Gourmet Fest Panama 2026: Set Menus for Two From US$40

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Key Facts —Dates July 30 to August 30, 2026, a full month of special menus. —Format Distributed across participating restaurants; no single central venue. —Menu Tiers Three prix-fixe tiers, each priced for two people: US$40, US$60 and US$80 with a Mastercard, or US$45, US$65 and US$85 with any other payment method. —Promotion Mastercard is the festival sponsor: any Mastercard pays US$40, US$60 or US$80; other payment methods pay US$45, US$65 or US$85. —Where to look The full 2026 directory of 52 restaurants is published at gourmetfestpanama.com; the official Instagram account is @gourmetfestpanama.

Gourmet Fest Panama is already under way. It opened on July 30 and runs to August 30, putting a full month of fixed-price tasting menus on the table at restaurants across Panama City. There are three price tiers – $40, $60 and $80 – and each one covers two people, not one. Paying with any Mastercard knocks $5 off each tier. For expats and nomads accustomed to Panama City’s à la carte dining scene, the festival offers a structured way to explore kitchens that might otherwise feel like a splurge.

The Panama City waterfront. Most of the 52 restaurants in this year’s Gourmet Fest are spread across the districts behind it. (Photo internet reproduction)

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What Exactly Is Gourmet Fest Panama?

Unlike a food festival held in a convention center or a single park, Gourmet Fest Panama is a decentralized, month-long event. Participating restaurants across the city design complete menus – typically an appetizer, main course, and dessert – priced at one of three fixed tiers. The concept is common in Latin American capitals (Panama City, Lima, Buenos Aires) and is designed to drive traffic during a slower season while giving diners access to kitchens at a predictable cost.

For an expat or a visitor, this means you do not buy a general admission ticket. You book directly with the restaurant of your choice, mention the festival menu, and pay the fixed price. Drinks beyond the two included in the menu, and the tip, are extra; sales tax is already in the price. The festival publishes the full 2026 directory on its own website, gourmetfestpanama.com, where 52 restaurants are listed. Press coverage and Panama’s tourism board have quoted a figure of up to 150 restaurants, but the official directory is the reliable count.

Dates, Tiers, and the Mastercard Promotion

The festival runs from July 30 to August 30, 2026. The three menu tiers are US$40, US$60 and US$80, and each price covers two people. Mastercard sponsors the festival, so paying with any Mastercard, debit or credit and from any bank, gets you the lower price: $40, $60 or $80 instead of $45, $65 or $85. Two Panamanian banks, Banco General and Banesco, have also promoted the deal to their own cardholders. The promotion runs for the whole festival window, July 30 through August 30, 2026.

If you pay with a Visa, cash or anything other than a Mastercard, budget $45 for the entry tier, $65 for the middle one and $85 for the top one. The saving is a flat $5 per tier. The festival’s own rules say the menu price already includes Panamanian sales tax, so the only extra is the tip: restaurants here typically add a 10% service charge, and while it is customary it is not required by law. Confirm the final price when you reserve.

Where the Festival Takes Place – There Is No Single Venue

This is the detail that most confuses first-time attendees. Gourmet Fest Panama does not have a central venue, a fairground, or a ticketed entrance gate. The festival happens inside each participating restaurant’s own dining room, during that restaurant’s normal operating hours. When the official list is published, you will see addresses scattered across neighborhoods that expats know well: San Francisco, Punta Pacifica, Casco Viejo, Costa del Este, and Obarrio are typical clusters.

The one address confirmed in available sources is Kilian Restaurant, located at Calle 74A Este, San Francisco, Panama City – “pasando el Parque Omar, bajando por la calle del Global Bank de Vía Porras.” If you live near Parque Omar or along Vía Porras, this is a walkable option. For other restaurants, you will need to check the festival’s official website or social media channels once the full roster is published. In Panama City, a reservation is strongly recommended during the festival, especially for dinner seatings on Fridays and Saturdays.

How to Navigate the Festival as an Expat or Visitor

Because the festival is decentralized, your experience depends on planning. Start by identifying two or three restaurants in neighborhoods you already know or can reach easily. Panama City’s traffic can be punishing, so a restaurant in Costa del Este may not be worth the drive from Casco Viejo on a weekday evening. Use Uber or inDrive to get around; both are reliable and let you avoid parking headaches in dense areas like San Francisco or Obarrio.

When you call to reserve, specify that you want the Gourmet Fest Panama menu and confirm which tier the restaurant is offering. Some restaurants serve only one tier, while others offer two or all three. Ask whether the price includes ITBMS and service, or whether those are added to the bill. If you have a Mastercard, mention it during booking and again when the check arrives, because the promotional discount may require the server to process the payment through a specific terminal or code.

Do not order two menus for two people. The festival’s own FAQ is explicit that each price covers two diners: one shared starter, two main courses, one shared dessert, two drinks, two waters and two carajillos, plus a festival voucher. A couple pays once. The whole idea is “gastronomía para compartir” – food meant to be passed around the table.

What We Still Do Not Know About the 2026 Edition

The festival publishes participating restaurants but not a chef-by-chef line-up, and the decentralised model means the roster shifts from year to year, with some restaurants confirming only weeks before the start date. There is no evidence of a central gala dinner, a kickoff event, or a closing ceremony in the materials reviewed.

If you are hoping to see a specific chef or a restaurant you loved during a previous edition, the current directory is already live at gourmetfestpanama.com, along with the official Instagram account, @gourmetfestpanama. Restaurants do occasionally join or drop out mid-festival, so check the official listing rather than a third-party round-up before you book.

Practical Tips for Getting the Most Out of the Festival

Book early. The best time slots at popular restaurants fill up quickly, especially during the first and last weeks of the festival. If you are flexible, a late lunch (around 1:30 or 2:00 p.m.) on a weekday is often easier to reserve than a prime dinner slot.

Bring the right card. Any Mastercard, from any bank, gets you the $40 rate instead of $45. If you do not have one the difference is only $5, so do not let the promotion dictate your restaurant choice.

Check the menu before you go. Once the official guide is published, read the menus carefully. Some restaurants design festival menus that highlight their greatest hits; others use the event to test new dishes. If you have dietary restrictions, call ahead – Panama City kitchens are generally accommodating, but the festival menu may have limited substitutions.

Factor in the full cost. The $40 menu already includes two drinks, two waters, two carajillos and sales tax for two people, but anything extra is on top: another round of wine and a 10% service charge can take the bill past $55 for the couple. Note that alcohol is taxed at 10% in Panama rather than the standard 7%, and that the service charge, while customary, is not legally required.

Where to Eat and How the Price Works

The single most important thing to understand is that the prices are for two people, not one. The official FAQ is explicit: each tier covers a shared starter, two main courses, a shared dessert, two drinks, two waters and two carajillos. A couple pays once.

Mastercard is the festival’s sponsor, and the discount applies to any Mastercard from any bank: US$40, US$60 or US$80 with the card, against US$45, US$65 or US$85 with any other payment method. That is a flat US$5 saving per tier.

Confirmed participants run well beyond the capital. In Panama City they include Il Tulá and Segundo Muelle in San Francisco, Nazca 21 in Costa del Este, Meze in Bella Vista, Lila at the Renaissance hotel, Aurum at the Las Américas Golden Tower, Frank’s Place in Obarrio, Lazotea in the Casco Antiguo, and Kilian on Calle 74A Este in San Francisco. Beyond the capital, four restaurants take part in Bajo Boquete, in the highlands of Chiriquí province.

Reservations are handled restaurant by restaurant rather than centrally, so book directly with the venue. The full list is published on the festival site, and the official Instagram account is @gourmetfestpanama.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I need a ticket to attend Gourmet Fest Panama?

No. There is no general admission ticket. You book a table directly with a participating restaurant and order the festival menu. You pay the fixed price per couple at the restaurant.

Is Gourmet Fest Panama held in one location?

No. The festival takes place inside each participating restaurant’s own dining room across Panama City. There is no central venue, fairground, or single address for the event.

How do I get the $40 Mastercard promotion?

Pay with any Mastercard, debit or credit, from any bank. It brings each tier down by $5, so the entry menu costs $40 instead of $45. The promotion runs from July 30 through August 30, 2026. Confirm with the restaurant that they are processing the discount before you pay.