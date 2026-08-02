Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Sunday, August 2, 2026

Rio de Janeiro — A dry winter sun owns the sky today with barely a whisper of rain, the kind of Sunday that empties the apartments and fills the beachfront.

The day leans cultural and slow: the acclaimed ‘Vik Muniz — A Olho Nu’ retrospective at the CCBB runs through October 12, paired with free Sunday samba after dark at Bip Bip and the port-zone stone of Pedra do Sal.

There is no Rio match today — the Vasco–Fluminense Copa do Brasil clássico was last night at the Maracanã — so the football noise holds until the midweek return leg.

This is a day for a long beach morning, a Glória-feira wander, and a night given over to street-corner samba.

Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief for Sunday, August 2, 2026. Photo: The Rio Times archive.

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Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 177,999 +0.47% USD/BRL 5.0793 −0.09%

Source: EODHD close, 2026-07-31. Markets are shut for the weekend; these are Friday’s closing levels.

01

Weather & What to Wear

FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

SUN 2 25°C 10% rain MON 3 26°C 10% rain TUE 4 27°C 10% rain WED 5 26°C 10% rain

A dry winter air mass sits over the city, delivering a clear-sky Sunday with a cool morning near 18°C warming to a pleasant high around 25°C, and next to no rain risk.

Wear light layers — a hoodie or long-sleeve for the morning coffee that you can peel off by midday, then swim shorts by noon. The winter sun is deceptively strong, so sunscreen is non-negotiable.

The dry, sunny pattern holds through the first half of the week, each day climbing a degree or two with no storm clouds in sight — ideal beach conditions persist.

Sunset today: 5:33 pm · Water sits at a cool 21°C with small waves; green flags at the main posts.

02

Day at a Glance

SNAPSHOT

— Weather: Clear and dry, high near 25°C, minimal rain. — The day’s event: ‘Vik Muniz — A Olho Nu’ photography retrospective at the CCBB. — Venue/time: CCBB (Centro), open Sunday; free entry. — Markets: Shut for the weekend; Friday’s closes are on the board above. — Sport: No Rio match today; the Vasco–Fluminense return leg is Wednesday. — The day for: A beach morning, a Glória-feira wander, and Sunday samba after dark. Wrap a light layer over your shoulder and let the winter sun carry you from the sand to a long, unhurried lunch.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 178,000.24

+0.00% L 176,783 day range H 178,557 +33.86% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 40% advancing 6 ▲ advancing 9 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.08 +0.19% EUR / BRL 5.85 -0.16% Selic rate 14.25% · Brent crude 83.51 -7.33% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Industrials +1.71% WEGE3, RENT3 Utilities +1.67% ENEV3 Financials +0.10% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Materials -0.51% SUZB3 Consumer Disc. -1.16% AZZA3 Consumer Staples -1.38% ABEV3 Energy -2.36% PETR4, PRIO3 Mining -2.81% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

178,000.24

+0.00%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

66,935.53

-0.58%

S&P IPSA Chile

11,049.81

+0.30%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

3,274,443

-0.51%

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,384.67

-0.31%

BVL S&P Perú Peru

57,378.30

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 178,000.24 +0.00% +33.86% 177,999.00 178,557 176,783 — USD/BRL 5.08 +0.19% -8.19% 5.07 5.09 5.05 — SELIC 14.25% — — — — — PETR4 43.05 -0.85% +33.86% 43.42 43.09 42.35 24,383,300 VALE3 74.64 -2.15% +37.76% 76.28 76.48 73.95 23,557,000 ITUB4 43.17 +0.70% +25.96% 42.87 43.47 42.83 17,022,600 BBDC4 18.55 +0.76% +18.45% 18.41 18.69 18.37 18,948,600 BBAS3 21.27 -0.37% +13.62% 21.35 21.58 21.17 8,327,200 B3SA3 15.62 -0.70% +23.19% 15.73 15.73 15.44 30,647,100 ABEV3 15.77 -1.38% +27.07% 15.99 16.12 15.73 34,415,100 WEGE3 48.20 +2.12% +30.02% 47.20 48.63 47.27 6,924,700 PRIO3 58.50 -3.86% +44.52% 60.85 59.55 58.44 7,064,900 SUZB3 43.10 -0.51% -15.11% 43.32 43.69 43.00 4,822,700 RENT3 38.10 +1.30% +10.88% 37.61 38.50 37.70 4,633,900 AZZA3 16.23 -1.16% -53.96% 16.42 16.80 15.86 3,825,900 CSNA3 4.51 -8.89% -39.46% 4.95 4.84 4.36 33,998,100 GGBR4 25.63 +2.60% +57.92% 24.98 25.63 24.51 7,393,800 ENEV3 26.75 +1.67% +98.15% 26.31 26.92 26.20 7,475,100 Largest moves today CSNA3

4.51

-8.89% PRIO3

58.50

-3.86% GGBR4

25.63

+2.60% VALE3

74.64

-2.15% WEGE3

48.20

+2.12% ENEV3

26.75

+1.67% ABEV3

15.77

-1.38% RENT3

38.10

+1.30% The session read The Ibovespa was little changed 0.00%, with breadth negative — 6 of 15 names higher. Industrials led, while Mining lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 3 Aug 2026 Mercado Pago Places a ~US$260M Bond to Deepen Mexican Lending Read →

03

What to See & Do

SUNDAY IN RIO

Key Facts — The Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil in Centro is showing the largest retrospective yet of Rio-born artist Vik Muniz, on view since May and running through October 12. It is a cool, cavernous escape from the midday sun and one of the year’s cultural draws. — Entry is free and the CCBB opens on Sundays (it closes Tuesdays). Take the VLT to the Carioca or Praça XV stops, or Metrô Line 1 to Uruguaiana; the building is a short walk from either. — Pair it with a wander through the surrounding Centro cultural cluster — the Casa França-Brasil and the Centro Cultural Correios sit within a few blocks — before the streets empty into the afternoon.

Key Facts — With no rain to dodge, the Parque do Flamengo ciclovia is the city’s long living room. Rent a yellow Itaú bike, ride the flat tarmac past the Modernist MAM, and stop for a green coconut at any kiosk facing the Sugarloaf. — On Sundays the beachfront lanes of Copacabana and Ipanema close to cars, so the whole avenue belongs to cyclists, runners and skaters until early evening.

Key Facts — Every Sunday from about 7 am to 3 pm, Rua Augusto Severo in front of the Glória metro fills with a street market of produce, crafts, vinyl and food stalls. It is the classic Rio Sunday-morning graze — a pastel and a fresh juice among the stalls. — It is a two-minute walk from Glória station on Metrô Line 1, easy to fold into a morning that ends on the Flamengo sand.

Key Facts — Sunday belongs to samba. Bip Bip, the tiny Copacabana institution on Rua Almirante Gonçalves, holds its samba roda from around 7 pm — you stand on the pavement with a cold beer and keep quiet while the music plays, the house rule that makes it the real thing. — For open-air music, Pedra do Sal on the historic hill near the old port has samba on the stone steps; the big, famous rodas there fall on Monday and Friday, so the Sunday session is a lower-key, atmospheric alternative. Our nightlife guide has the full list.

Key Facts —Museu do Amanhã. Praça Mauá — open Tue–Sun, 10 am–6 pm; around R$30 (~US$5.50), half-price for residents —Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR). Praça Mauá — open Tue–Sun, 11 am–6 pm —Feira da Glória. Rua Augusto Severo — 7 am–3 pm, produce, antiques and street food —Sunset from Arpoador. the rock between Ipanema and Copacabana — arrive by 5 pm for the applauded 5:33 pm sunset

04

Getting Around

TRANSPORT

MetrôRio runs a Sunday timetable from 7 am to 11 pm across Lines 1, 2 and 4, with a flat fare of R$7.90 (~US$1.45) on the Giro card or by contactless credit and debit. It is the fastest way between Zona Sul and the Centro museum cluster.

The VLT light rail runs daily between Santos Dumont, Praça XV and Praça Mauá — your best hop between the CCBB and the MAR and Museu do Amanhã. Uber and 99 are active; surge is unlikely on a quiet, clear winter Sunday.

05

Where to Eat

LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: A long Sunday lunch is the Rio ritual. A neighbourhood boteco in Leblon or Ipanema — think a classic like Jobi — does cold chopp and generous plates for roughly R$50–80 (~US$9–15) a head. For something grander, the belle-époque Confeitaria Colombo downtown is a Sunday institution.

Dinner: Keep it light and local before the samba — bar snacks and a beer at a Copacabana or Lapa boteco, with bolinho de bacalhau or a pastel around R$25–40 (~US$4.50–7) before the first set.

06

Practical Info

GOOD TO KNOW

Card and Pix are accepted almost everywhere, but keep some cash in small notes for street vendors — caipirinhas at Bip Bip and the Pedra do Sal stalls run about R$15–20 (~US$3–3.60), often cash-only. The dry winter air dehydrates faster than you expect, so carry water.

After dark, take an Uber or 99 rather than walking empty streets, keep your phone in a zipped pocket, and confirm the car’s plate before you step out. The samba crowds at Bip Bip and Pedra do Sal are friendly and busy, but the surrounding side streets are quiet late.

07

Community & Lifestyle

FOR NEWCOMERS

Sunday is when Rio’s expat and nomad scene comes outdoors. The city’s digital-nomad and expat groups on WhatsApp and Meetup regularly organise Sunday beach volleyball and football around Ipanema’s posto 9 and Portuguese-language meetups in Botafogo and Catete — check their Instagram stories for the day’s plan. The car-free beachfront makes an easy, low-pressure place to meet people.

08

Game Day

THE WEEKEND ROUND

No Rio-based match falls today. The weekend’s big local story was last night’s Vasco–Fluminense Copa do Brasil round-of-16 first leg at the Maracanã, which ended goalless; the return leg is Wednesday, August 5, back at the Maracanã with Fluminense as home side.

The Brasileirão pauses midweek for the cup and resumes next weekend: Botafogo host Fluminense at the Estádio Nilton Santos on Saturday, August 8, and Flamengo host Vitória at the Maracanã on Sunday, August 9. So the city’s football noise stays on hold until then.

09

Business & Markets

WEEK IN FIGURES

The Ibovespa ended Friday at 177,999, up 0.47 percent and holding near record ground, while the real closed at about 5.08 to the dollar. Both go into a decisive week for Brazilian assets.

The headline event is Wednesday’s Copom decision: futures lean toward a fourth straight quarter-point cut to 14.00 percent from 14.25, though a hold is still in play. The US July jobs report on Friday is the external swing factor. Our week-ahead markets guide has the full calendar.

10

Plan Ahead

THE WEEK

Key Facts —Mon Aug 3. Dry, 26°C — a beach-office morning at Ipanema posto 9; Pedra do Sal’s big Monday roda after dark —Tue Aug 4. Warming to 27°C — CCBB open again after its Monday programming; VLT to the port-zone museums —Wed Aug 5. Fluminense x Vasco Copa do Brasil return leg, 9:30 pm at the Maracanã; Copom decision after the close —Thu Aug 6. Another dry day — Bip Bip’s Thursday samba from around 9 pm —Sat Aug 8. Brasileirão returns: Botafogo x Fluminense, 9 pm at the Nilton Santos

Background: Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight — Sunday, August 2, 2026.

Background: Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Saturday, August 1, 2026.

11

FAQ

QUICK ANSWERS

What’s the weather in Rio today?

A dry-season Sunday: cool near 18°C in the morning, warming to about 25°C by midday, with a low chance of rain and strong winter sun. Sunset is at 5:33 pm.

Is there a Rio football match today?

No. The Vasco–Fluminense Copa do Brasil round-of-16 first leg was played last night at the Maracanã and finished goalless. The return leg is Wednesday, August 5, at the Maracanã, and the Brasileirão resumes next weekend.

What’s the best thing to do on a Sunday like this?

Follow the classic rhythm: a beach or Aterro morning, the Feira da Glória or the free Vik Muniz show at the CCBB by day, and Sunday samba at Bip Bip in Copacabana after dark. The beachfront avenues are car-free until early evening.

How much is the metro, and what are Sunday hours?