp and generous plates for roughly R$50–80 (~US$9–15) a head. For something grander, the belle-époque Confeitaria Colombo downtown is a Sunday institution.

Dinner: Keep it light and local before the samba — bar snacks and a beer at a Copacabana or Lapa boteco, with bolinho de bacalhau or a pastel around R$25–40 (~US$4.50–7) before the first set.

06
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW

Card and Pix are accepted almost everywhere, but keep some cash in small notes for street vendors — caipirinhas at Bip Bip and the Pedra do Sal stalls run about R$15–20 (~US$3–3.60), often cash-only. The dry winter air dehydrates faster than you expect, so carry water.

After dark, take an Uber or 99 rather than walking empty streets, keep your phone in a zipped pocket, and confirm the car’s plate before you step out. The samba crowds at Bip Bip and Pedra do Sal are friendly and busy, but the surrounding side streets are quiet late.

07
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS

Sunday is when Rio’s expat and nomad scene comes outdoors. The city’s digital-nomad and expat groups on WhatsApp and Meetup regularly organise Sunday beach volleyball and football around Ipanema’s posto 9 and Portuguese-language meetups in Botafogo and Catete — check their Instagram stories for the day’s plan. The car-free beachfront makes an easy, low-pressure place to meet people.

08
Game Day
THE WEEKEND ROUND

No Rio-based match falls today. The weekend’s big local story was last night’s Vasco–Fluminense Copa do Brasil round-of-16 first leg at the Maracanã, which ended goalless; the return leg is Wednesday, August 5, back at the Maracanã with Fluminense as home side.

The Brasileirão pauses midweek for the cup and resumes next weekend: Botafogo host Fluminense at the Estádio Nilton Santos on Saturday, August 8, and Flamengo host Vitória at the Maracanã on Sunday, August 9. So the city’s football noise stays on hold until then.

09
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES

The Ibovespa ended Friday at 177,999, up 0.47 percent and holding near record ground, while the real closed at about 5.08 to the dollar. Both go into a decisive week for Brazilian assets.

The headline event is Wednesday’s Copom decision: futures lean toward a fourth straight quarter-point cut to 14.00 percent from 14.25, though a hold is still in play. The US July jobs report on Friday is the external swing factor. Our week-ahead markets guide has the full calendar.

10
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK

Key Facts

Mon Aug 3. Dry, 26°C — a beach-office morning at Ipanema posto 9; Pedra do Sal’s big Monday roda after dark

Tue Aug 4. Warming to 27°C — CCBB open again after its Monday programming; VLT to the port-zone museums

Wed Aug 5. Fluminense x Vasco Copa do Brasil return leg, 9:30 pm at the Maracanã; Copom decision after the close

Thu Aug 6. Another dry day — Bip Bip’s Thursday samba from around 9 pm

Sat Aug 8. Brasileirão returns: Botafogo x Fluminense, 9 pm at the Nilton Santos

Background: Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight — Sunday, August 2, 2026.

Background: Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Saturday, August 1, 2026.

11
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS

What’s the weather in Rio today?

A dry-season Sunday: cool near 18°C in the morning, warming to about 25°C by midday, with a low chance of rain and strong winter sun. Sunset is at 5:33 pm.

Is there a Rio football match today?

No. The Vasco–Fluminense Copa do Brasil round-of-16 first leg was played last night at the Maracanã and finished goalless. The return leg is Wednesday, August 5, at the Maracanã, and the Brasileirão resumes next weekend.

What’s the best thing to do on a Sunday like this?

Follow the classic rhythm: a beach or Aterro morning, the Feira da Glória or the free Vik Muniz show at the CCBB by day, and Sunday samba at Bip Bip in Copacabana after dark. The beachfront avenues are car-free until early evening.

How much is the metro, and what are Sunday hours?

MetrôRio runs 7 am to 11 pm on Sundays across Lines 1, 2 and 4, at a flat fare of R$7.90 (~US$1.45). Pay with a Giro card or contactless bank card; the VLT light rail also runs and is best for the port-zone museums.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error

Read More from The Rio Times

Daily Brief

The morning intel from across Latin America. Free.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy. We never share your email.

Related Articles

Nightlife Guide

Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight — August 3, 2026

August 3, 2026 · 5 min read Rio de Janeiro

Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Monday, August 3, 2026

August 3, 2026 · 9 min read Nightlife Guide

Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight — August 2, 2026

August 2, 2026 · 7 min read Nightlife Guide

Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight — August 1, 2026

August 1, 2026 · 12 min read

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.