São Paulo Daily Brief — Sunday, August 2, 2026

IBOV 178,000.24 — 0.00% IPSA 11,049.81 ▲ 0.30% IPC MEX 66,935.53 ▼ 0.58% MERVAL 3,274,443 ▼ 0.51% COLCAP 2,384.67 ▼ 0.31% BVL PERÚ 57,378.30 — — USD/BRL5.09▲ 0.26% USD/MXN17.33▲ 0.08% USD/CLP925.12▼ 0.64% USD/COP3,230▲ 0.84% USD/PEN3.39▼ 0.08% USD/ARS1,494▲ 0.57% USD/UYU40.27▲ 0.17% USD/PYG5,936▲ 0.08% USD/BOB12.07▼ 0.25% USD/DOP58.13▲ 0.24% USD/CRC448.42— 0.00% USD/GTQ7.62▼ 0.08% USD/HNL26.78▲ 0.07% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES746.91▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD158.01▲ 0.52% USD/TTD6.74▲ 0.40% EUR/BRL5.86▼ 0.10% BRENT 83.58 ▼ 7.26% WTI 80.06 ▼ 5.44% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.55 ▲ 1.69% GOLD 4,107 ▲ 1.43% SILVER 58.29 ▲ 1.21% SOY 1,192 ▲ 1.73% CORN 473.00 ▲ 7.32% WHEAT 651.50 ▲ 1.92% COFFEE 321.15 ▼ 3.30% SUGAR 15.01 ▲ 2.39% ORANGE JUICE 159.20 ▲ 2.74% COTTON 81.39 ▲ 1.11% COCOA 5,903 ▲ 9.38% BEEF 227.03 ▼ 2.04% CATTLE 343.00 ▼ 1.44% LITHIUM 69.41 ▲ 0.27% PETR4 43.05 ▼ 0.85% VALE3 74.64 ▼ 2.15% ITUB4 43.17 ▲ 0.70% BBDC4 18.55 ▲ 0.76% ABEV3 15.77 ▼ 1.38% BBAS3 21.27 ▼ 0.37% B3SA3 15.62 ▼ 0.70% WEGE3 48.20 ▲ 2.12% PRIO3 58.50 ▼ 3.86% SUZB3 43.10 ▼ 0.51% RENT3 38.10 ▲ 1.30% AZZA3 16.23 ▼ 1.16% CSAN3 4.10 ▲ 0.74% RAIZ4 0.26 — 0.00% PCAR3 2.75 ▲ 6.18% GMAT3 3.97 ▼ 1.49% PSSA3 54.00 ▼ 1.28% CVCB3 1.44 ▲ 9.92% POSI3 3.51 ▼ 1.13% SLCE3 13.35 ▼ 0.22% NATU3 8.50 ▲ 1.43% BRKM5 5.96 ▼ 0.17% RANI3 8.42 ▲ 3.82% CSNA3 4.51 ▼ 8.89% CMIN3 5.73 ▲ 0.35% USIM5 7.56 ▲ 2.72% GGBR4 25.63 ▲ 2.60% ENEV3 26.75 ▲ 1.67% CPFE3 46.11 ▲ 0.04% CMIG4 11.28 ▼ 0.53% EQTL3 38.89 ▲ 0.59% LREN3 13.85 ▲ 1.84% VIVT3 32.30 ▼ 1.01% RAIL3 14.16 ▼ 1.94% KLABIN 18.24 ▼ 0.05% RAIA DROGASIL 18.85 ▲ 2.00% RDOR3 34.06 ▼ 1.67% HAPV3 11.91 ▲ 5.59% FLRY3 17.27 ▲ 0.76% SMTO3 14.38 ▼ 0.96% UGPA3 33.10 ▲ 0.15% VBBR3 36.13 ▲ 1.40% BBSE3 41.36 ▲ 0.24% BPAC11 57.12 ▲ 0.56% CURY3 31.45 ▲ 4.52% AERI3 2.15 — 0.00% VIVARA 22.84 ▲ 2.98% COMPASS 25.10 ▲ 1.05% VAMOS 3.26 ▼ 2.40% SANB11 28.93 ▲ 1.08% ASAI3 8.55 ▲ 0.59% SBSP3 27.57 ▼ 0.47% WALMEX 49.94 ▼ 0.62% GMEXICO 211.62 ▲ 1.88% FEMSA 217.81 ▼ 1.64% CEMEX 20.60 ▲ 0.44% GFNORTE 198.18 ▼ 1.20% BIMBO 61.16 ▼ 1.29% TELEVISA 9.67 ▼ 1.43% AMX 21.68 ▼ 1.77% GAP 377.50 ▲ 0.26% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA 230.90 ▼ 0.19% KOF 185.35 ▼ 1.02% GRUMA 263.20 ▲ 1.92% KIMBER 40.01 ▼ 0.47% SQM-B 61,910 ▼ 1.26% COPEC 6,342 ▼ 0.13% BSANTANDER 80.44 ▼ 0.68% FALABELLA 6,384 ▲ 2.70% ENELAM 87.00 ▼ 1.13% CENCOSUD 1,955 ▲ 0.01% CMPC 1,050 ▼ 0.47% BANCO CHILE 192.48 ▼ 0.64% LATAM AIR 25.25 ▲ 2.06% YPF 8,080 ▼ 2.53% GGAL 7,980 ▲ 1.25% PAMPA 5,505 ▼ 0.90% TXAR 654.50 ▼ 0.76% ALUAR 965.00 ▼ 1.28% TGS 9,875 ▼ 1.74% CEPU 2,370 ▼ 1.09% MIRGOR 1,680 ▼ 89.72% COME 43.19 ▼ 1.91% LOMA NEGRA 3,588 ▼ 0.90% BYMA 293.25 ▼ 0.76% TELECOM ARG 4,380 ▼ 0.62% ECOPETROL 16.60 ▼ 1.01% BANCOLOMBIA 91.07 ▼ 1.57% GRUPO AVAL 5.24 ▼ 0.76% CREDICORP 395.79 ▼ 1.20% SOUTHERN COPPER 185.91 ▲ 1.75% BUENAVENTURA 30.47 ▲ 0.63% MERCADOLIBRE 1,899 ▲ 1.11% NUBANK 14.44 ▲ 0.77% XP 17.03 ▼ 0.18% PAGSEGURO 9.60 ▼ 0.41% STONE 11.35 ▼ 0.22% GLOBANT 37.14 ▲ 1.48% TECNOGLASS 46.76 ▲ 7.64% GAP AIRPORT 218.14 ▲ 0.36% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA AIRPORT 106.73 ▼ 0.16% AMX ADR 24.96 ▼ 1.54% FEMSA ADR 125.75 ▼ 1.75% CEMEX ADR 11.84 ▲ 0.17% PETROBRAS ADR 19.06 ▼ 1.75% VALE ADR 14.58 ▼ 3.19% ITAU ADR 8.49 ▲ 0.35% SANTANDER BR 5.74 ▲ 1.23% AMBEV ADR 3.05 ▼ 1.93% CSN 0.93 ▼ 5.65% GERDAU 5.06 ▲ 2.02% LATAM ADR 54.53 ▲ 3.35% BTC 63,439 ▼ 0.07% ETH 1,858 ▼ 1.33% SOL 73.48 ▲ 0.04% XRP 1.08 ▼ 0.88% BNB 589.39 ▲ 0.31% ADA 0.19 ▲ 2.35% DOGE 0.07 ▼ 0.58% AVAX 6.57 ▲ 0.50% LINK 8.20 ▼ 2.05% DOT 0.82 ▲ 3.24% LTC 44.18 ▼ 1.02% BCH 214.00 ▲ 0.70% TRX 0.33 ▲ 0.64% XLM 0.17 ▼ 1.53% HBAR 0.07 ▲ 1.09% NEAR 1.74 ▲ 1.18% ATOM 1.36 ▲ 7.76% AAVE 92.00 ▼ 0.00% SELIC 14.25% EMBRAER 89.60 ▲ 3.12% EMBRAER ADR 70.94 ▲ 3.82% JBS 13.76 ▼ 1.85% JBS BDR 69.57 ▼ 1.60% MBRF3 17.70 ▲ 0.91% MBRFY 3.37 ▼ 2.03% INTER 5.63 ▲ 0.54% EGX 54,094 ▼ 0.35% USD/ZAR16.51▼ 0.21% USD/NGN1,361▲ 0.07% NIKKEI 63,755 ▼ 0.94% CSI300 4,543 ▼ 0.98% HSI 26,009 ▲ 0.48% NIFTY 24,774 ▲ 1.60% KOSPI 6,257 ▼ 5.12% JCI 6,234 ▼ 0.03% USD/JPY157.39▼ 0.04% USD/CNY6.75▼ 0.07% DAX 26,001 ▲ 1.45% CAC 8,614 ▲ 1.22% FTSE 10,858 ▼ 0.10% MIB 52,872 ▲ 1.34% IBEX 19,983 ▲ 1.01% STOXX 652.09 ▲ 0.45% EUR/USD1.15▼ 0.29% GBP/USD1.34▼ 0.44% SPX 7,601 ▲ 1.48% DJI 53,178 ▲ 1.32% NDX 28,777 ▲ 1.78% RUT 2,982 ▲ 1.73% TSX 35,226 ▼ 0.79% VIX 15.86 ▼ 0.81% USD/CAD1.40▲ 0.27% US10Y 4.6860 ▼ 1.24% IBOV 178,000.24 — 0.00% IPSA 11,049.81 ▲ 0.30% IPC MEX 66,935.53 ▼ 0.58% MERVAL 3,274,443 ▼ 0.51% COLCAP 2,384.67 ▼ 0.31% BVL PERÚ 57,378.30 — — USD/BRL 5.09 ▲ 0.26% USD/MXN 17.33 ▲ 0.08% USD/CLP 925.12 ▼ 0.64% USD/COP 3,230 ▲ 0.84% USD/PEN 3.39 ▼ 0.08% USD/ARS 1,494 ▲ 0.57% USD/UYU 40.27 ▲ 0.17% USD/PYG 5,936 ▲ 0.08% USD/BOB 12.07 ▼ 0.25% USD/DOP 58.13 ▲ 0.24% USD/CRC 448.42 ▲ 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.62 ▼ 0.08% USD/HNL 26.78 ▲ 0.07% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 746.91 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 158.01 ▲ 1.11% USD/TTD 6.74 ▲ 1.53% EUR/BRL 5.86 ▼ 0.10% BRENT 83.58 ▼ 7.26% WTI 80.06 ▼ 5.44% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.55 ▲ 1.69% GOLD 4,107 ▲ 1.43% SILVER 58.29 ▲ 1.21% SOY 1,192 ▲ 1.73% CORN 473.00 ▲ 7.32% WHEAT 651.50 ▲ 1.92% COFFEE 321.15 ▼ 3.30% SUGAR 15.01 ▲ 2.39% ORANGE JUICE 159.20 ▲ 2.74% COTTON 81.39 ▲ 1.11% COCOA 5,903 ▲ 9.38% BEEF 227.03 ▼ 2.04% CATTLE 343.00 ▼ 1.44% LITHIUM 69.41 ▲ 0.27% PETR4 43.05 ▼ 0.85% VALE3 74.64 ▼ 2.15% ITUB4 43.17 ▲ 0.70% BBDC4 18.55 ▲ 0.76% ABEV3 15.77 ▼ 1.38% BBAS3 21.27 ▼ 0.37% B3SA3 15.62 ▼ 0.70% WEGE3 48.20 ▲ 2.12% PRIO3 58.50 ▼ 3.86% SUZB3 43.10 ▼ 0.51% RENT3 38.10 ▲ 1.30% AZZA3 16.23 ▼ 1.16% CSAN3 4.10 ▲ 0.74% RAIZ4 0.26 — 0.00% PCAR3 2.75 ▲ 6.18% GMAT3 3.97 ▼ 1.49% PSSA3 54.00 ▼ 1.28% CVCB3 1.44 ▲ 9.92% POSI3 3.51 ▼ 1.13% SLCE3 13.35 ▼ 0.22% NATU3 8.50 ▲ 1.43% BRKM5 5.96 ▼ 0.17% RANI3 8.42 ▲ 3.82% CSNA3 4.51 ▼ 8.89% CMIN3 5.73 ▲ 0.35% USIM5 7.56 ▲ 2.72% GGBR4 25.63 ▲ 2.60% ENEV3 26.75 ▲ 1.67% CPFE3 46.11 ▲ 0.04% CMIG4 11.28 ▼ 0.53% EQTL3 38.89 ▲ 0.59% LREN3 13.85 ▲ 1.84% VIVT3 32.30 ▼ 1.01% RAIL3 14.16 ▼ 1.94% KLABIN 18.24 ▼ 0.05% RAIA DROGASIL 18.85 ▲ 2.00% RDOR3 34.06 ▼ 1.67% HAPV3 11.91 ▲ 5.59% FLRY3 17.27 ▲ 0.76% SMTO3 14.38 ▼ 0.96% UGPA3 33.10 ▲ 0.15% VBBR3 36.13 ▲ 1.40% BBSE3 41.36 ▲ 0.24% BPAC11 57.12 ▲ 0.56% CURY3 31.45 ▲ 4.52% AERI3 2.15 — 0.00% VIVARA 22.84 ▲ 2.98% COMPASS 25.10 ▲ 1.05% VAMOS 3.26 ▼ 2.40% SANB11 28.93 ▲ 1.08% ASAI3 8.55 ▲ 0.59% SBSP3 27.57 ▼ 0.47% WALMEX 49.94 ▼ 0.62% GMEXICO 211.62 ▲ 1.88% FEMSA 217.81 ▼ 1.64% CEMEX 20.60 ▲ 0.44% GFNORTE 198.18 ▼ 1.20% BIMBO 61.16 ▼ 1.29% TELEVISA 9.67 ▼ 1.43% AMX 21.68 ▼ 1.77% GAP 377.50 ▲ 0.26% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA 230.90 ▼ 0.19% KOF 185.35 ▼ 1.02% GRUMA 263.20 ▲ 1.92% KIMBER 40.01 ▼ 0.47% SQM-B 61,910 ▼ 1.26% COPEC 6,342 ▼ 0.13% BSANTANDER 80.44 ▼ 0.68% FALABELLA 6,384 ▲ 2.70% ENELAM 87.00 ▼ 1.13% CENCOSUD 1,955 ▲ 0.01% CMPC 1,050 ▼ 0.47% BANCO CHILE 192.48 ▼ 0.64% LATAM AIR 25.25 ▲ 2.06% YPF 8,080 ▼ 2.53% GGAL 7,980 ▲ 1.25% PAMPA 5,505 ▼ 0.90% TXAR 654.50 ▼ 0.76% ALUAR 965.00 ▼ 1.28% TGS 9,875 ▼ 1.74% CEPU 2,370 ▼ 1.09% MIRGOR 1,680 ▼ 89.72% COME 43.19 ▼ 1.91% LOMA NEGRA 3,588 ▼ 0.90% BYMA 293.25 ▼ 0.76% TELECOM ARG 4,380 ▼ 0.62% ECOPETROL 16.60 ▼ 1.01% BANCOLOMBIA 91.07 ▼ 1.57% GRUPO AVAL 5.24 ▼ 0.76% CREDICORP 395.79 ▼ 1.20% SOUTHERN COPPER 185.91 ▲ 1.75% BUENAVENTURA 30.47 ▲ 0.63% MERCADOLIBRE 1,899 ▲ 1.11% NUBANK 14.44 ▲ 0.77% XP 17.03 ▼ 0.18% PAGSEGURO 9.60 ▼ 0.41% STONE 11.35 ▼ 0.22% GLOBANT 37.14 ▲ 1.48% TECNOGLASS 46.76 ▲ 7.64% GAP AIRPORT 218.14 ▲ 0.36% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA AIRPORT 106.73 ▼ 0.16% AMX ADR 24.96 ▼ 1.54% FEMSA ADR 125.75 ▼ 1.75% CEMEX ADR 11.84 ▲ 0.17% PETROBRAS ADR 19.06 ▼ 1.75% VALE ADR 14.58 ▼ 3.19% ITAU ADR 8.49 ▲ 0.35% SANTANDER BR 5.74 ▲ 1.23% AMBEV ADR 3.05 ▼ 1.93% CSN 0.93 ▼ 5.65% GERDAU 5.06 ▲ 2.02% LATAM ADR 54.53 ▲ 3.35% BTC 63,439 ▼ 0.07% ETH 1,858 ▼ 1.33% SOL 73.48 ▲ 0.04% XRP 1.08 ▼ 0.88% BNB 589.39 ▲ 0.31% ADA 0.19 ▲ 2.35% DOGE 0.07 ▼ 0.58% AVAX 6.57 ▲ 0.50% LINK 8.20 ▼ 2.05% DOT 0.82 ▲ 3.24% LTC 44.18 ▼ 1.02% BCH 214.00 ▲ 0.70% TRX 0.33 ▲ 0.64% XLM 0.17 ▼ 1.53% HBAR 0.07 ▲ 1.09% NEAR 1.74 ▲ 1.18% ATOM 1.36 ▲ 7.76% AAVE 92.00 ▼ 0.00% SELIC 14.25% EMBRAER 89.60 ▲ 3.12% EMBRAER ADR 70.94 ▲ 3.82% JBS 13.76 ▼ 1.85% JBS BDR 69.57 ▼ 1.60% MBRF3 17.70 ▲ 0.91% MBRFY 3.37 ▼ 2.03% INTER 5.63 ▲ 0.54% EGX 54,094 ▼ 0.35% USD/ZAR 16.51 ▼ 0.22% USD/NGN 1,361 ▼ 0.23% NIKKEI 63,755 ▼ 0.94% CSI300 4,543 ▼ 0.98% HSI 26,009 ▲ 0.48% NIFTY 24,774 ▲ 1.60% KOSPI 6,257 ▼ 5.12% JCI 6,234 ▼ 0.03% USD/JPY 157.18 ▼ 0.14% USD/CNY 6.7464 ▲ 0.02% DAX 26,001 ▲ 1.45% CAC 8,614 ▲ 1.22% FTSE 10,858 ▼ 0.10% MIB 52,872 ▲ 1.34% IBEX 19,983 ▲ 1.01% STOXX 652.09 ▲ 0.45% EUR/USD 1.1514 ▼ 0.11% GBP/USD 1.3430 ▼ 0.42% SPX 7,601 ▲ 1.48% DJI 53,178 ▲ 1.32% NDX 28,777 ▲ 1.78% RUT 2,982 ▲ 1.73% TSX 35,226 ▼ 0.79% VIX 15.86 ▼ 0.81% USD/CAD 1.4042 ▲ 0.18% US10Y 4.6860 ▼ 1.24%
since 2009
Monday, August 3, 2026
São Paulo Daily City Brief — Sunday, August 2, 2026

São Paulo Daily Brief — Sunday, August 2, 2026

· August 2, 2026 · 07:00 BRT · 7 min read

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São Paulo · Daily Brief

São Paulo — São Paulo — A dry winter Sunday: a cool start near 14°C, clear skies and a warm afternoon around 29°C, with rain effectively off the table.

The day’s two poles are football and free music: Palmeiras host Fortaleza at 4pm in the Copa do Brasil, and Tom Zé plays a free open-air show in the historic centre at 7pm.

This is a day for a park morning, an early match, and a long dinner rather than a late night.

São Paulo Daily Brief for Sunday, August 2, 2026
A dry, sunny winter Sunday in São Paulo, with a Palmeiras home match and a free Tom Ze show. (Photo internet reproduction)
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Instrument Level Session
Ibovespa (Brazil) 177,999 +0.47%
USD/BRL 5.0793 +0.40%
S&P 500 7,490 +0.70%

Source: EODHD close, 2026-07-31. Markets are shut for the weekend; these are Friday’s closing levels. The S&P 500 closed at 7,483.24 on Thursday, July 2, 2026.

01Weather & What to WearFOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

SUN 2
29°C
no rain
MON 3
28°C
low rain
TUE 4
27°C
low rain
WED 5
26°C
some cloud

A textbook São Paulo dry-season Sunday. The morning starts cold for the city — around 14°C — then climbs steadily to a warm afternoon near 29°C under clear skies, with humidity falling away and rain effectively off the table. The swing between morning and midday is the thing to dress for: a jacket you can carry, a lighter layer underneath, and sunglasses. The winter sun here is stronger than the temperature suggests and the UV index runs high, so sunscreen is worth it even for a park walk.

The dry, stable pattern holds through the first half of the week, each day easing back a degree or two. If you have outdoor plans to place somewhere, today and Monday are the days to use.

02Day at a GlanceSNAPSHOT

Weather: Clear and dry, cool morning near 14°C, high around 29°C, no rain expected.

The day’s event: Tom Zé plays free at the Largo da Misericórdia at 7pm, closing the DH Fest programme hosted by Casa de Francisca.

Football: Palmeiras v Fortaleza, Copa do Brasil round-of-16 first leg, 4pm at the Nubank Parque — the stadium renamed from the Allianz Parque in May.

Markets: Shut for the weekend; Friday’s closes are on the board above.

The day for: An Ibirapuera morning, an early match, and a long dinner in Pinheiros.

Keep the pace slow. São Paulo does Sunday quietly, and the city rewards a plan built around two fixed points rather than five.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil — Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
Aug 3, 2026 · 19:18

Ibovespa · benchmark
178,000.24
+0.00%
L 176,783day rangeH 178,557

+33.86% over 12 months

Market breadth · 15 names
40% advancing

6 ▲ advancing9 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.09
+0.26%

EUR / BRL
5.86
-0.10%

Selic rate
14.25%
·

Brent crude
83.58
-7.26%

Iron ore
161.91
·

Sector heatmap · average move today
Industrials
+1.71%
WEGE3, RENT3

Utilities
+1.67%
ENEV3

Financials
+0.10%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Materials
-0.51%
SUZB3

Consumer Disc.
-1.16%
AZZA3

Consumer Staples
-1.38%
ABEV3

Energy
-2.36%
PETR4, PRIO3

Mining
-2.81%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
178,000.24
+0.00%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
66,935.53
-0.58%

S&P IPSAChile
11,049.81
+0.30%

S&P MERVALArgentina
3,274,443
-0.51%

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,384.67
-0.31%

BVL S&P PerúPeru
57,378.30

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 178,000.24 +0.00% +33.86% 177,999.00 178,557 176,783
USD/BRL 5.09 +0.26% -8.12% 5.07 5.09 5.09
SELIC 14.25%
PETR4 43.05 -0.85% +33.86% 43.42 43.09 42.35 24,383,300
VALE3 74.64 -2.15% +37.76% 76.28 76.48 73.95 23,557,000
ITUB4 43.17 +0.70% +25.96% 42.87 43.47 42.83 17,021,900
BBDC4 18.55 +0.76% +18.45% 18.41 18.69 18.37 18,941,300
BBAS3 21.27 -0.37% +13.62% 21.35 21.58 21.17 8,327,200
B3SA3 15.62 -0.70% +23.19% 15.73 15.73 15.44 30,619,000
ABEV3 15.77 -1.38% +27.07% 15.99 16.12 15.73 34,415,100
WEGE3 48.20 +2.12% +30.02% 47.20 48.63 47.27 6,923,900
PRIO3 58.50 -3.86% +44.52% 60.85 59.55 58.44 7,063,900
SUZB3 43.10 -0.51% -15.11% 43.32 43.69 43.00 4,822,700
RENT3 38.10 +1.30% +10.88% 37.61 38.50 37.70 4,632,900
AZZA3 16.23 -1.16% -53.96% 16.42 16.80 15.86 3,825,900
CSNA3 4.51 -8.89% -39.46% 4.95 4.84 4.36 33,998,100
GGBR4 25.63 +2.60% +57.92% 24.98 25.63 24.51 7,393,800
ENEV3 26.75 +1.67% +98.15% 26.31 26.92 26.20 7,475,100

Largest moves today
CSNA3
4.51
-8.89%
PRIO3
58.50
-3.86%
GGBR4
25.63
+2.60%
VALE3
74.64
-2.15%
WEGE3
48.20
+2.12%
ENEV3
26.75
+1.67%
ABEV3
15.77
-1.38%
RENT3
38.10
+1.30%

The session read
The Ibovespa was little changed 0.00%, with breadth negative — 6 of 15 names higher. Industrials led, while Mining lagged.

From The Rio Times

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03What to See & DoSUNDAY IN SÃO PAULO

Today’s pick — Tom Zé, free, in the centre

For the first time, Casa de Francisca is hosting part of the DH Fest human-rights culture festival in the square outside its home in the historic centre. Three acts play the Largo da Misericórdia, all free and open-air: Calefação Tropicaos at 3:30pm, whose set moves through Tropicália, manguebeat, forró and carimbó; As Obscênicas at 6pm, São Paulo’s first brass band made up entirely of women and gender-dissident musicians; and Tom Zé at 7pm.

Getting there is straightforward on a Sunday: Sé and Anhangabaú metro stations are both a short walk. There is no ticket and no queue system. If you want to be anywhere near the front for Tom Zé, be in the square by 6:30pm.

Paulista Aberta and a park morning

Avenida Paulista closes to cars on Sundays and public holidays, roughly 10am to 6pm, and fills with cyclists, skaters, buskers and families. It is the single easiest way to see the city at ease with itself. Ibirapuera Park is the other classic: a walk, the museums around the edges, and a slow market morning before the crowds arrive.

Where the night goes

After the match, Pinheiros is the natural move for dinner and a boteco, and Bela Vista has the pavement tables just off Paulista. For samba, the Casa Verde houses run into the evening. Our São Paulo nightlife guide has tonight’s full picks with addresses and costs.

04Getting AroundTRANSPORT

The metro and CPTM run on Sundays, with a lighter timetable than the working week but perfectly usable; the centre and Paulista are both well covered. Expect the Palmeiras crowd to load the Barra Funda and Água Branca stations from about 2pm and again after the final whistle.

Ride apps are the sensible default late at night, particularly coming out of the centre. Traffic around the stadium will be heavy from mid-afternoon, so if you are crossing the west of the city, go before 3pm or after 7pm. Paulista is closed to cars for the day, so route around it rather than through it.

05Where to EatLUNCH & DINNER

Sunday lunch is the city’s real meal. The classic move is a long feijoada or a churrasco somewhere unhurried, then nothing much until dinner. Pinheiros and Vila Madalena carry the widest choice for an evening meal; Liberdade is the move if you want Japanese and a street-market atmosphere earlier in the day.

For a foreigner navigating a first Sunday: most neighbourhood botecos open from late morning and run to around 1am, kitchens included. Reservations are rarely needed outside the higher-end rooms, and a couvert charge for live music is normal — ask when you sit down rather than being surprised by it.

06Practical InfoGOOD TO KNOW

Banks and most offices are closed. Shopping centres open on Sunday, typically from around 2pm for the shops and earlier for the food courts. Pharmacies keep a rotating 24-hour service. Museums generally open, and several are free on Sundays — worth checking the specific institution before you set out.

Cards are accepted almost everywhere and Pix has become the default local payment, but carry some cash for street food, small bars and the market stalls. Tap water is treated, though most residents drink filtered.

07Community & LifestyleFOR NEWCOMERS

Sunday is when São Paulo is most legible to a newcomer. The Paulista closure, the parks and the free centre programming are where the city is at its most open and least intimidating, and none of it requires Portuguese beyond a greeting. If you are new here and looking for a way in, this is the day to use.

Practical note for expats: the free centre events draw genuinely mixed crowds, and they are a better introduction to the city’s cultural life than any paid venue. Bring a light layer for after sunset — the temperature drops quickly once the sun goes.

08Game DayTHE WEEKEND ROUND

Palmeiras host Fortaleza at 4pm today in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil round of 16, at the Nubank Parque — the stadium carried the Allianz Parque name until a rebranding in May. It is a knockout tie, so expect a charged crowd and heavier traffic in the west of the city through the afternoon.

The return leg is on Wednesday 5 August at 9:30pm, and it will be played at the Arena Pantanal in Cuiabá rather than in Fortaleza, after the club sold its home rights for R$2.2 million (about US$434,000). In Rio, the other half of the round saw Vasco and Fluminense draw 0-0 at the Maracanã on Saturday evening, with their return also on Wednesday.

09Business & MarketsWEEK IN FIGURES

Markets are shut for the weekend. Friday left the Ibovespa at 177,999, up 0.47% on the session, with the real at 5.0793 to the US dollar and the S&P 500 closing 0.70% higher at 7,490. Those are the levels on the board above, taken from the EODHD close of 31 July.

The week ahead has two fixed points for anyone watching Brazilian assets: the central bank’s Copom rate decision on Wednesday, and the US jobs report on Friday. Between them they will set the tone for the real and for local rates into mid-August.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the weather in São Paulo today?

A dry winter Sunday: a cool morning near 14°C, clear skies, and a warm afternoon around 29°C with no rain expected. Dress in layers you can shed, and use sunscreen — the winter UV is high.

What is on in São Paulo today?

Tom Zé plays a free open-air show at the Largo da Misericórdia at 7pm as part of the DH Fest programme, after Calefação Tropicaos at 3:30pm and As Obscênicas at 6pm. Avenida Paulista is also closed to cars for the day.

Is there football in São Paulo today?

Yes. Palmeiras host Fortaleza at 4pm in the Copa do Brasil round-of-16 first leg at the Nubank Parque, formerly the Allianz Parque. The return leg is Wednesday at the Arena Pantanal in Cuiabá.

Are the markets open?

No. Brazilian markets are shut for the weekend. Friday closed with the Ibovespa at 177,999 and the real at 5.0793 to the US dollar. The Copom rate decision lands on Wednesday.

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