Africa Intelligence Brief — Monday, August 3, 2026

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Africa Intelligence Brief August 3 — Africa faces a week of war, economic strain and political tests. Sudan's RSF vows to retake Khartoum, Ghana's cedi

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Rio Times · Africa Intelligence Brief August 3

—Nigeria oil revenue Nigeria earned about 24.02 trillion naira (roughly US$17.6 billion) from crude exports in the first half of 2026. —Ghana cedi The cedi traded at 12.30 to the US dollar on 3 August, down 8.89% since the start of the year. —Sudan siege An estimated 500,000 people remain trapped under an RSF siege in the city of El-Obeid. —Uganda trial Prosecutors moved to try opposition leader Kizza Besigye in absentia after he collapsed in court and entered intensive care. —Zambia vote Zambia holds a general election on 13 August, with President Hakainde Hichilema seeking a second term. —Kenya politics Former president Uhuru Kenyatta convened an opposition coalition meeting on 3 August, signalling a return to active politics.

Africa Intelligence Brief August 3 — now in an interactive edition Read the full Africa Intelligence Dossier online →

Africa Intelligence Brief August 3 — Africa opens the week under a cloud of dread as Sudan’s paramilitary leader vows to retake the capital, while economic anxiety ripples through currency markets in the west.

Africa Intelligence Brief August 3. (Photo internet reproduction)

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Political tensions sharpen too, with Zambia days from a general election and a Ugandan treason trial pushing to proceed without the accused opposition figure in the dock.

Sudan — RSF Vows to Retake Capital

Commander pledges new offensive

Rapid Support Forces commander Mohamed Hamdan ‘Hemedti’ Dagalo released a video ordering his fighters to seize Khartoum, as paramilitary assaults spread across Kordofan and Darfur. The promise of a fresh offensive deepens what is already the continent’s gravest humanitarian crisis.

An estimated 500,000 people remain trapped under an RSF siege in El-Obeid, and a reported drone strike on a court in North Darfur is said to have killed dozens. The mood across the country is one of dread, with no diplomatic breakthrough in sight.

Nigeria — Oil Money and a Strained Naira

Crude exports bring in trillions

Nigeria earned about 24.02 trillion naira (roughly US$17.6 billion) from 182.2 million barrels of crude exports in the first half of 2026. The figures offer a cautious relief but have not yet translated into a calmer foreign-exchange market.

The naira opened the week near 1,368 to the US dollar on the official market, reflecting persistent demand pressure. The big export haul and the weak currency sit side by side, leaving ordinary Nigerians and businesses watching the rate warily.

Sudan’s war is deepening even as West and East African currencies show cautious stability, leaving governance and security fears outweighing the modest economic good news.

Ghana — Cedi Under Heavy Pressure

Energy demand drains the currency

The cedi traded at 12.30 to the US dollar on 3 August, now down 8.89% year-to-date. This sharp fall reverses much of the 40.7% gain the currency posted in 2025.

Energy-sector dollar demand is outstripping supply, pulling the cedi lower and stirring fresh anxiety among importers and households. The slide threatens to push up living costs just as confidence was tentatively returning.

Uganda — Besigye Treason Trial Adjourned

Prosecution seeks trial in absentia

Prosecutors moved on 1 August to try opposition leader Kizza Besigye without him present after he collapsed in the dock and was admitted to intensive care. The treason case was adjourned to 4 August, when the court will weigh the in-absentia request.

The development has rattled Besigye’s supporters and drawn fresh international attention. The hearing resumes amid a tense atmosphere, with the defence arguing that a fair trial is impossible while the accused is hospitalised.

Kenya — Uhuru Convenes Opposition Talks

Azimio coalition meets

Former president Uhuru Kenyatta convened an Azimio coalition council meeting on 3 August, in what is widely read as a return to active opposition politics. The gathering is seen as an effort to build a united opposition front ahead of the 2027 general election.

The move signals a more combative chapter in Kenyan politics, with the former head of state stepping back into the arena. Ruto’s camp is watching closely, aware that a re-energised opposition could reshape the electoral landscape.

Zambia — Tense Countdown to the Ballot

Hichilema bets on economic record

Zambia holds a general election on 13 August, with President Hakainde Hichilema seeking a second term. He is campaigning on his debt-restructuring achievements and a projected 4.3 percent growth rate, while challenger Brian Mundubile argues that ordinary Zambians are not yet feeling the benefit.

The country is in a state of tense anticipation, with the vote widely seen as a verdict on painful but promised reforms. Streets in Lusaka and the Copperbelt are calm but charged, as both sides make their final appeals.

South Africa — Xenophobia Row Tests Diplomacy

Deportations and cancelled visits

Fallout from anti-migrant violence continues after 27 July talks in Abuja, with South African deportations topping 109,000 by end-March 2026. Ghana cancelled President Ramaphosa’s planned August visit in protest, a sharp diplomatic signal.

The row is straining relations between two of the continent’s powerhouse nations. Nigerian and South African officials remain in contact, but the mood is one of frustration rather than resolution.

The Bigger Picture Africa’s security picture is darkening, driven by a resurgent RSF in Sudan that promises to fight its way back into Khartoum while half a million people are trapped under siege. Economic signals offer a mixed picture — Nigeria‘s oil revenue is strong but the naira stays weak, and Ghana’s cedi is sliding again after a promising 2025, as energy imports drain dollar supply. Political tests are piling up: Uganda’s treason trial of a hospitalised opposition leader resumes, Zambia heads to a pivotal election in ten days, and Kenya’s former president moves to rally the opposition.

Africa Intelligence Brief August 3: What We Are Watching

Today – South Africa–Ghana diplomatic tensions over anti-migrant violence remain high.

This week – Uganda’s Besigye treason case resumes on 4 August and Zambia votes on 13 August.

Go Deeper The full Africa Intelligence Dossier — the interactive risk dashboard, the six people who matter and the downloadable PDF — is updated daily by the Rio Times Intelligence Desk.

The Africa Intelligence Brief August 3 returns tomorrow morning.

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