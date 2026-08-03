USA & Canada Intelligence Brief — Monday, August 3, 2026

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Rio Times · USA & Canada Intelligence Brief August 3

USA & Canada Intelligence Brief August 3 — Key Facts —Brazil tariff A new 25% US tariff on most Brazilian goods took effect on 22 July, replacing a 50% duty the Supreme Court struck down in February; broad carve-outs soften it and President Lula has gone to the WTO rather than retaliate at once. —Import average The effective US import tariff has climbed to roughly 15.8%, its highest in generations. —Wall St rally Amazon’s US$200.6 billion quarter and soaring cloud growth lifted the S&P 500 to 7,489.72 on Friday. —Water cyberattack An Iran-linked hack struck over 30 Minnesota water systems, triggering a public blame fight between Trump and Governor Walz. —Canada wildfires Around 800 fires burn across Canada, with 5,000-plus people across British Columbia placed under evacuation orders in one day. —Trade deadline Canada faces 50% US tariffs on about US$20 billion of goods from 19 August, intensifying urgent trade talks.

USA & Canada Intelligence Brief August 3 — now in an interactive edition Read the full US & Canada Intelligence Dossier online →

USA & Canada Intelligence Brief August 3 — Wall Street celebrated strong gains after Amazon’s cloud-fuelled earnings beat, yet the mood darkened elsewhere as Washington’s new 25% tariff on most Brazilian goods took hold and a tariff wall widened over more than 60 nations. Canada faced a double crisis, racing to dodge looming US duties while roughly 800 wildfires burned and thousands fled their homes.

USA & Canada Intelligence Brief August 3. (Photo internet reproduction)

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United States – Brazil tariff reset to 25%

Duties take hold

Washington’s tariff campaign against Brazil has been reset. The original 50% duty — imposed in 2025 over the prosecution of former President Jair Bolsonaro — was struck down by the US Supreme Court in February, which found the emergency-powers law could not justify it. In its place, a 25% tariff on most Brazilian goods took effect on 22 July under Section 301, though Washington exempted most of Brazil’s exports, including coffee, beef, orange juice and Embraer aircraft; a separate forced-labour probe could add a further 12.5%. President Lula has taken the dispute to the World Trade Organization and readied Brazil’s economic-reciprocity law but has so far held back on counter-tariffs, betting on negotiation.

United States – Tariff wall snaps shut

A wider barrier

As Washington’s mid-summer tariff push took hold, fresh duties now cover imports from more than 60 countries. The average effective tariff on goods entering the United States has climbed to roughly 15.8%, reshaping trade relationships on a global scale.

Trump’s tariff wall is the dominant economic story for both economies, leaving markets euphoric while trade, security and wildfire anxieties mount.

United States – Markets rally as July ends red

Amazon powers a rally

Amazon delivered a blockbuster second quarter, with net sales reaching US$200.6 billion and its cloud division AWS surging 37% to US$42.2 billion. Chief Executive Andy Jassy’s results ignited a rally in the largest technology names that carried the S&P 500 to a close of 7,489.72 on Friday 31 July.

United States – Water-system cyberattack

Security and blame

An Iran-linked cyberattack struck more than 30 municipal water systems across Minnesota in late July, raising urgent security fears. In late July, President Trump publicly blamed Governor Tim Walz for the breach, while Walz accused the president of attempting a cover-up, turning a public-safety crisis into a political clash.

Canada – Wildfire emergency

Flames force thousands to flee

About 800 wildfires were burning across Canada on 3 August, with the Bradley Creek blaze near Okanagan Lake, British Columbia, triggering new evacuation orders. More than 5,000 people across British Columbia were placed under evacuation orders in a single day, deepening a summer of anxious flight from the flames.

Canada – Trade-deal countdown

A mid-August deadline looms

Canada is scrambling to avoid sweeping US Section 338 tariffs of 50% on roughly US$20 billion of goods, set to kick in on 19 August. Prime Minister Mark Carney and President Trump have agreed to intensify negotiations, with the country’s economic security hanging on a deal that must be struck within weeks.

The Bigger Picture A split-screen moment defines North America: while Amazon’s cloud-driven results pushed the S&P 500 to a strong Friday close, unease spreads beyond the trading floor as Washington resets its Brazil tariff to 25% and widens a tariff wall affecting over 60 nations, while he and Minnesota’s Governor trade blame over a foreign cyberattack on water systems.

USA & Canada Intelligence Brief August 3: What We Are Watching

Today – Michigan’s US Senate primary tests both parties ahead of the midterms.

This week – The 19 August deadline for 50% US Section 338 tariffs on Canada looms unless a deal is reached.

Go Deeper The full USA & Canada Intelligence Dossier — the interactive risk dashboard, the six people who matter and the downloadable PDF — is updated daily by the Rio Times Intelligence Desk.

The USA & Canada Intelligence Brief August 3 returns tomorrow morning.

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