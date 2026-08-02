Bottom Line Up Front Today’s verdict: Chile’s Kast tax “megareforma” has cleared its core but is not law yet — the final Senate vote has slipped to early August over a single article — while Cali counts down to a locked-down August 7 handover and Argentina’s Monotributo deadline hits Tuesday. 01 Chile’s reform. The 40-article overhaul passed its core, but the final Senate vote is postponed to early August over municipal compensation for the over-65 first-home exemption; for foreigners the remote-worker rules are unchanged. 02 Cali countdown. More than 11,000 forces, a drone ban and a 3 p.m. August 7 ceremony at the Arena USC — plan travel in the Valle. 03 Argentina deadline. The Monotributo recategorisation closes Tuesday, August 5. What changed since yesterdayChile’s megareform stalled a step short of enactment, with the final Senate vote now due in early August. Cali’s August 7 lockdown is set, the Monotributo deadline is two days out, and Medellín’s Feria builds to the silleteros parade.

Good morning. Your LatAm expat nomad daily guide opens on Chile’s not-quite-finished tax reform, Cali’s handover lockdown, and Argentina’s tax deadline.

Chile’s sweeping tax overhaul is one vote from law, as Colombia locks down Cali for next week’s inauguration and Buenos Aires freelancers face a Tuesday deadline.

Chile’s Kast tax reform has cleared its core but awaits a final Senate vote in early August. (Photo: Internet Reproduction)

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Key Points Chile reform. Core passed; final vote slips to early August; remote-worker rules unchanged.

Core passed; final vote slips to early August; remote-worker rules unchanged. For older expats. A first-home property-tax exemption for over-65s is a narrow win.

A first-home property-tax exemption for over-65s is a narrow win. Cali lockdown. More than 11,000 forces, a drone ban, August 7 at 3 p.m.

More than 11,000 forces, a drone ban, August 7 at 3 p.m. Argentina deadline. Monotributo recategorisation by August 5.

Monotributo recategorisation by August 5. Feria de las Flores. Medellín’s fair runs through August 9.

Medellín’s fair runs through August 9. FX. Weekend close; the Brazilian real at 5.11.

00 Status Changes Since Yesterday

Story Yesterday Today Next Chile reform Core passed Final vote slips to early August Expected to pass in weeks Colombia handover Lockdown finalised Five-day countdown Aug 7, 3 p.m. in Cali Argentina tax Four days out Two days to deadline Recategorise by Aug 5 Medellín culture In full swing Building to silleteros Parade Aug 9 Mexico beaches Peak sargassum Unchanged Semáforo shifts daily

01 Visas & Residency

Where What changed What it means for you Chile The Kast tax reform is a step from law, with the final Senate vote postponed to early August. For arrivals, the three-year foreign-income exemption (extendable to six), no wealth tax, and the US treaty all stand. Nothing changes now; older expats gain a first-home property-tax break, and investors get integration and stability perks. Colombia Cali is under a heavy security operation for the August 7 handover, with airport patrols, checkpoints and a drone ban. No change to your status; if you’re in the Valle, plan travel and photography around the lockdown. Argentina The Monotributo brackets rose 16.8%, and registered freelancers must recategorise by August 5; the top ceiling is now about ARS 126.6 million (~US$85,000). If you bill local clients on the regime, review your last 12 months and recategorise before Tuesday. Peru Migraciones is rolling out a biometric, police-linked electronic Carné de Extranjería, starting with a Lima pilot for minors. Nothing to do today; keep your carné and status current as identity checks tighten. Mexico Remote workers use the Residente Temporal, which needs about US$4,400 a month in income or roughly US$74,000 in savings in 2026. Budget for the solvency test; it carries a four-year path to permanent residency.

02 Cost of Living & Money

These are the weekend’s most-recent closing rates against the dollar. Argentina’s Monotributo recategorisation is due August 5, and a recent guide compares what each nomad visa costs across the region.

Currency Per US$ Read Brazilian real 5.11 firm Mexican peso 17.46 little changed Colombian peso 3,368 firm Chilean peso 924 flat Peruvian sol 3.42 steady Argentine peso 1,489 official; blue ~1,515 Uruguayan peso 40.12 firm

Markets are shut for the weekend, so these are Friday’s closes. Chile’s reform would credit corporate tax fully against personal income tax and cut the corporate rate toward 23% by 2029 — a draw for foreign investors, though the IMF and World Bank warn the cuts outpace the savings meant to fund them.

City Furnished 1-BR Comfortable month Mexico City US$800–1,500 (Roma Norte) US$1,800–3,500 Playa del Carmen US$900–1,400 near the beach US$1,700–3,600 Mérida US$500–800, bills often in US$1,100–1,500 Oaxaca US$400–750 US$1,600–2,400 Medellín US$500–1,200 (El Poblado) US$1,200–1,800 Bogotá US$550–1,300 furnished US$1,200–2,850 Buenos Aires US$800–1,300 (Palermo) US$1,500–2,000 São Paulo US$950–1,900, condo fees in US$1,800–2,500 Rio de Janeiro US$690–1,190 (Botafogo) about US$2,000 Florianópolis US$700–1,400 US$1,250–2,000 Lima US$600–900 (Barranco) US$1,300–1,600 Santiago US$550–900 (Providencia) US$1,200–2,000 Montevideo US$600–1,000 (Pocitos) US$1,500–2,200

03 What’s On

This weekend. Medellín’s Feria de las Flores is in full swing and building to the silleteros parade. Our full week-ahead roundup gathers the region’s events in one place.

Tuesday. Argentina’s Monotributo recategorisation deadline closes.

Friday. Colombia’s August 7 handover in a locked-down Cali is the week’s fixed marker.

04 Art & Culture

Medellín’s Feria de las Flores runs through August 9, closing with its silleteros parade, and Buenos Aires hosts a first-ever South American Frida Kahlo show. In San Miguel de Allende, two more El Nigromante exhibitions close on August 8 and 16.

Mexico City settles into its winter concert season, and the southern-cone cities keep their theatre and music programmes.

05 Food & Coffee

Medellín is at capacity for the flower fair, so book tables in El Poblado, Provenza and Laureles ahead. Buenos Aires holds its winter rhythm, good for a long parrilla weekend.

On the Caribbean coast, sargassum keeps beach days pointed at the cleaner northern beaches and the cenotes.

06 Community & Safety

Colombia. Cali is under a large security operation for August 7 — more than 11,000 forces, a drone ban and checkpoints; plan around it if you’re in the Valle (details here). Medellín is tightening security for the Feria.

Peru. The new biometric ID and a stated 1.3-million-irregular target point to firmer identity checks for foreign residents ahead.

Mexico. Cities are calm; the coast’s sargassum is the main seasonal disruptor.

07 What to Watch — August 2–8

Tue Aug 5 Argentina’s Monotributo recategorisation deadline.

Fri Aug 7 Colombia’s presidential handover in a locked-down Cali (3 p.m., Arena USC).

Early Aug Chile’s final Senate vote on the Kast tax reform.

Through Aug 9 Medellín’s Feria de las Flores, to the silleteros parade.

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