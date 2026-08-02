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Monday, August 3, 2026
Brazil Brazil Markets

CSN Downgraded to Caa1 Ahead of a US$1.3bn Bond Swap

By · August 2, 2026 · 8 min read

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Rio Business · Credit & Ratings, 2 August 2026

Key Facts

The cut — Moody’s lowered CSN to Caa1, a deep-junk tier equivalent to a CCC+ rating, with a negative outlook on 18 May 2026.

The trigger — Moody’s cited weak liquidity and the risk of a distressed exchange, months before any deal was made public.

The swap — On 31 July 2026 CSN Inova Ventures opened a private offer to exchange 6.750% notes due 2028 for new 11.000% notes due 2030 plus cash.

The size — The package is worth up to about US$1.3bn, roughly US$970m of new notes and about US$330m of cash.

The threshold — Minimum participation is set at US$910m, about 70% of the target.

The calendar — The offer closes on 10 August and settles on 12 August 2026.

The backdrop — CSN guided a first-half net loss of about R$1.3-1.4bn (about US$260m) with Brazil’s Selic rate at 14.25%.

The CSN bond swap that opened on 31 July 2026 did not appear from nowhere. Weeks earlier, Moody’s had effectively written the script, cutting Companhia Siderurgica Nacional to a rating that all but named the exchange to come. The story of this deal is a sequence: the downgrade came first, and the swap followed.

Molten iron glowing at the base of a blast furnace inside a steel mill
A blast furnace at an integrated steel mill; CSN is one of Brazil's largest steel and mining groups.
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The rating that came first

On 18 May 2026, Moody’s downgraded CSN to Caa1 with a negative outlook. On the scales used by S&P and Fitch, that tier is the equivalent of a CCC+ rating, well inside distressed territory. The agency did not describe a company in comfortable health. It described one facing liquidity pressure and, in plain language, the risk of a distressed exchange.

That last phrase is the key. A distressed exchange is when a borrower asks lenders to accept new terms because the alternative looks worse for them. By flagging the risk in May, Moody’s anticipated the very transaction CSN Inova Ventures would launch on 31 July, rather than reacting to a deal already on the table.

The sequence matters more than any single number. The rating set up the swap; the swap did not trigger the rating. Read in order, the downgrade was the warning and the exchange was the response.

The negative outlook is its own signal. It tells investors Moody’s sees more downside than upside from here, and that a further cut is more likely than an upgrade over the next 12 to 18 months. For a company already at Caa1, that is a pointed warning.

What the exchange offer actually does

The offer invites holders of CSN’s 6.750% notes due 2028 to swap into new 11.000% notes due 2030, together with a cash payment. In total the package is worth up to about US$1.3bn, split into roughly US$970m of new notes and around US$330m of cash.

Participation is not unlimited. CSN set a minimum threshold of US$910m, about 70% of the target, below which it can choose to walk away. The offer opened on 31 July, closes on 10 August and settles on 12 August 2026.

In plain terms, the company is pushing a 2028 maturity out to 2030 and paying a much richer coupon to persuade bondholders to wait. The cash sweetener is the extra nudge to sign.

CSN Inova Ventures is the financing vehicle running the offer on behalf of the wider CSN group. Structuring the exchange through a dedicated entity is standard practice for deals of this kind, and it keeps the transaction ring-fenced from the operating businesses.

Live Company IntelligenceCompanhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR — the full investor dossierInside: live share price, market cap, three-year financials, valuation, ESG and peer benchmarks — plus the latest Rio Times coverage.
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◆ Live Company Intelligence
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional
NYSE: SIDCSNBasic MaterialsSteel29,000 employees
$1.32B
Market cap
Analyst target $1.21

Wall Street view

2.4Reduce/ 5
0 Buy3 Hold2 Sell
Avg. price target $1.21  ·  -17% vs 200-day

Valuation & profitability

Market cap$1.32B
Revenue (TTM)$44.49B
Profit margin-4.5%
Return on equity-8.3%

Price & risk

52-wk low
$0.8952-wk high
$2.20
Beta (volatility)1.34
200-day average$1.45

Revenue trend · 6y

20202025
Latest $43.92B

Ownership

Institutions2.9%
Shares outstanding1.33B
Top holderRenaissance Technologies Corp
Institutional holders5+ funds

Dividend

No regular dividend — earnings reinvested for growth.
What Companhia Siderurgica Nacional does. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and internationally. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The Steel Segment offers produce and sells of flat and long steel. The Mining Segment engages in extraction, processing and marketing of iron…
Data: EODHD fundamentals (SID.US) · figures in USD · as of 3 Aug 2026More company intelligence →

Why investors are paid an 11% coupon

An 11.000% coupon in US dollars is generous by any standard. It is not a gift. It is the price of lending to a credit that Moody’s rates deep in junk, at a moment when refinancing is both expensive and uncertain.

Brazil’s Selic policy rate sits at 14.25%, which raises the cost of every domestic alternative CSN might otherwise use. Against that backdrop, a double-digit dollar coupon is roughly what it takes to move holders out of a nearer maturity and into a longer one.

The rule of thumb is simple. The higher the perceived risk, the fatter the coupon. An 11% handle is the market pricing the same stress Moody’s named in May.

It helps to compare. A US Treasury of similar maturity yields a fraction of 11%, and even solid investment-grade companies pay far less. The spread over those safer options is the compensation investors demand for taking CSN’s credit risk.

The first-half loss behind the urgency

CSN guided a first-half net loss of about R$1.3-1.4bn (about US$260m). A loss of that size does not force an exchange on its own, but it sharpens the liquidity question the downgrade raised.

With earnings under pressure and a 2028 maturity approaching, moving that wall out to 2030 buys the company time. The higher coupon and the cash component are the cost of buying it.

For a heavily indebted steelmaker, time is the scarce resource. The swap is an attempt to purchase more of it before the market forces the issue.

None of this happens in isolation from the balance sheet. A steelmaker carrying heavy debt into a soft patch has fewer options, and each reporting period that disappoints narrows them further. The exchange is a way to manage that pressure before it becomes acute.

The market will also weigh how the loss was generated. A one-off charge is read very differently from a run of weak operating results, and that distinction feeds directly into whether bondholders see the new 2030 notes as a bridge to recovery or merely a delay.

The cluster read on Brazilian steel and mining

CSN is not an isolated case. Heavily indebted Brazilian steel and mining names face the same arithmetic: uneven steel prices, currency swings that can squeeze exporters, and a 14.25% policy rate that makes domestic debt costly to roll.

For investors, the cluster read is what matters most. When a policy rate stays above 14% for an extended stretch, leveraged industrial credits are among the first to feel it, and liability management exercises like this one become more common across Brazilian markets.

Seen that way, the CSN swap is a signal about the sector’s cost of capital, not only about one balance sheet. It is the kind of deal a high-rate environment tends to produce.

The read extends beyond CSN’s own bonds. When one large issuer in a sector reprofiles its debt on rich terms, peers and their lenders take note, and the cost of new borrowing across the group tends to rise in sympathy.

Where the rating agencies disagree

Not every agency reads CSN the same way. The Caa1 view, equivalent to a CCC+ rating, belongs to Moody’s alone. S&P rates the company higher at B+, and Fitch places it at B, both still speculative grade, but a notch or two above the distressed tier.

That split is normal and worth keeping straight. The deep-junk framing here is Moody’s call. It should not be attributed to S&P or Fitch, whose ratings imply a less severe read of the same credit and the same swap.

For readers following Brazilian corporate credit across the sector, the disagreement is a reminder that a single headline rating rarely tells the whole story.

For an investor, the practical takeaway is to check which agency is being quoted before drawing conclusions. A Caa1 headline and a B+ headline describe the same company on the same day, yet imply different odds of trouble.

What to watch before 12 August

The immediate test is participation. CSN needs at least US$910m of the 2028 notes tendered, about 70% of the target, for the exchange to clear on its stated terms. Falling short would force the company to weigh its next move.

After that, attention turns to the confirmed first-half loss and any guidance on the second half. The R$1.3-1.4bn (about US$260m) figure is a projection, and the actual result will colour how the market reads the swap’s success.

Finally, watch the rating agencies. A completed distressed exchange can prompt further commentary from Moody’s, S&P and Fitch, and their reactions will shape CSN’s borrowing costs well beyond this single transaction.

For bondholders deciding whether to tender, the calculation is straightforward but not easy. Accepting locks in a higher coupon and a longer wait; declining risks being left in a smaller, less liquid 2028 bond if most others swap. That trade-off is what the next few days will resolve.

Key Facts

Old notes. 6.750% due 2028.

New notes. 11.000% due 2030, plus cash.

Total size. up to about US$1.3bn (roughly US$970m in notes and US$330m in cash).

Minimum. US$910m tendered, about 70% participation.

Dates. opened 31 July, closes 10 August, settles 12 August 2026.

Rating. Moody’s Caa1 (CCC+ equivalent), negative outlook, since 18 May 2026.

Terms reflect the offer as disclosed at launch; final take-up will be known after the 10 August deadline.

This is reporting, not investment advice. Confirm current figures with official sources before acting.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is CSN defaulting?

No. A private exchange offer is a liability management exercise, not a missed payment. It asks bondholders to swap willingly into new notes with a longer maturity and a higher coupon, plus cash. A default would mean CSN failing to meet its existing obligations, which is not what this transaction is.

What is a distressed exchange?

A distressed exchange is when a company offers creditors new terms because the alternative, often a harder restructuring or a payment problem, looks worse. Moody’s named the risk of one when it cut CSN to Caa1 in May 2026, and the 31 July offer fits that description. Rating agencies frequently treat such deals as credit-negative even when they succeed.

Why is the new coupon so high at 11%?

The 11.000% coupon reflects risk and timing. Moody’s rates CSN deep in junk at Caa1, and Brazil’s Selic policy rate stands at 14.25%, which lifts borrowing costs across the board. To persuade holders of the 6.750% 2028 notes to accept a longer 2030 maturity, the company has to pay a much larger coupon plus cash.

Do S&P and Fitch also rate CSN as CCC+?

No. The Caa1 rating, equivalent to CCC+, is Moody’s. S&P rates CSN higher at B+ and Fitch at B. All three sit in speculative grade, but the deep-junk framing in this story belongs to Moody’s alone and should not be attributed to the other two agencies.

When will the outcome be known?

The offer opened on 31 July 2026, closes on 10 August and settles on 12 August. CSN set a minimum participation of US$910m, about 70% of the target. If enough holders tender by the deadline, the swap proceeds; the final take-up will be clear only after 10 August.

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Sources: Moody's; CSN Inova Ventures; Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN).

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