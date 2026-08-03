Europe Intelligence Brief — Monday, August 3, 2026

IBOV 178,000.24 — 0.00% IPSA 11,049.81 ▲ 0.30% IPC MEX 66,935.53 ▼ 0.58% MERVAL 3,274,443 ▼ 0.51% COLCAP 2,384.67 ▼ 0.31% BVL PERÚ 57,378.30 — — USD/BRL5.09▲ 0.26% USD/MXN17.31▼ 0.01% USD/CLP925.12▼ 0.64% USD/COP3,226▲ 0.72% USD/PEN3.39▼ 0.09% USD/ARS1,494▲ 0.57% USD/UYU40.27▲ 0.17% USD/PYG5,936▲ 0.08% USD/BOB12.07▼ 0.25% USD/DOP58.13▲ 0.24% USD/CRC448.42— 0.00% USD/GTQ7.62▼ 0.08% USD/HNL26.78▲ 0.07% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES746.91▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD158.01▲ 0.52% USD/TTD6.74▲ 0.40% EUR/BRL5.86▼ 0.09% BRENT 83.51 ▼ 7.33% WTI 80.06 ▼ 5.44% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.54 ▲ 1.67% GOLD 4,111 ▲ 1.53% SILVER 58.40 ▲ 1.40% SOY 1,192 ▲ 1.73% CORN 473.00 ▲ 7.32% WHEAT 651.50 ▲ 1.92% COFFEE 321.15 ▼ 3.30% SUGAR 15.01 ▲ 2.39% ORANGE JUICE 159.20 ▲ 2.74% COTTON 81.39 ▲ 1.11% COCOA 5,903 ▲ 9.38% BEEF 227.03 ▼ 2.04% CATTLE 343.00 ▼ 1.44% LITHIUM 69.41 ▲ 0.27% PETR4 43.05 ▼ 0.85% VALE3 74.64 ▼ 2.15% ITUB4 43.17 ▲ 0.70% BBDC4 18.55 ▲ 0.76% ABEV3 15.77 ▼ 1.38% BBAS3 21.27 ▼ 0.37% B3SA3 15.62 ▼ 0.70% WEGE3 48.20 ▲ 2.12% PRIO3 58.50 ▼ 3.86% SUZB3 43.10 ▼ 0.51% RENT3 38.10 ▲ 1.30% AZZA3 16.23 ▼ 1.16% CSAN3 4.10 ▲ 0.74% RAIZ4 0.26 — 0.00% PCAR3 2.75 ▲ 6.18% GMAT3 3.97 ▼ 1.49% PSSA3 54.00 ▼ 1.28% CVCB3 1.44 ▲ 9.92% POSI3 3.51 ▼ 1.13% SLCE3 13.35 ▼ 0.22% NATU3 8.50 ▲ 1.43% BRKM5 5.96 ▼ 0.17% RANI3 8.42 ▲ 3.82% CSNA3 4.51 ▼ 6.82% CMIN3 5.73 ▲ 0.35% USIM5 7.56 ▲ 2.72% GGBR4 25.63 ▲ 2.60% ENEV3 26.75 ▲ 1.67% CPFE3 46.11 ▼ 0.07% CMIG4 11.28 ▼ 0.53% EQTL3 38.89 ▲ 0.59% LREN3 13.85 ▲ 1.84% VIVT3 32.30 ▼ 1.01% RAIL3 14.16 ▼ 1.94% KLABIN 18.24 ▼ 0.05% RAIA DROGASIL 18.85 ▲ 2.00% RDOR3 34.06 ▼ 1.67% HAPV3 11.91 ▲ 5.59% FLRY3 17.27 ▲ 0.76% SMTO3 14.38 ▼ 0.96% UGPA3 33.10 ▲ 0.15% VBBR3 36.13 ▲ 0.22% BBSE3 41.36 ▲ 0.24% BPAC11 57.12 ▲ 0.56% CURY3 31.45 ▲ 4.52% AERI3 2.15 — 0.00% VIVARA 22.84 ▲ 2.98% COMPASS 25.10 ▲ 1.05% VAMOS 3.26 ▼ 2.40% SANB11 28.93 ▲ 1.08% ASAI3 8.55 ▲ 0.59% SBSP3 27.57 ▼ 0.47% WALMEX 49.94 ▼ 0.62% GMEXICO 211.62 ▲ 1.88% FEMSA 217.81 ▼ 1.64% CEMEX 20.60 ▲ 0.44% GFNORTE 198.18 ▼ 1.20% BIMBO 61.29 ▼ 1.08% TELEVISA 9.67 ▼ 1.43% AMX 21.68 ▼ 1.77% GAP 377.50 ▲ 0.26% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA 230.90 ▼ 0.19% KOF 185.35 ▼ 1.02% GRUMA 263.20 ▲ 1.92% KIMBER 40.01 ▼ 0.47% SQM-B 61,910 ▼ 1.26% COPEC 6,342 ▼ 0.13% BSANTANDER 80.44 ▼ 0.68% FALABELLA 6,384 ▲ 2.70% ENELAM 87.00 ▼ 1.13% CENCOSUD 1,955 ▲ 0.01% CMPC 1,050 ▼ 0.47% BANCO CHILE 192.48 ▼ 0.64% LATAM AIR 25.25 ▲ 2.06% YPF 8,080 ▼ 2.53% GGAL 7,980 ▲ 1.25% PAMPA 5,505 ▼ 0.90% TXAR 654.50 ▼ 0.76% ALUAR 965.00 ▼ 1.28% TGS 9,875 ▼ 1.74% CEPU 2,370 ▼ 1.09% MIRGOR 1,680 ▼ 89.72% COME 43.19 ▼ 1.91% LOMA NEGRA 3,588 ▼ 0.90% BYMA 293.25 ▼ 0.76% TELECOM ARG 4,380 ▼ 0.62% ECOPETROL 16.60 ▼ 1.01% BANCOLOMBIA 91.07 ▼ 1.57% GRUPO AVAL 5.24 ▼ 0.76% CREDICORP 395.79 ▼ 1.20% SOUTHERN COPPER 185.91 ▲ 1.75% BUENAVENTURA 30.47 ▲ 0.63% MERCADOLIBRE 1,899 ▲ 1.11% NUBANK 14.44 ▲ 0.77% XP 17.03 ▼ 0.18% PAGSEGURO 9.60 ▼ 0.41% STONE 11.35 ▼ 0.22% GLOBANT 37.14 ▲ 1.48% TECNOGLASS 46.76 ▲ 7.64% GAP AIRPORT 218.14 ▲ 0.36% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA AIRPORT 106.73 ▼ 0.16% AMX ADR 24.96 ▼ 1.54% FEMSA ADR 125.75 ▼ 1.75% CEMEX ADR 11.84 ▲ 0.17% PETROBRAS ADR 19.06 ▼ 1.75% VALE ADR 14.58 ▼ 3.19% ITAU ADR 8.49 ▲ 0.35% SANTANDER BR 5.74 ▲ 1.23% AMBEV ADR 3.05 ▼ 1.93% CSN 0.93 ▼ 5.65% GERDAU 5.06 ▲ 2.02% LATAM ADR 54.53 ▲ 3.35% BTC 63,666 ▲ 0.29% ETH 1,865 ▼ 0.93% SOL 73.72 ▲ 0.37% XRP 1.08 ▼ 0.39% BNB 589.37 ▲ 0.31% ADA 0.19 ▲ 2.45% DOGE 0.07 ▼ 0.37% AVAX 6.57 ▲ 0.42% LINK 8.21 ▼ 1.86% DOT 0.82 ▲ 3.00% LTC 44.41 ▼ 0.50% BCH 213.57 ▲ 0.49% TRX 0.33 ▲ 0.65% XLM 0.17 ▼ 1.27% HBAR 0.07 ▲ 1.14% NEAR 1.75 ▲ 1.80% ATOM 1.37 ▲ 8.55% AAVE 92.65 ▲ 0.71% SELIC 14.25% EMBRAER 89.60 ▲ 3.12% EMBRAER ADR 70.94 ▲ 3.82% JBS 13.76 ▼ 1.85% JBS BDR 69.57 ▼ 1.60% MBRF3 17.70 ▲ 0.91% MBRFY 3.37 ▼ 2.03% INTER 5.63 ▲ 0.54% EGX 54,094 ▼ 0.35% USD/ZAR16.51▼ 0.26% USD/NGN1,361▲ 0.07% NIKKEI 63,755 ▼ 0.94% CSI300 4,543 ▼ 0.98% HSI 26,009 ▲ 0.48% NIFTY 24,774 ▲ 1.60% KOSPI 6,257 ▼ 5.12% JCI 6,234 ▼ 0.03% USD/JPY157.15▼ 0.19% USD/CNY6.75▲ 0.01% DAX 26,001 ▲ 1.45% CAC 8,614 ▲ 1.22% FTSE 10,858 ▼ 0.10% MIB 52,872 ▲ 1.34% IBEX 19,983 ▲ 1.01% STOXX 652.09 ▲ 0.45% EUR/USD1.15▼ 0.27% GBP/USD1.34▼ 0.43% SPX 7,601 ▲ 1.48% DJI 53,178 ▲ 1.32% NDX 28,777 ▲ 1.78% RUT 2,982 ▲ 1.73% TSX 35,226 ▼ 0.79% VIX 15.86 ▼ 0.81% USD/CAD1.40▲ 0.23% US10Y 4.6860 ▼ 1.24% IBOV 178,000.24 — 0.00% IPSA 11,049.81 ▲ 0.30% IPC MEX 66,935.53 ▼ 0.58% MERVAL 3,274,443 ▼ 0.51% COLCAP 2,384.67 ▼ 0.31% BVL PERÚ 57,378.30 — — USD/BRL 5.09 ▲ 0.26% USD/MXN 17.31 ▼ 0.01% USD/CLP 925.12 ▼ 0.64% USD/COP 3,229 ▲ 0.82% USD/PEN 3.39 ▼ 0.09% USD/ARS 1,494 ▲ 0.57% USD/UYU 40.27 ▲ 0.17% USD/PYG 5,936 ▲ 0.08% USD/BOB 12.07 ▼ 0.25% USD/DOP 58.13 ▲ 0.24% USD/CRC 448.42 ▲ 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.62 ▼ 0.08% USD/HNL 26.78 ▲ 0.07% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 746.91 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.19 ▲ 0.58% USD/TTD 6.74 ▲ 1.53% EUR/BRL 5.86 ▼ 0.09% BRENT 83.51 ▼ 7.33% WTI 80.06 ▼ 5.44% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.54 ▲ 1.67% GOLD 4,111 ▲ 1.53% SILVER 58.40 ▲ 1.40% SOY 1,192 ▲ 1.73% CORN 473.00 ▲ 7.32% WHEAT 651.50 ▲ 1.92% COFFEE 321.15 ▼ 3.30% SUGAR 15.01 ▲ 2.39% ORANGE JUICE 159.20 ▲ 2.74% COTTON 81.39 ▲ 1.11% COCOA 5,903 ▲ 9.38% BEEF 227.03 ▼ 2.04% CATTLE 343.00 ▼ 1.44% LITHIUM 69.41 ▲ 0.27% PETR4 43.05 ▼ 0.85% VALE3 74.64 ▼ 2.15% ITUB4 43.17 ▲ 0.70% BBDC4 18.55 ▲ 0.76% ABEV3 15.77 ▼ 1.38% BBAS3 21.27 ▼ 0.37% B3SA3 15.62 ▼ 0.70% WEGE3 48.20 ▲ 2.12% PRIO3 58.50 ▼ 3.86% SUZB3 43.10 ▼ 0.51% RENT3 38.10 ▲ 1.30% AZZA3 16.23 ▼ 1.16% CSAN3 4.10 ▲ 0.74% RAIZ4 0.26 — 0.00% PCAR3 2.75 ▲ 6.18% GMAT3 3.97 ▼ 1.49% PSSA3 54.00 ▼ 1.28% CVCB3 1.44 ▲ 9.92% POSI3 3.51 ▼ 1.13% SLCE3 13.35 ▼ 0.22% NATU3 8.50 ▲ 1.43% BRKM5 5.96 ▼ 0.17% RANI3 8.42 ▲ 3.82% CSNA3 4.51 ▼ 6.82% CMIN3 5.73 ▲ 0.35% USIM5 7.56 ▲ 2.72% GGBR4 25.63 ▲ 2.60% ENEV3 26.75 ▲ 1.67% CPFE3 46.11 ▼ 0.07% CMIG4 11.28 ▼ 0.53% EQTL3 38.89 ▲ 0.59% LREN3 13.85 ▲ 1.84% VIVT3 32.30 ▼ 1.01% RAIL3 14.16 ▼ 1.94% KLABIN 18.24 ▼ 0.05% RAIA DROGASIL 18.85 ▲ 2.00% RDOR3 34.06 ▼ 1.67% HAPV3 11.91 ▲ 5.59% FLRY3 17.27 ▲ 0.76% SMTO3 14.38 ▼ 0.96% UGPA3 33.10 ▲ 0.15% VBBR3 36.13 ▲ 0.22% BBSE3 41.36 ▲ 0.24% BPAC11 57.12 ▲ 0.56% CURY3 31.45 ▲ 4.52% AERI3 2.15 — 0.00% VIVARA 22.84 ▲ 2.98% COMPASS 25.10 ▲ 1.05% VAMOS 3.26 ▼ 2.40% SANB11 28.93 ▲ 1.08% ASAI3 8.55 ▲ 0.59% SBSP3 27.57 ▼ 0.47% WALMEX 49.94 ▼ 0.62% GMEXICO 211.62 ▲ 1.88% FEMSA 217.81 ▼ 1.64% CEMEX 20.60 ▲ 0.44% GFNORTE 198.18 ▼ 1.20% BIMBO 61.29 ▼ 1.08% TELEVISA 9.67 ▼ 1.43% AMX 21.68 ▼ 1.77% GAP 377.50 ▲ 0.26% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA 230.90 ▼ 0.19% KOF 185.35 ▼ 1.02% GRUMA 263.20 ▲ 1.92% KIMBER 40.01 ▼ 0.47% SQM-B 61,910 ▼ 1.26% COPEC 6,342 ▼ 0.13% BSANTANDER 80.44 ▼ 0.68% FALABELLA 6,384 ▲ 2.70% ENELAM 87.00 ▼ 1.13% CENCOSUD 1,955 ▲ 0.01% CMPC 1,050 ▼ 0.47% BANCO CHILE 192.48 ▼ 0.64% LATAM AIR 25.25 ▲ 2.06% YPF 8,080 ▼ 2.53% GGAL 7,980 ▲ 1.25% PAMPA 5,505 ▼ 0.90% TXAR 654.50 ▼ 0.76% ALUAR 965.00 ▼ 1.28% TGS 9,875 ▼ 1.74% CEPU 2,370 ▼ 1.09% MIRGOR 1,680 ▼ 89.72% COME 43.19 ▼ 1.91% LOMA NEGRA 3,588 ▼ 0.90% BYMA 293.25 ▼ 0.76% TELECOM ARG 4,380 ▼ 0.62% ECOPETROL 16.60 ▼ 1.01% BANCOLOMBIA 91.07 ▼ 1.57% GRUPO AVAL 5.24 ▼ 0.76% CREDICORP 395.79 ▼ 1.20% SOUTHERN COPPER 185.91 ▲ 1.75% BUENAVENTURA 30.47 ▲ 0.63% MERCADOLIBRE 1,899 ▲ 1.11% NUBANK 14.44 ▲ 0.77% XP 17.03 ▼ 0.18% PAGSEGURO 9.60 ▼ 0.41% STONE 11.35 ▼ 0.22% GLOBANT 37.14 ▲ 1.48% TECNOGLASS 46.76 ▲ 7.64% GAP AIRPORT 218.14 ▲ 0.36% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA AIRPORT 106.73 ▼ 0.16% AMX ADR 24.96 ▼ 1.54% FEMSA ADR 125.75 ▼ 1.75% CEMEX ADR 11.84 ▲ 0.17% PETROBRAS ADR 19.06 ▼ 1.75% VALE ADR 14.58 ▼ 3.19% ITAU ADR 8.49 ▲ 0.35% SANTANDER BR 5.74 ▲ 1.23% AMBEV ADR 3.05 ▼ 1.93% CSN 0.93 ▼ 5.65% GERDAU 5.06 ▲ 2.02% LATAM ADR 54.53 ▲ 3.35% BTC 63,666 ▲ 0.29% ETH 1,865 ▼ 0.93% SOL 73.72 ▲ 0.37% XRP 1.08 ▼ 0.39% BNB 589.37 ▲ 0.31% ADA 0.19 ▲ 2.45% DOGE 0.07 ▼ 0.37% AVAX 6.57 ▲ 0.42% LINK 8.21 ▼ 1.86% DOT 0.82 ▲ 3.00% LTC 44.41 ▼ 0.50% BCH 213.57 ▲ 0.49% TRX 0.33 ▲ 0.65% XLM 0.17 ▼ 1.27% HBAR 0.07 ▲ 1.14% NEAR 1.75 ▲ 1.80% ATOM 1.37 ▲ 8.55% AAVE 92.65 ▲ 0.71% SELIC 14.25% EMBRAER 89.60 ▲ 3.12% EMBRAER ADR 70.94 ▲ 3.82% JBS 13.76 ▼ 1.85% JBS BDR 69.57 ▼ 1.60% MBRF3 17.70 ▲ 0.91% MBRFY 3.37 ▼ 2.03% INTER 5.63 ▲ 0.54% EGX 54,094 ▼ 0.35% USD/ZAR 16.51 ▼ 0.23% USD/NGN 1,361 ▼ 0.23% NIKKEI 63,755 ▼ 0.94% CSI300 4,543 ▼ 0.98% HSI 26,009 ▲ 0.48% NIFTY 24,774 ▲ 1.60% KOSPI 6,257 ▼ 5.12% JCI 6,234 ▼ 0.03% USD/JPY 157.16 ▼ 0.15% USD/CNY 6.7518 ▲ 0.10% DAX 26,001 ▲ 1.45% CAC 8,614 ▲ 1.22% FTSE 10,858 ▼ 0.10% MIB 52,872 ▲ 1.34% IBEX 19,983 ▲ 1.01% STOXX 652.09 ▲ 0.45% EUR/USD 1.1513 ▼ 0.12% GBP/USD 1.3430 ▼ 0.42% SPX 7,601 ▲ 1.48% DJI 53,178 ▲ 1.32% NDX 28,777 ▲ 1.78% RUT 2,982 ▲ 1.73% TSX 35,226 ▼ 0.79% VIX 15.86 ▼ 0.81% USD/CAD 1.4046 ▲ 0.21% US10Y 4.6860 ▼ 1.24%
since 2009
Monday, August 3, 2026
Europe Europe Intelligence Brief

Europe Intelligence Brief — Monday, August 3, 2026

· August 3, 2026 · 5 min read

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Executive Summary

Europe Intelligence Brief August 3 — Spain led large euro-area economies with 0.7% growth in Q2 while German shares climbed on US-Iran hopes. Deadly

Germany
DAX
26,001
+1.45%
France
CAC 40
8,614
+1.22%
UK
FTSE 100
10,858
-0.10%
Italy
FTSE MIB
52,872
+1.34%
Spain
IBEX 35
19,983
+1.01%
Euro
STOXX 600
652.09
+0.45%
EUR/USD
Spot
1.1513
-0.12%
GBP/USD
Spot
1.3430
-0.42%

Rio Times · Europe Intelligence Brief August 3

Europe Intelligence Brief August 3 — Key Facts

Spain growth Spain grew 0.7% quarter-on-quarter, triple the pace of Germany, France and Italy, each at 0.2%.

DAX jump German shares led markets higher with the DAX up about 1.4% as oil prices fell on US-Iran talk hopes.

AZ shares fall AstraZeneca dropped roughly 7% after reports of early merger talks with US-based Bristol Myers Squibb.

Zaporizhzhia toll Russian guided-bomb strikes on the Ukrainian city killed one person and injured 31 including two children.

Gelendzhik strike Falling drone debris killed at least six people near a Russian Black Sea resort, the regional governor said.

Prysmian deal Italy’s Prysmian agreed to buy US electrical firm Atkore for about US$3.8 billion in enterprise value.

Europe Intelligence Brief August 3 — A sunny growth figure from Spain brightened the economic picture just as deadly drone and bomb strikes darkened the Russia-Ukraine front. Markets climbed on diplomacy hopes, while two huge corporate deals — one real, one rumoured — reshuffled the pharmaceutical and industrial landscape.

Europe Intelligence Brief August 3
Europe Intelligence Brief August 3. (Photo internet reproduction)
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Spain – Growth leads Europe

A sunny surprise in Madrid

Spain posted a 0.7% quarter-on-quarter expansion in the second quarter, leaving Germany, France and Italy in the dust at just 0.2% each. Only Ireland, with its outsized multinational footprint, grew faster among euro-area members at 3.9%.

The mood in Madrid was one of quiet pride as the numbers confirmed what business surveys had been hinting all spring. It was a rare moment of economic cheer on a continent otherwise shadowed by war and political friction.

Germany – DAX leads a strong open

Stocks climb on diplomacy hopes

German shares surged out of the gate on Monday, with the DAX index gaining about 1.4% and the broader European STOXX 600 rising 0.4%. Traders pointed to falling oil prices, driven by renewed hopes of US-Iran talks that could ease global supply fears.

The advance felt like a collective exhale after weeks of trade-war nerves and sticky energy costs. Frankfurt’s trading floors hummed with cautious relief that at least one geopolitical hotspot might cool.

Spain’s 0.7% quarterly growth felt like a quiet vindication while three larger neighbours barely crawled forward.

United Kingdom – AstraZeneca merger talks

A US$400 billion shadow over Cambridge

Shares of drugmaker AstraZeneca sank roughly 7% after reports surfaced of preliminary merger conversations with American rival Bristol Myers Squibb. The tie-up would create a pharmaceutical colossus worth around US$400 billion, reshaping the global industry.

The drop reflected investor worry about the cost and complexity of swallowing such a large American target. For a company that is one of Britain’s few homegrown industrial champions, the news stirred pride and anxiety in equal measure.

Ukraine – Zaporizhzhia struck

Residential high-rises hit

Two Russian guided-bomb strikes slammed into the southern city of Zaporizhzhia on Sunday, killing at least one person and wounding 31 including two children. The bombs hit residential high-rise buildings, shattering an already fragile sense of safety.

The grief in the city was raw and public, with rescue workers pulling survivors from the rubble into the evening. It was the kind of attack that hardens the determination of those who stay and deepens the sorrow of those who have lost everything.

Russia – Black Sea resort hit

A holiday town becomes a target

Falling debris from a Ukrainian drone killed at least six people, including three children, near the resort of Gelendzhik on Monday, according to regional governor Veniamin Kondratyev. About 40 others were wounded in an incident that brought the war to Russia’s holiday coastline.

The strike punctured the summer calm of a region long treated as a sanctuary from the fighting. Shock and anger rippled through the Krasnodar area as families confronted the war’s reach in a place they thought was safe.

Italy – Prysmian buys Atkore

Milan wires up an American deal

Italian cable giant Prysmian agreed to buy US electrical-products maker Atkore for US$95 a share, valuing the entire company at about US$3.8 billion. The deal extends Prysmian’s reach deep into the North American electrical infrastructure market.

The mood in Milan’s corporate circles was quietly satisfied, seeing the acquisition as a smart industrial bet rather than a flashy financial gamble. It was a reminder that European companies still have the confidence to reach across the Atlantic even in turbulent times.

United Kingdom – Migration deal falls short

Starmer’s numbers disappoint

Home Office figures revealed that Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s ‘one in, one out’ returns agreement with France sent back 1,087 migrants in its first eleven months, while 1,117 arrived under the scheme. The net result was a small but politically awkward deficit of 30 people.

The data landed heavily in Westminster, feeding criticism that the flagship policy was failing to deliver on its central promise. For a government that staked its border credibility on practical returns, the numbers felt like a quiet embarrassment.

The Bigger Picture

Europe enters August on an uneasy split-screen. Spain delivered the kind of growth number that finance ministers dream of, while German stocks rallied on the faint scent of Middle Eastern diplomacy.

But the same headlines carried the weight of war: Russian bombs on Zaporizhzhia residential blocks and Ukrainian drone debris killing holidaymakers near a Black Sea resort. The human cost sat alongside the market gains, impossible to ignore.

Corporate boardrooms added their own drama, with AstraZeneca sinking on merger chatter and Italy’s Prysmian quietly sealing a multi-billion-dollar American acquisition. Under it all, a US tariff deadline on Russia loomed near 8 August, keeping the continent on edge.

Europe Intelligence Brief August 3: What We Are Watching

  • Today – President Putin blamed ‘excessive expectations’ for stalled peace talks as markets digested the latest strikes.
  • This week – The roughly 8 August US tariff deadline on Russia hangs over diplomacy and energy markets.

Go Deeper

The full Europe Intelligence Dossier — the interactive risk dashboard, the six people who matter and the downloadable PDF — is updated daily by the Rio Times Intelligence Desk.

The Europe Intelligence Brief August 3 returns tomorrow morning.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error

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