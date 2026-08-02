LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide for Sunday, August 2, 2026
Good morning. Your LatAm expat nomad daily guide opens on Chile’s not-quite-finished tax reform, Cali’s handover lockdown, and Argentina’s tax deadline.
Chile’s sweeping tax overhaul is one vote from law, as Colombia locks down Cali for next week’s inauguration and Buenos Aires freelancers face a Tuesday deadline.
Key Points
- Chile reform. Core passed; final vote slips to early August; remote-worker rules unchanged.
- For older expats. A first-home property-tax exemption for over-65s is a narrow win.
- Cali lockdown. More than 11,000 forces, a drone ban, August 7 at 3 p.m.
- Argentina deadline. Monotributo recategorisation by August 5.
- Feria de las Flores. Medellín’s fair runs through August 9.
- FX. Weekend close; the Brazilian real at 5.11.
00Status Changes Since Yesterday
|Story
|Yesterday
|Today
|Next
|Chile reform
|Core passed
|Final vote slips to early August
|Expected to pass in weeks
|Colombia handover
|Lockdown finalised
|Five-day countdown
|Aug 7, 3 p.m. in Cali
|Argentina tax
|Four days out
|Two days to deadline
|Recategorise by Aug 5
|Medellín culture
|In full swing
|Building to silleteros
|Parade Aug 9
|Mexico beaches
|Peak sargassum
|Unchanged
|Semáforo shifts daily
01Visas & Residency
|Where
|What changed
|What it means for you
|Chile
|The Kast tax reform is a step from law, with the final Senate vote postponed to early August. For arrivals, the three-year foreign-income exemption (extendable to six), no wealth tax, and the US treaty all stand.
|Nothing changes now; older expats gain a first-home property-tax break, and investors get integration and stability perks.
|Colombia
|Cali is under a heavy security operation for the August 7 handover, with airport patrols, checkpoints and a drone ban.
|No change to your status; if you’re in the Valle, plan travel and photography around the lockdown.
|Argentina
|The Monotributo brackets rose 16.8%, and registered freelancers must recategorise by August 5; the top ceiling is now about ARS 126.6 million (~US$85,000).
|If you bill local clients on the regime, review your last 12 months and recategorise before Tuesday.
|Peru
|Migraciones is rolling out a biometric, police-linked electronic Carné de Extranjería, starting with a Lima pilot for minors.
|Nothing to do today; keep your carné and status current as identity checks tighten.
|Mexico
|Remote workers use the Residente Temporal, which needs about US$4,400 a month in income or roughly US$74,000 in savings in 2026.
|Budget for the solvency test; it carries a four-year path to permanent residency.
02Cost of Living & Money
These are the weekend’s most-recent closing rates against the dollar. Argentina’s Monotributo recategorisation is due August 5, and a recent guide compares what each nomad visa costs across the region.
|Currency
|Per US$
|Read
|Brazilian real
|5.11
|firm
|Mexican peso
|17.46
|little changed
|Colombian peso
|3,368
|firm
|Chilean peso
|924
|flat
|Peruvian sol
|3.42
|steady
|Argentine peso
|1,489
|official; blue ~1,515
|Uruguayan peso
|40.12
|firm
Markets are shut for the weekend, so these are Friday’s closes. Chile’s reform would credit corporate tax fully against personal income tax and cut the corporate rate toward 23% by 2029 — a draw for foreign investors, though the IMF and World Bank warn the cuts outpace the savings meant to fund them.
|City
|Furnished 1-BR
|Comfortable month
|Mexico City
|US$800–1,500 (Roma Norte)
|US$1,800–3,500
|Playa del Carmen
|US$900–1,400 near the beach
|US$1,700–3,600
|Mérida
|US$500–800, bills often in
|US$1,100–1,500
|Oaxaca
|US$400–750
|US$1,600–2,400
|Medellín
|US$500–1,200 (El Poblado)
|US$1,200–1,800
|Bogotá
|US$550–1,300 furnished
|US$1,200–2,850
|Buenos Aires
|US$800–1,300 (Palermo)
|US$1,500–2,000
|São Paulo
|US$950–1,900, condo fees in
|US$1,800–2,500
|Rio de Janeiro
|US$690–1,190 (Botafogo)
|about US$2,000
|Florianópolis
|US$700–1,400
|US$1,250–2,000
|Lima
|US$600–900 (Barranco)
|US$1,300–1,600
|Santiago
|US$550–900 (Providencia)
|US$1,200–2,000
|Montevideo
|US$600–1,000 (Pocitos)
|US$1,500–2,200
03What’s On
This weekend. Medellín’s Feria de las Flores is in full swing and building to the silleteros parade. Our full week-ahead roundup gathers the region’s events in one place.
Tuesday. Argentina’s Monotributo recategorisation deadline closes.
Friday. Colombia’s August 7 handover in a locked-down Cali is the week’s fixed marker.
04Art & Culture
Medellín’s Feria de las Flores runs through August 9, closing with its silleteros parade, and Buenos Aires hosts a first-ever South American Frida Kahlo show. In San Miguel de Allende, two more El Nigromante exhibitions close on August 8 and 16.
Mexico City settles into its winter concert season, and the southern-cone cities keep their theatre and music programmes.
05Food & Coffee
Medellín is at capacity for the flower fair, so book tables in El Poblado, Provenza and Laureles ahead. Buenos Aires holds its winter rhythm, good for a long parrilla weekend.
On the Caribbean coast, sargassum keeps beach days pointed at the cleaner northern beaches and the cenotes.
06Community & Safety
Colombia. Cali is under a large security operation for August 7 — more than 11,000 forces, a drone ban and checkpoints; plan around it if you’re in the Valle (details here). Medellín is tightening security for the Feria.
Peru. The new biometric ID and a stated 1.3-million-irregular target point to firmer identity checks for foreign residents ahead.
Mexico. Cities are calm; the coast’s sargassum is the main seasonal disruptor.
07What to Watch — August 2–8
Frequently Asked Questions
Is Chile’s tax reform now law?
Not yet. The core passed both chambers, but the final Senate vote slipped to early August over one article on municipal compensation; it is still expected to pass.
Does the Chile reform change things for remote workers?
No. The three-year foreign-income exemption (extendable to six), the absence of a wealth tax, and the US treaty all stand; older expats gain a first-home property-tax break.
What is happening in Cali on August 7?
Colombia’s first inauguration outside Bogotá, under more than 11,000 forces with a drone ban and checkpoints; plan travel if you’re in the Valle.
What is Argentina’s deadline this week?
Monotributo recategorisation closes Tuesday, August 5, in the ARCA portal.
What are the latest exchange rates?
At Friday’s close the dollar bought roughly 5.11 Brazilian reais, 17.46 Mexican pesos, 3,368 Colombian pesos and 3.42 Peruvian soles. Argentina’s blue dollar sits near 1,515.
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