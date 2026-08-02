IBOV 178,000.24 — 0.00% IPSA 11,049.81 ▲ 0.30% IPC MEX 66,935.53 ▼ 0.58% MERVAL 3,274,443 ▼ 0.51% COLCAP 2,384.67 ▼ 0.31% BVL PERÚ 57,378.30 — — USD/BRL5.09▲ 0.26% USD/MXN17.31▼ 0.03% USD/CLP925.12▼ 0.64% USD/COP3,230▲ 0.84% USD/PEN3.39▼ 0.08% USD/ARS1,494▲ 0.57% USD/UYU40.27▲ 0.17% USD/PYG5,936▲ 0.08% USD/BOB12.07▼ 0.25% USD/DOP58.13▲ 0.24% USD/CRC448.42— 0.00% USD/GTQ7.62▼ 0.08% USD/HNL26.78▲ 0.07% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES746.91▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD158.01▲ 0.52% USD/TTD6.74▲ 0.40% EUR/BRL5.86▼ 0.06% BRENT 83.51 ▼ 7.33% WTI 80.06 ▼ 5.44% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.54 ▲ 1.67% GOLD 4,111 ▲ 1.53% SILVER 58.40 ▲ 1.40% SOY 1,192 ▲ 1.73% CORN 473.00 ▲ 7.32% WHEAT 651.50 ▲ 1.92% COFFEE 321.15 ▼ 3.30% SUGAR 15.01 ▲ 2.39% ORANGE JUICE 159.20 ▲ 2.74% COTTON 81.39 ▲ 1.11% COCOA 5,903 ▲ 9.38% BEEF 227.03 ▼ 2.04% CATTLE 343.00 ▼ 1.44% LITHIUM 69.41 ▲ 0.27% PETR4 43.05 ▼ 0.85% VALE3 74.64 ▼ 2.15% ITUB4 43.17 ▲ 0.70% BBDC4 18.55 ▲ 0.76% ABEV3 15.77 ▼ 1.38% BBAS3 21.27 ▼ 0.37% B3SA3 15.62 ▼ 0.70% WEGE3 48.20 ▲ 2.12% PRIO3 58.50 ▼ 3.86% SUZB3 43.10 ▼ 0.51% RENT3 38.10 ▲ 1.30% AZZA3 16.23 ▼ 1.16% CSAN3 4.10 ▲ 0.74% RAIZ4 0.26 — 0.00% PCAR3 2.75 ▲ 6.18% GMAT3 3.97 ▼ 1.49% PSSA3 54.00 ▼ 0.64% CVCB3 1.44 ▲ 9.92% POSI3 3.51 ▼ 1.13% SLCE3 13.35 ▼ 0.22% NATU3 8.50 ▲ 2.04% BRKM5 5.96 ▼ 0.17% RANI3 8.42 ▲ 3.82% CSNA3 4.51 ▼ 8.89% CMIN3 5.73 ▲ 0.35% USIM5 7.56 ▲ 2.72% GGBR4 25.63 ▲ 2.60% ENEV3 26.75 ▲ 1.67% CPFE3 46.11 ▲ 0.04% CMIG4 11.28 ▼ 0.53% EQTL3 38.89 ▲ 0.59% LREN3 13.85 ▲ 1.84% VIVT3 32.30 ▼ 1.01% RAIL3 14.16 ▼ 1.94% KLABIN 18.24 ▼ 0.05% RAIA DROGASIL 18.85 ▲ 2.00% RDOR3 34.06 ▼ 1.67% HAPV3 11.91 ▲ 5.59% FLRY3 17.27 ▲ 0.76% SMTO3 14.38 ▼ 0.96% UGPA3 33.10 ▲ 0.15% VBBR3 36.13 ▲ 1.40% BBSE3 41.36 ▲ 0.24% BPAC11 57.12 ▲ 0.56% CURY3 31.45 ▲ 3.45% AERI3 2.15 — 0.00% VIVARA 22.84 ▲ 2.98% COMPASS 25.10 ▲ 1.05% VAMOS 3.26 ▼ 2.40% SANB11 28.93 ▲ 1.08% ASAI3 8.55 ▲ 1.66% SBSP3 27.57 ▼ 0.47% WALMEX 49.94 ▼ 0.62% GMEXICO 211.62 ▲ 1.88% FEMSA 217.81 ▼ 1.64% CEMEX 20.60 ▲ 0.44% GFNORTE 198.18 ▼ 1.20% BIMBO 61.29 ▼ 1.08% TELEVISA 9.67 ▼ 1.43% AMX 21.68 ▼ 1.77% GAP 377.50 ▲ 0.26% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA 230.90 ▼ 0.19% KOF 185.35 ▼ 1.02% GRUMA 263.20 ▲ 1.92% KIMBER 40.01 ▼ 0.47% SQM-B 61,910 ▼ 1.26% COPEC 6,342 ▼ 0.13% BSANTANDER 80.44 ▼ 0.68% FALABELLA 6,384 ▲ 2.70% ENELAM 87.00 ▼ 1.13% CENCOSUD 1,955 ▲ 0.01% CMPC 1,050 ▼ 0.47% BANCO CHILE 192.48 ▼ 0.64% LATAM AIR 25.25 ▲ 2.06% YPF 8,080 ▼ 2.53% GGAL 7,980 ▲ 1.25% PAMPA 5,505 ▼ 0.90% TXAR 654.50 ▼ 0.76% ALUAR 966.50 ▼ 1.13% TGS 9,890 ▼ 1.59% CEPU 2,370 ▼ 1.09% MIRGOR 1,680 ▼ 89.72% COME 43.19 ▼ 1.91% LOMA NEGRA 3,588 ▼ 0.90% BYMA 293.25 ▼ 0.76% TELECOM ARG 4,380 ▼ 0.62% ECOPETROL 16.60 ▼ 1.01% BANCOLOMBIA 91.07 ▼ 1.57% GRUPO AVAL 5.24 ▼ 0.76% CREDICORP 395.79 ▼ 1.20% SOUTHERN COPPER 185.91 ▲ 1.75% BUENAVENTURA 30.47 ▲ 0.63% MERCADOLIBRE 1,899 ▲ 1.11% NUBANK 14.44 ▲ 0.77% XP 17.03 ▼ 0.18% PAGSEGURO 9.60 ▼ 0.41% STONE 11.35 ▼ 0.22% GLOBANT 37.14 ▲ 1.48% TECNOGLASS 46.76 ▲ 7.64% GAP AIRPORT 218.14 ▲ 0.36% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA AIRPORT 106.73 ▼ 0.16% AMX ADR 24.96 ▼ 1.54% FEMSA ADR 125.75 ▼ 1.75% CEMEX ADR 11.84 ▲ 0.17% PETROBRAS ADR 19.06 ▼ 1.75% VALE ADR 14.58 ▼ 3.19% ITAU ADR 8.49 ▲ 0.35% SANTANDER BR 5.74 ▲ 1.23% AMBEV ADR 3.05 ▼ 1.93% CSN 0.93 ▼ 5.65% GERDAU 5.06 ▲ 2.02% LATAM ADR 54.53 ▲ 3.35% BTC 63,428 ▼ 0.09% ETH 1,858 ▼ 1.31% SOL 73.46 ▲ 0.02% XRP 1.08 ▼ 0.78% BNB 589.26 ▲ 0.29% ADA 0.19 ▲ 2.14% DOGE 0.07 ▼ 0.66% AVAX 6.56 ▲ 0.27% LINK 8.19 ▼ 2.18% DOT 0.82 ▲ 3.08% LTC 44.20 ▼ 0.97% BCH 213.48 ▲ 0.45% TRX 0.33 ▲ 0.58% XLM 0.17 ▼ 1.44% HBAR 0.07 ▲ 0.74% NEAR 1.74 ▲ 1.48% ATOM 1.36 ▲ 7.92% AAVE 92.01 ▲ 0.01% SELIC 14.25% EMBRAER 89.60 ▲ 4.02% EMBRAER ADR 70.94 ▲ 3.82% JBS 13.76 ▼ 1.85% JBS BDR 69.57 ▼ 1.60% MBRF3 17.70 ▲ 0.91% MBRFY 3.37 ▼ 2.03% INTER 5.63 ▲ 0.54% EGX 54,094 ▼ 0.35% USD/ZAR16.51▼ 0.25% USD/NGN1,361▲ 0.07% NIKKEI 63,755 ▼ 0.94% CSI300 4,543 ▼ 0.98% HSI 26,009 ▲ 0.48% NIFTY 24,774 ▲ 1.60% KOSPI 6,257 ▼ 5.12% JCI 6,234 ▼ 0.03% USD/JPY157.17▼ 0.18% USD/CNY6.75▼ 0.07% DAX 26,001 ▲ 1.45% CAC 8,614 ▲ 1.22% FTSE 10,858 ▼ 0.10% MIB 52,872 ▲ 1.34% IBEX 19,983 ▲ 1.01% STOXX 652.09 ▲ 0.45% EUR/USD1.15▼ 0.26% GBP/USD1.34▼ 0.43% SPX 7,601 ▲ 1.48% DJI 53,178 ▲ 1.32% NDX 28,777 ▲ 1.78% RUT 2,982 ▲ 1.73% TSX 35,226 ▼ 0.79% VIX 15.86 ▼ 0.81% USD/CAD1.40▲ 0.24% US10Y 4.6860 ▼ 1.24% IBOV 178,000.24 — 0.00% IPSA 11,049.81 ▲ 0.30% IPC MEX 66,935.53 ▼ 0.58% MERVAL 3,274,443 ▼ 0.51% COLCAP 2,384.67 ▼ 0.31% BVL PERÚ 57,378.30 — — USD/BRL 5.09 ▲ 0.26% USD/MXN 17.33 ▲ 0.09% USD/CLP 925.12 ▼ 0.64% USD/COP 3,230 ▲ 0.84% USD/PEN 3.39 ▼ 0.08% USD/ARS 1,494 ▲ 0.57% USD/UYU 40.27 ▲ 0.17% USD/PYG 5,936 ▲ 0.08% USD/BOB 12.07 ▼ 0.25% USD/DOP 58.13 ▲ 0.24% USD/CRC 448.42 ▲ 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.62 ▼ 0.08% USD/HNL 26.78 ▲ 0.07% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 746.91 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 158.01 ▲ 1.11% USD/TTD 6.74 ▲ 1.53% EUR/BRL 5.86 ▼ 0.09% BRENT 83.51 ▼ 7.33% WTI 80.06 ▼ 5.44% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.54 ▲ 1.67% GOLD 4,111 ▲ 1.53% SILVER 58.40 ▲ 1.40% SOY 1,192 ▲ 1.73% CORN 473.00 ▲ 7.32% WHEAT 651.50 ▲ 1.92% COFFEE 321.15 ▼ 3.30% SUGAR 15.01 ▲ 2.39% ORANGE JUICE 159.20 ▲ 2.74% COTTON 81.39 ▲ 1.11% COCOA 5,903 ▲ 9.38% BEEF 227.03 ▼ 2.04% CATTLE 343.00 ▼ 1.44% LITHIUM 69.41 ▲ 0.27% PETR4 43.05 ▼ 0.85% VALE3 74.64 ▼ 2.15% ITUB4 43.17 ▲ 0.70% BBDC4 18.55 ▲ 0.76% ABEV3 15.77 ▼ 1.38% BBAS3 21.27 ▼ 0.37% B3SA3 15.62 ▼ 0.70% WEGE3 48.20 ▲ 2.12% PRIO3 58.50 ▼ 3.86% SUZB3 43.10 ▼ 0.51% RENT3 38.10 ▲ 1.30% AZZA3 16.23 ▼ 1.16% CSAN3 4.10 ▲ 0.74% RAIZ4 0.26 — 0.00% PCAR3 2.75 ▲ 6.18% GMAT3 3.97 ▼ 1.49% PSSA3 54.00 ▼ 0.64% CVCB3 1.44 ▲ 9.92% POSI3 3.51 ▼ 1.13% SLCE3 13.35 ▼ 0.22% NATU3 8.50 ▲ 2.04% BRKM5 5.96 ▼ 0.17% RANI3 8.42 ▲ 3.82% CSNA3 4.51 ▼ 8.89% CMIN3 5.73 ▲ 0.35% USIM5 7.56 ▲ 2.72% GGBR4 25.63 ▲ 2.60% ENEV3 26.75 ▲ 1.67% CPFE3 46.11 ▲ 0.04% CMIG4 11.28 ▼ 0.53% EQTL3 38.89 ▲ 0.59% LREN3 13.85 ▲ 1.84% VIVT3 32.30 ▼ 1.01% RAIL3 14.16 ▼ 1.94% KLABIN 18.24 ▼ 0.05% RAIA DROGASIL 18.85 ▲ 2.00% RDOR3 34.06 ▼ 1.67% HAPV3 11.91 ▲ 5.59% FLRY3 17.27 ▲ 0.76% SMTO3 14.38 ▼ 0.96% UGPA3 33.10 ▲ 0.15% VBBR3 36.13 ▲ 1.40% BBSE3 41.36 ▲ 0.24% BPAC11 57.12 ▲ 0.56% CURY3 31.45 ▲ 3.45% AERI3 2.15 — 0.00% VIVARA 22.84 ▲ 2.98% COMPASS 25.10 ▲ 1.05% VAMOS 3.26 ▼ 2.40% SANB11 28.93 ▲ 1.08% ASAI3 8.55 ▲ 1.66% SBSP3 27.57 ▼ 0.47% WALMEX 49.94 ▼ 0.62% GMEXICO 211.62 ▲ 1.88% FEMSA 217.81 ▼ 1.64% CEMEX 20.60 ▲ 0.44% GFNORTE 198.18 ▼ 1.20% BIMBO 61.29 ▼ 1.08% TELEVISA 9.67 ▼ 1.43% AMX 21.68 ▼ 1.77% GAP 377.50 ▲ 0.26% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA 230.90 ▼ 0.19% KOF 185.35 ▼ 1.02% GRUMA 263.20 ▲ 1.92% KIMBER 40.01 ▼ 0.47% SQM-B 61,910 ▼ 1.26% COPEC 6,342 ▼ 0.13% BSANTANDER 80.44 ▼ 0.68% FALABELLA 6,384 ▲ 2.70% ENELAM 87.00 ▼ 1.13% CENCOSUD 1,955 ▲ 0.01% CMPC 1,050 ▼ 0.47% BANCO CHILE 192.48 ▼ 0.64% LATAM AIR 25.25 ▲ 2.06% YPF 8,080 ▼ 2.53% GGAL 7,980 ▲ 1.25% PAMPA 5,505 ▼ 0.90% TXAR 654.50 ▼ 0.76% ALUAR 966.50 ▼ 1.13% TGS 9,890 ▼ 1.59% CEPU 2,370 ▼ 1.09% MIRGOR 1,680 ▼ 89.72% COME 43.19 ▼ 1.91% LOMA NEGRA 3,588 ▼ 0.90% BYMA 293.25 ▼ 0.76% TELECOM ARG 4,380 ▼ 0.62% ECOPETROL 16.60 ▼ 1.01% BANCOLOMBIA 91.07 ▼ 1.57% GRUPO AVAL 5.24 ▼ 0.76% CREDICORP 395.79 ▼ 1.20% SOUTHERN COPPER 185.91 ▲ 1.75% BUENAVENTURA 30.47 ▲ 0.63% MERCADOLIBRE 1,899 ▲ 1.11% NUBANK 14.44 ▲ 0.77% XP 17.03 ▼ 0.18% PAGSEGURO 9.60 ▼ 0.41% STONE 11.35 ▼ 0.22% GLOBANT 37.14 ▲ 1.48% TECNOGLASS 46.76 ▲ 7.64% GAP AIRPORT 218.14 ▲ 0.36% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA AIRPORT 106.73 ▼ 0.16% AMX ADR 24.96 ▼ 1.54% FEMSA ADR 125.75 ▼ 1.75% CEMEX ADR 11.84 ▲ 0.17% PETROBRAS ADR 19.06 ▼ 1.75% VALE ADR 14.58 ▼ 3.19% ITAU ADR 8.49 ▲ 0.35% SANTANDER BR 5.74 ▲ 1.23% AMBEV ADR 3.05 ▼ 1.93% CSN 0.93 ▼ 5.65% GERDAU 5.06 ▲ 2.02% LATAM ADR 54.53 ▲ 3.35% BTC 63,428 ▼ 0.09% ETH 1,858 ▼ 1.31% SOL 73.46 ▲ 0.02% XRP 1.08 ▼ 0.78% BNB 589.26 ▲ 0.29% ADA 0.19 ▲ 2.14% DOGE 0.07 ▼ 0.66% AVAX 6.56 ▲ 0.27% LINK 8.19 ▼ 2.18% DOT 0.82 ▲ 3.08% LTC 44.20 ▼ 0.97% BCH 213.48 ▲ 0.45% TRX 0.33 ▲ 0.58% XLM 0.17 ▼ 1.44% HBAR 0.07 ▲ 0.74% NEAR 1.74 ▲ 1.48% ATOM 1.36 ▲ 7.92% AAVE 92.01 ▲ 0.01% SELIC 14.25% EMBRAER 89.60 ▲ 4.02% EMBRAER ADR 70.94 ▲ 3.82% JBS 13.76 ▼ 1.85% JBS BDR 69.57 ▼ 1.60% MBRF3 17.70 ▲ 0.91% MBRFY 3.37 ▼ 2.03% INTER 5.63 ▲ 0.54% EGX 54,094 ▼ 0.35% USD/ZAR 16.51 ▼ 0.22% USD/NGN 1,361 ▼ 0.23% NIKKEI 63,755 ▼ 0.94% CSI300 4,543 ▼ 0.98% HSI 26,009 ▲ 0.48% NIFTY 24,774 ▲ 1.60% KOSPI 6,257 ▼ 5.12% JCI 6,234 ▼ 0.03% USD/JPY 157.18 ▼ 0.14% USD/CNY 6.7464 ▲ 0.02% DAX 26,001 ▲ 1.45% CAC 8,614 ▲ 1.22% FTSE 10,858 ▼ 0.10% MIB 52,872 ▲ 1.34% IBEX 19,983 ▲ 1.01% STOXX 652.09 ▲ 0.45% EUR/USD 1.1514 ▼ 0.11% GBP/USD 1.3430 ▼ 0.42% SPX 7,601 ▲ 1.48% DJI 53,178 ▲ 1.32% NDX 28,777 ▲ 1.78% RUT 2,982 ▲ 1.73% TSX 35,226 ▼ 0.79% VIX 15.86 ▼ 0.81% USD/CAD 1.4042 ▲ 0.18% US10Y 4.6860 ▼ 1.24%
since 2009
Monday, August 3, 2026
LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide Daily City Brief — Sunday, August 2, 2026

LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide for Sunday, August 2, 2026

· August 2, 2026 · 07:00 BRT · 8 min read

Daily Brief

The morning intel from across Latin America. Free.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy. We never share your email.

Bottom Line Up Front
Today’s verdict: Chile’s Kast tax “megareforma” has cleared its core but is not law yet — the final Senate vote has slipped to early August over a single article — while Cali counts down to a locked-down August 7 handover and Argentina’s Monotributo deadline hits Tuesday.
01

Chile’s reform. The 40-article overhaul passed its core, but the final Senate vote is postponed to early August over municipal compensation for the over-65 first-home exemption; for foreigners the remote-worker rules are unchanged.
02

Cali countdown. More than 11,000 forces, a drone ban and a 3 p.m. August 7 ceremony at the Arena USC — plan travel in the Valle.
03

Argentina deadline. The Monotributo recategorisation closes Tuesday, August 5.
What changed since yesterdayChile’s megareform stalled a step short of enactment, with the final Senate vote now due in early August. Cali’s August 7 lockdown is set, the Monotributo deadline is two days out, and Medellín’s Feria builds to the silleteros parade.

Good morning. Your LatAm expat nomad daily guide opens on Chile’s not-quite-finished tax reform, Cali’s handover lockdown, and Argentina’s tax deadline.

Chile’s sweeping tax overhaul is one vote from law, as Colombia locks down Cali for next week’s inauguration and Buenos Aires freelancers face a Tuesday deadline.

LatAm expat nomad daily guide: Chile's tax reform awaits a final vote
Chile’s Kast tax reform has cleared its core but awaits a final Senate vote in early August. (Photo: Internet Reproduction)
One-stop reference
Company Intelligence
Every listed company in Latin America — financials, ownership and structure for 1,450+ companies across 26 exchanges, in one place.
Browse the directory →
RT
Ask Rio Times
Straight answers about living in Latin America, from our reporting.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Key Points

  • Chile reform. Core passed; final vote slips to early August; remote-worker rules unchanged.
  • For older expats. A first-home property-tax exemption for over-65s is a narrow win.
  • Cali lockdown. More than 11,000 forces, a drone ban, August 7 at 3 p.m.
  • Argentina deadline. Monotributo recategorisation by August 5.
  • Feria de las Flores. Medellín’s fair runs through August 9.
  • FX. Weekend close; the Brazilian real at 5.11.

00Status Changes Since Yesterday

Story Yesterday Today Next
Chile reform Core passed Final vote slips to early August Expected to pass in weeks
Colombia handover Lockdown finalised Five-day countdown Aug 7, 3 p.m. in Cali
Argentina tax Four days out Two days to deadline Recategorise by Aug 5
Medellín culture In full swing Building to silleteros Parade Aug 9
Mexico beaches Peak sargassum Unchanged Semáforo shifts daily

01Visas & Residency

Where What changed What it means for you
Chile The Kast tax reform is a step from law, with the final Senate vote postponed to early August. For arrivals, the three-year foreign-income exemption (extendable to six), no wealth tax, and the US treaty all stand. Nothing changes now; older expats gain a first-home property-tax break, and investors get integration and stability perks.
Colombia Cali is under a heavy security operation for the August 7 handover, with airport patrols, checkpoints and a drone ban. No change to your status; if you’re in the Valle, plan travel and photography around the lockdown.
Argentina The Monotributo brackets rose 16.8%, and registered freelancers must recategorise by August 5; the top ceiling is now about ARS 126.6 million (~US$85,000). If you bill local clients on the regime, review your last 12 months and recategorise before Tuesday.
Peru Migraciones is rolling out a biometric, police-linked electronic Carné de Extranjería, starting with a Lima pilot for minors. Nothing to do today; keep your carné and status current as identity checks tighten.
Mexico Remote workers use the Residente Temporal, which needs about US$4,400 a month in income or roughly US$74,000 in savings in 2026. Budget for the solvency test; it carries a four-year path to permanent residency.

02Cost of Living & Money

These are the weekend’s most-recent closing rates against the dollar. Argentina’s Monotributo recategorisation is due August 5, and a recent guide compares what each nomad visa costs across the region.

Currency Per US$ Read
Brazilian real 5.11 firm
Mexican peso 17.46 little changed
Colombian peso 3,368 firm
Chilean peso 924 flat
Peruvian sol 3.42 steady
Argentine peso 1,489 official; blue ~1,515
Uruguayan peso 40.12 firm

Markets are shut for the weekend, so these are Friday’s closes. Chile’s reform would credit corporate tax fully against personal income tax and cut the corporate rate toward 23% by 2029 — a draw for foreign investors, though the IMF and World Bank warn the cuts outpace the savings meant to fund them.

City Furnished 1-BR Comfortable month
Mexico City US$800–1,500 (Roma Norte) US$1,800–3,500
Playa del Carmen US$900–1,400 near the beach US$1,700–3,600
Mérida US$500–800, bills often in US$1,100–1,500
Oaxaca US$400–750 US$1,600–2,400
Medellín US$500–1,200 (El Poblado) US$1,200–1,800
Bogotá US$550–1,300 furnished US$1,200–2,850
Buenos Aires US$800–1,300 (Palermo) US$1,500–2,000
São Paulo US$950–1,900, condo fees in US$1,800–2,500
Rio de Janeiro US$690–1,190 (Botafogo) about US$2,000
Florianópolis US$700–1,400 US$1,250–2,000
Lima US$600–900 (Barranco) US$1,300–1,600
Santiago US$550–900 (Providencia) US$1,200–2,000
Montevideo US$600–1,000 (Pocitos) US$1,500–2,200

03What’s On

This weekend. Medellín’s Feria de las Flores is in full swing and building to the silleteros parade. Our full week-ahead roundup gathers the region’s events in one place.

Tuesday. Argentina’s Monotributo recategorisation deadline closes.

Friday. Colombia’s August 7 handover in a locked-down Cali is the week’s fixed marker.

04Art & Culture

Medellín’s Feria de las Flores runs through August 9, closing with its silleteros parade, and Buenos Aires hosts a first-ever South American Frida Kahlo show. In San Miguel de Allende, two more El Nigromante exhibitions close on August 8 and 16.

Mexico City settles into its winter concert season, and the southern-cone cities keep their theatre and music programmes.

05Food & Coffee

Medellín is at capacity for the flower fair, so book tables in El Poblado, Provenza and Laureles ahead. Buenos Aires holds its winter rhythm, good for a long parrilla weekend.

On the Caribbean coast, sargassum keeps beach days pointed at the cleaner northern beaches and the cenotes.

06Community & Safety

Colombia. Cali is under a large security operation for August 7 — more than 11,000 forces, a drone ban and checkpoints; plan around it if you’re in the Valle (details here). Medellín is tightening security for the Feria.

Peru. The new biometric ID and a stated 1.3-million-irregular target point to firmer identity checks for foreign residents ahead.

Mexico. Cities are calm; the coast’s sargassum is the main seasonal disruptor.

07What to Watch — August 2–8

Tue Aug 5Argentina’s Monotributo recategorisation deadline.
Fri Aug 7Colombia’s presidential handover in a locked-down Cali (3 p.m., Arena USC).
Early AugChile’s final Senate vote on the Kast tax reform.
Through Aug 9Medellín’s Feria de las Flores, to the silleteros parade.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Chile’s tax reform now law?

Not yet. The core passed both chambers, but the final Senate vote slipped to early August over one article on municipal compensation; it is still expected to pass.

Does the Chile reform change things for remote workers?

No. The three-year foreign-income exemption (extendable to six), the absence of a wealth tax, and the US treaty all stand; older expats gain a first-home property-tax break.

What is happening in Cali on August 7?

Colombia’s first inauguration outside Bogotá, under more than 11,000 forces with a drone ban and checkpoints; plan travel if you’re in the Valle.

What is Argentina’s deadline this week?

Monotributo recategorisation closes Tuesday, August 5, in the ARCA portal.

What are the latest exchange rates?

At Friday’s close the dollar bought roughly 5.11 Brazilian reais, 17.46 Mexican pesos, 3,368 Colombian pesos and 3.42 Peruvian soles. Argentina’s blue dollar sits near 1,515.

Connected Coverage

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error

Read More from The Rio Times

Daily Brief

The morning intel from across Latin America. Free.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy. We never share your email.

Related Articles

Expats & Nomads

LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide for Monday, August 3, 2026

August 3, 2026 · 9 min read LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide

LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide for Saturday, August 1, 2026

August 1, 2026 · 8 min read LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide

LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide for Friday, July 31, 2026

July 31, 2026 · 8 min read LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide

LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide for Thursday, July 30, 2026

July 30, 2026 · 8 min read
Editor's Pick

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.