São Paulo Daily Brief — Sunday, August 2, 2026

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São Paulo · Daily Brief

São Paulo — São Paulo — A dry winter Sunday: a cool start near 14°C, clear skies and a warm afternoon around 29°C, with rain effectively off the table.

The day’s two poles are football and free music: Palmeiras host Fortaleza at 4pm in the Copa do Brasil, and Tom Zé plays a free open-air show in the historic centre at 7pm.

This is a day for a park morning, an early match, and a long dinner rather than a late night.

A dry, sunny winter Sunday in São Paulo, with a Palmeiras home match and a free Tom Ze show. (Photo internet reproduction)

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Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 177,999 +0.47% USD/BRL 5.0793 +0.40% S&P 500 7,490 +0.70%

Source: EODHD close, 2026-07-31. Markets are shut for the weekend; these are Friday’s closing levels. The S&P 500 closed at 7,483.24 on Thursday, July 2, 2026.

01 Weather & What to Wear FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

SUN 2 29°C no rain MON 3 28°C low rain TUE 4 27°C low rain WED 5 26°C some cloud

A textbook São Paulo dry-season Sunday. The morning starts cold for the city — around 14°C — then climbs steadily to a warm afternoon near 29°C under clear skies, with humidity falling away and rain effectively off the table. The swing between morning and midday is the thing to dress for: a jacket you can carry, a lighter layer underneath, and sunglasses. The winter sun here is stronger than the temperature suggests and the UV index runs high, so sunscreen is worth it even for a park walk.

The dry, stable pattern holds through the first half of the week, each day easing back a degree or two. If you have outdoor plans to place somewhere, today and Monday are the days to use.

02 Day at a Glance SNAPSHOT

—Weather: Clear and dry, cool morning near 14°C, high around 29°C, no rain expected.

—The day’s event: Tom Zé plays free at the Largo da Misericórdia at 7pm, closing the DH Fest programme hosted by Casa de Francisca.

—Football: Palmeiras v Fortaleza, Copa do Brasil round-of-16 first leg, 4pm at the Nubank Parque — the stadium renamed from the Allianz Parque in May.

—Markets: Shut for the weekend; Friday’s closes are on the board above.

—The day for: An Ibirapuera morning, an early match, and a long dinner in Pinheiros.

Keep the pace slow. São Paulo does Sunday quietly, and the city rewards a plan built around two fixed points rather than five.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 178,000.24

+0.00% L 176,783 day range H 178,557 +33.86% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 40% advancing 6 ▲ advancing 9 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.09 +0.26% EUR / BRL 5.86 -0.10% Selic rate 14.25% · Brent crude 83.58 -7.26% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Industrials +1.71% WEGE3, RENT3 Utilities +1.67% ENEV3 Financials +0.10% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Materials -0.51% SUZB3 Consumer Disc. -1.16% AZZA3 Consumer Staples -1.38% ABEV3 Energy -2.36% PETR4, PRIO3 Mining -2.81% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

178,000.24

+0.00%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

66,935.53

-0.58%

S&P IPSA Chile

11,049.81

+0.30%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

3,274,443

-0.51%

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,384.67

-0.31%

BVL S&P Perú Peru

57,378.30

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 178,000.24 +0.00% +33.86% 177,999.00 178,557 176,783 — USD/BRL 5.09 +0.26% -8.12% 5.07 5.09 5.09 — SELIC 14.25% — — — — — PETR4 43.05 -0.85% +33.86% 43.42 43.09 42.35 24,383,300 VALE3 74.64 -2.15% +37.76% 76.28 76.48 73.95 23,557,000 ITUB4 43.17 +0.70% +25.96% 42.87 43.47 42.83 17,021,900 BBDC4 18.55 +0.76% +18.45% 18.41 18.69 18.37 18,941,300 BBAS3 21.27 -0.37% +13.62% 21.35 21.58 21.17 8,327,200 B3SA3 15.62 -0.70% +23.19% 15.73 15.73 15.44 30,619,000 ABEV3 15.77 -1.38% +27.07% 15.99 16.12 15.73 34,415,100 WEGE3 48.20 +2.12% +30.02% 47.20 48.63 47.27 6,923,900 PRIO3 58.50 -3.86% +44.52% 60.85 59.55 58.44 7,063,900 SUZB3 43.10 -0.51% -15.11% 43.32 43.69 43.00 4,822,700 RENT3 38.10 +1.30% +10.88% 37.61 38.50 37.70 4,632,900 AZZA3 16.23 -1.16% -53.96% 16.42 16.80 15.86 3,825,900 CSNA3 4.51 -8.89% -39.46% 4.95 4.84 4.36 33,998,100 GGBR4 25.63 +2.60% +57.92% 24.98 25.63 24.51 7,393,800 ENEV3 26.75 +1.67% +98.15% 26.31 26.92 26.20 7,475,100 Largest moves today CSNA3

4.51

-8.89% PRIO3

58.50

-3.86% GGBR4

25.63

+2.60% VALE3

74.64

-2.15% WEGE3

48.20

+2.12% ENEV3

26.75

+1.67% ABEV3

15.77

-1.38% RENT3

38.10

+1.30% The session read The Ibovespa was little changed 0.00%, with breadth negative — 6 of 15 names higher. Industrials led, while Mining lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 3 Aug 2026 Mercado Pago Places a ~US$260M Bond to Deepen Mexican Lending Read →

03 What to See & Do SUNDAY IN SÃO PAULO

Today’s pick — Tom Zé, free, in the centre

For the first time, Casa de Francisca is hosting part of the DH Fest human-rights culture festival in the square outside its home in the historic centre. Three acts play the Largo da Misericórdia, all free and open-air: Calefação Tropicaos at 3:30pm, whose set moves through Tropicália, manguebeat, forró and carimbó; As Obscênicas at 6pm, São Paulo’s first brass band made up entirely of women and gender-dissident musicians; and Tom Zé at 7pm.

Getting there is straightforward on a Sunday: Sé and Anhangabaú metro stations are both a short walk. There is no ticket and no queue system. If you want to be anywhere near the front for Tom Zé, be in the square by 6:30pm.

Paulista Aberta and a park morning

Avenida Paulista closes to cars on Sundays and public holidays, roughly 10am to 6pm, and fills with cyclists, skaters, buskers and families. It is the single easiest way to see the city at ease with itself. Ibirapuera Park is the other classic: a walk, the museums around the edges, and a slow market morning before the crowds arrive.

Where the night goes

After the match, Pinheiros is the natural move for dinner and a boteco, and Bela Vista has the pavement tables just off Paulista. For samba, the Casa Verde houses run into the evening. Our São Paulo nightlife guide has tonight’s full picks with addresses and costs.

04 Getting Around TRANSPORT

The metro and CPTM run on Sundays, with a lighter timetable than the working week but perfectly usable; the centre and Paulista are both well covered. Expect the Palmeiras crowd to load the Barra Funda and Água Branca stations from about 2pm and again after the final whistle.

Ride apps are the sensible default late at night, particularly coming out of the centre. Traffic around the stadium will be heavy from mid-afternoon, so if you are crossing the west of the city, go before 3pm or after 7pm. Paulista is closed to cars for the day, so route around it rather than through it.

05 Where to Eat LUNCH & DINNER

Sunday lunch is the city’s real meal. The classic move is a long feijoada or a churrasco somewhere unhurried, then nothing much until dinner. Pinheiros and Vila Madalena carry the widest choice for an evening meal; Liberdade is the move if you want Japanese and a street-market atmosphere earlier in the day.

For a foreigner navigating a first Sunday: most neighbourhood botecos open from late morning and run to around 1am, kitchens included. Reservations are rarely needed outside the higher-end rooms, and a couvert charge for live music is normal — ask when you sit down rather than being surprised by it.

06 Practical Info GOOD TO KNOW

Banks and most offices are closed. Shopping centres open on Sunday, typically from around 2pm for the shops and earlier for the food courts. Pharmacies keep a rotating 24-hour service. Museums generally open, and several are free on Sundays — worth checking the specific institution before you set out.

Cards are accepted almost everywhere and Pix has become the default local payment, but carry some cash for street food, small bars and the market stalls. Tap water is treated, though most residents drink filtered.

07 Community & Lifestyle FOR NEWCOMERS

Sunday is when São Paulo is most legible to a newcomer. The Paulista closure, the parks and the free centre programming are where the city is at its most open and least intimidating, and none of it requires Portuguese beyond a greeting. If you are new here and looking for a way in, this is the day to use.

Practical note for expats: the free centre events draw genuinely mixed crowds, and they are a better introduction to the city’s cultural life than any paid venue. Bring a light layer for after sunset — the temperature drops quickly once the sun goes.

08 Game Day THE WEEKEND ROUND

Palmeiras host Fortaleza at 4pm today in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil round of 16, at the Nubank Parque — the stadium carried the Allianz Parque name until a rebranding in May. It is a knockout tie, so expect a charged crowd and heavier traffic in the west of the city through the afternoon.

The return leg is on Wednesday 5 August at 9:30pm, and it will be played at the Arena Pantanal in Cuiabá rather than in Fortaleza, after the club sold its home rights for R$2.2 million (about US$434,000). In Rio, the other half of the round saw Vasco and Fluminense draw 0-0 at the Maracanã on Saturday evening, with their return also on Wednesday.

09 Business & Markets WEEK IN FIGURES

Markets are shut for the weekend. Friday left the Ibovespa at 177,999, up 0.47% on the session, with the real at 5.0793 to the US dollar and the S&P 500 closing 0.70% higher at 7,490. Those are the levels on the board above, taken from the EODHD close of 31 July.

The week ahead has two fixed points for anyone watching Brazilian assets: the central bank’s Copom rate decision on Wednesday, and the US jobs report on Friday. Between them they will set the tone for the real and for local rates into mid-August.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the weather in São Paulo today?

A dry winter Sunday: a cool morning near 14°C, clear skies, and a warm afternoon around 29°C with no rain expected. Dress in layers you can shed, and use sunscreen — the winter UV is high.

What is on in São Paulo today?

Tom Zé plays a free open-air show at the Largo da Misericórdia at 7pm as part of the DH Fest programme, after Calefação Tropicaos at 3:30pm and As Obscênicas at 6pm. Avenida Paulista is also closed to cars for the day.

Is there football in São Paulo today?

Yes. Palmeiras host Fortaleza at 4pm in the Copa do Brasil round-of-16 first leg at the Nubank Parque, formerly the Allianz Parque. The return leg is Wednesday at the Arena Pantanal in Cuiabá.

Are the markets open?

No. Brazilian markets are shut for the weekend. Friday closed with the Ibovespa at 177,999 and the real at 5.0793 to the US dollar. The Copom rate decision lands on Wednesday.

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