USA & Canada Intelligence Brief — Monday, August 3, 2026

IBOV 178,000.24 — 0.00% IPSA 11,049.81 ▲ 0.30% IPC MEX 66,935.53 ▼ 0.58% MERVAL 3,274,443 ▼ 0.51% COLCAP 2,384.67 ▼ 0.31% BVL PERÚ 57,378.30 — — USD/BRL5.09▲ 0.26% USD/MXN17.30▼ 0.04% USD/CLP925.12▼ 0.64% USD/COP3,228▲ 0.79% USD/PEN3.39▼ 0.08% USD/ARS1,494▲ 0.57% USD/UYU40.27▲ 0.17% USD/PYG5,936▲ 0.08% USD/BOB12.07▼ 0.25% USD/DOP58.13▲ 0.24% USD/CRC448.42— 0.00% USD/GTQ7.62▼ 0.08% USD/HNL26.78▲ 0.07% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES746.91▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD158.01▲ 0.52% USD/TTD6.74▲ 0.40% EUR/BRL5.85▼ 0.16% BRENT 83.51 ▼ 7.33% WTI 80.06 ▼ 5.44% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.54 ▲ 1.67% GOLD 4,111 ▲ 1.53% SILVER 58.40 ▲ 1.40% SOY 1,192 ▲ 1.73% CORN 473.00 ▲ 7.32% WHEAT 651.50 ▲ 1.92% COFFEE 321.15 ▼ 3.30% SUGAR 15.01 ▲ 2.39% ORANGE JUICE 159.20 ▲ 2.74% COTTON 81.39 ▲ 1.11% COCOA 5,903 ▲ 9.38% BEEF 227.03 ▼ 2.04% CATTLE 343.00 ▼ 1.44% LITHIUM 69.41 ▲ 0.27% PETR4 43.05 ▼ 0.85% VALE3 74.64 ▼ 2.15% ITUB4 43.17 ▲ 0.70% BBDC4 18.55 ▲ 0.76% ABEV3 15.77 ▼ 1.38% BBAS3 21.27 ▼ 0.37% B3SA3 15.62 ▼ 0.70% WEGE3 48.20 ▲ 2.12% PRIO3 58.50 ▼ 3.86% SUZB3 43.10 ▼ 0.51% RENT3 38.10 ▲ 1.30% AZZA3 16.23 ▼ 1.16% CSAN3 4.10 ▲ 0.74% RAIZ4 0.26 — 0.00% PCAR3 2.75 ▲ 6.18% GMAT3 3.97 ▼ 1.49% PSSA3 54.00 ▼ 0.64% CVCB3 1.44 ▲ 9.92% POSI3 3.51 ▼ 1.13% SLCE3 13.35 ▼ 0.22% NATU3 8.50 ▲ 2.04% BRKM5 5.96 ▼ 0.17% RANI3 8.42 ▲ 3.82% CSNA3 4.51 ▼ 8.89% CMIN3 5.73 ▲ 0.35% USIM5 7.56 ▲ 2.72% GGBR4 25.63 ▲ 2.60% ENEV3 26.75 ▲ 1.67% CPFE3 46.11 ▼ 0.07% CMIG4 11.28 ▼ 0.53% EQTL3 38.89 ▲ 0.59% LREN3 13.85 ▲ 1.84% VIVT3 32.30 ▼ 1.01% RAIL3 14.16 ▼ 1.94% KLABIN 18.24 ▼ 0.05% RAIA DROGASIL 18.85 ▲ 2.00% RDOR3 34.06 ▼ 1.67% HAPV3 11.91 ▲ 5.59% FLRY3 17.27 ▲ 0.76% SMTO3 14.38 ▼ 0.96% UGPA3 33.10 ▲ 0.15% VBBR3 36.13 ▲ 1.40% BBSE3 41.36 ▲ 0.24% BPAC11 57.12 ▲ 0.56% CURY3 31.45 ▲ 4.52% AERI3 2.15 — 0.00% VIVARA 22.84 ▲ 2.98% COMPASS 25.10 ▲ 1.05% VAMOS 3.26 ▼ 2.40% SANB11 28.93 ▲ 1.08% ASAI3 8.55 ▲ 0.59% SBSP3 27.57 ▼ 0.47% WALMEX 49.94 ▼ 0.62% GMEXICO 211.62 ▲ 1.88% FEMSA 217.81 ▼ 1.64% CEMEX 20.60 ▲ 0.44% GFNORTE 198.18 ▼ 1.20% BIMBO 61.29 ▼ 1.08% TELEVISA 9.67 ▼ 1.43% AMX 21.68 ▼ 1.77% GAP 377.50 ▲ 0.26% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA 230.90 ▼ 0.19% KOF 185.35 ▼ 1.02% GRUMA 263.20 ▲ 1.92% KIMBER 40.01 ▼ 0.47% SQM-B 61,910 ▼ 1.26% COPEC 6,342 ▼ 0.13% BSANTANDER 80.44 ▼ 0.68% FALABELLA 6,384 ▲ 2.70% ENELAM 87.00 ▼ 1.13% CENCOSUD 1,955 ▲ 0.01% CMPC 1,050 ▼ 0.47% BANCO CHILE 192.48 ▼ 0.64% LATAM AIR 25.25 ▲ 2.06% YPF 8,080 ▼ 2.53% GGAL 7,980 ▲ 1.25% PAMPA 5,505 ▼ 0.90% TXAR 654.50 ▼ 0.76% ALUAR 966.50 ▼ 1.13% TGS 9,890 ▼ 1.59% CEPU 2,370 ▼ 1.09% MIRGOR 1,680 ▼ 89.72% COME 43.19 ▼ 1.91% LOMA NEGRA 3,588 ▼ 0.90% BYMA 293.25 ▼ 0.76% TELECOM ARG 4,380 ▼ 0.62% ECOPETROL 16.60 ▼ 1.01% BANCOLOMBIA 91.07 ▼ 1.57% GRUPO AVAL 5.24 ▼ 0.76% CREDICORP 395.79 ▼ 1.20% SOUTHERN COPPER 185.91 ▲ 1.75% BUENAVENTURA 30.47 ▲ 0.63% MERCADOLIBRE 1,899 ▲ 1.11% NUBANK 14.44 ▲ 0.77% XP 17.03 ▼ 0.18% PAGSEGURO 9.60 ▼ 0.41% STONE 11.35 ▼ 0.22% GLOBANT 37.14 ▲ 1.48% TECNOGLASS 46.76 ▲ 7.64% GAP AIRPORT 218.14 ▲ 0.36% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA AIRPORT 106.73 ▼ 0.16% AMX ADR 24.96 ▼ 1.54% FEMSA ADR 125.75 ▼ 1.75% CEMEX ADR 11.84 ▲ 0.17% PETROBRAS ADR 19.06 ▼ 1.75% VALE ADR 14.58 ▼ 3.19% ITAU ADR 8.49 ▲ 0.35% SANTANDER BR 5.74 ▲ 1.23% AMBEV ADR 3.05 ▼ 1.93% CSN 0.93 ▼ 5.65% GERDAU 5.06 ▲ 2.02% LATAM ADR 54.53 ▲ 3.35% BTC 63,615 ▲ 0.21% ETH 1,867 ▼ 0.84% SOL 73.73 ▲ 0.38% XRP 1.08 ▼ 0.35% BNB 589.99 ▲ 0.41% ADA 0.19 ▲ 1.95% DOGE 0.07 ▼ 0.32% AVAX 6.56 ▲ 0.33% LINK 8.22 ▼ 1.76% DOT 0.82 ▲ 3.18% LTC 44.43 ▼ 0.46% BCH 214.10 ▲ 0.74% TRX 0.33 ▲ 0.61% XLM 0.17 ▼ 1.12% HBAR 0.07 ▲ 1.39% NEAR 1.75 ▲ 1.88% ATOM 1.37 ▲ 8.32% AAVE 92.50 ▲ 0.54% SELIC 14.25% EMBRAER 89.60 ▲ 4.02% EMBRAER ADR 70.94 ▲ 3.82% JBS 13.76 ▼ 1.85% JBS BDR 69.57 ▼ 1.60% MBRF3 17.70 ▲ 0.91% MBRFY 3.37 ▼ 2.03% INTER 5.63 ▲ 0.54% IBOV 178,000.24 — 0.00% IPSA 11,049.81 ▲ 0.30% IPC MEX 66,935.53 ▼ 0.58% MERVAL 3,274,443 ▼ 0.51% COLCAP 2,384.67 ▼ 0.31% BVL PERÚ 57,378.30 — — USD/BRL 5.09 ▲ 0.26% USD/MXN 17.30 ▼ 0.04% USD/CLP 925.12 ▼ 0.64% USD/COP 3,228 ▲ 0.79% USD/PEN 3.39 ▼ 0.08% USD/ARS 1,494 ▲ 0.57% USD/UYU 40.27 ▲ 0.17% USD/PYG 5,936 ▲ 0.08% USD/BOB 12.07 ▼ 0.25% USD/DOP 58.13 ▲ 0.24% USD/CRC 448.42 ▲ 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.62 ▼ 0.08% USD/HNL 26.78 ▲ 0.07% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 746.91 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 158.01 ▲ 1.11% USD/TTD 6.74 ▲ 1.53% EUR/BRL 5.85 ▼ 0.16% BRENT 83.51 ▼ 7.33% WTI 80.06 ▼ 5.44% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.54 ▲ 1.67% GOLD 4,111 ▲ 1.53% SILVER 58.40 ▲ 1.40% SOY 1,192 ▲ 1.73% CORN 473.00 ▲ 7.32% WHEAT 651.50 ▲ 1.92% COFFEE 321.15 ▼ 3.30% SUGAR 15.01 ▲ 2.39% ORANGE JUICE 159.20 ▲ 2.74% COTTON 81.39 ▲ 1.11% COCOA 5,903 ▲ 9.38% BEEF 227.03 ▼ 2.04% CATTLE 343.00 ▼ 1.44% LITHIUM 69.41 ▲ 0.27% PETR4 43.05 ▼ 0.85% VALE3 74.64 ▼ 2.15% ITUB4 43.17 ▲ 0.70% BBDC4 18.55 ▲ 0.76% ABEV3 15.77 ▼ 1.38% BBAS3 21.27 ▼ 0.37% B3SA3 15.62 ▼ 0.70% WEGE3 48.20 ▲ 2.12% PRIO3 58.50 ▼ 3.86% SUZB3 43.10 ▼ 0.51% RENT3 38.10 ▲ 1.30% AZZA3 16.23 ▼ 1.16% CSAN3 4.10 ▲ 0.74% RAIZ4 0.26 — 0.00% PCAR3 2.75 ▲ 6.18% GMAT3 3.97 ▼ 1.49% PSSA3 54.00 ▼ 0.64% CVCB3 1.44 ▲ 9.92% POSI3 3.51 ▼ 1.13% SLCE3 13.35 ▼ 0.22% NATU3 8.50 ▲ 2.04% BRKM5 5.96 ▼ 0.17% RANI3 8.42 ▲ 3.82% CSNA3 4.51 ▼ 8.89% CMIN3 5.73 ▲ 0.35% USIM5 7.56 ▲ 2.72% GGBR4 25.63 ▲ 2.60% ENEV3 26.75 ▲ 1.67% CPFE3 46.11 ▼ 0.07% CMIG4 11.28 ▼ 0.53% EQTL3 38.89 ▲ 0.59% LREN3 13.85 ▲ 1.84% VIVT3 32.30 ▼ 1.01% RAIL3 14.16 ▼ 1.94% KLABIN 18.24 ▼ 0.05% RAIA DROGASIL 18.85 ▲ 2.00% RDOR3 34.06 ▼ 1.67% HAPV3 11.91 ▲ 5.59% FLRY3 17.27 ▲ 0.76% SMTO3 14.38 ▼ 0.96% UGPA3 33.10 ▲ 0.15% VBBR3 36.13 ▲ 1.40% BBSE3 41.36 ▲ 0.24% BPAC11 57.12 ▲ 0.56% CURY3 31.45 ▲ 4.52% AERI3 2.15 — 0.00% VIVARA 22.84 ▲ 2.98% COMPASS 25.10 ▲ 1.05% VAMOS 3.26 ▼ 2.40% SANB11 28.93 ▲ 1.08% ASAI3 8.55 ▲ 0.59% SBSP3 27.57 ▼ 0.47% WALMEX 49.94 ▼ 0.62% GMEXICO 211.62 ▲ 1.88% FEMSA 217.81 ▼ 1.64% CEMEX 20.60 ▲ 0.44% GFNORTE 198.18 ▼ 1.20% BIMBO 61.29 ▼ 1.08% TELEVISA 9.67 ▼ 1.43% AMX 21.68 ▼ 1.77% GAP 377.50 ▲ 0.26% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA 230.90 ▼ 0.19% KOF 185.35 ▼ 1.02% GRUMA 263.20 ▲ 1.92% KIMBER 40.01 ▼ 0.47% SQM-B 61,910 ▼ 1.26% COPEC 6,342 ▼ 0.13% BSANTANDER 80.44 ▼ 0.68% FALABELLA 6,384 ▲ 2.70% ENELAM 87.00 ▼ 1.13% CENCOSUD 1,955 ▲ 0.01% CMPC 1,050 ▼ 0.47% BANCO CHILE 192.48 ▼ 0.64% LATAM AIR 25.25 ▲ 2.06% YPF 8,080 ▼ 2.53% GGAL 7,980 ▲ 1.25% PAMPA 5,505 ▼ 0.90% TXAR 654.50 ▼ 0.76% ALUAR 966.50 ▼ 1.13% TGS 9,890 ▼ 1.59% CEPU 2,370 ▼ 1.09% MIRGOR 1,680 ▼ 89.72% COME 43.19 ▼ 1.91% LOMA NEGRA 3,588 ▼ 0.90% BYMA 293.25 ▼ 0.76% TELECOM ARG 4,380 ▼ 0.62% ECOPETROL 16.60 ▼ 1.01% BANCOLOMBIA 91.07 ▼ 1.57% GRUPO AVAL 5.24 ▼ 0.76% CREDICORP 395.79 ▼ 1.20% SOUTHERN COPPER 185.91 ▲ 1.75% BUENAVENTURA 30.47 ▲ 0.63% MERCADOLIBRE 1,899 ▲ 1.11% NUBANK 14.44 ▲ 0.77% XP 17.03 ▼ 0.18% PAGSEGURO 9.60 ▼ 0.41% STONE 11.35 ▼ 0.22% GLOBANT 37.14 ▲ 1.48% TECNOGLASS 46.76 ▲ 7.64% GAP AIRPORT 218.14 ▲ 0.36% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA AIRPORT 106.73 ▼ 0.16% AMX ADR 24.96 ▼ 1.54% FEMSA ADR 125.75 ▼ 1.75% CEMEX ADR 11.84 ▲ 0.17% PETROBRAS ADR 19.06 ▼ 1.75% VALE ADR 14.58 ▼ 3.19% ITAU ADR 8.49 ▲ 0.35% SANTANDER BR 5.74 ▲ 1.23% AMBEV ADR 3.05 ▼ 1.93% CSN 0.93 ▼ 5.65% GERDAU 5.06 ▲ 2.02% LATAM ADR 54.53 ▲ 3.35% BTC 63,615 ▲ 0.21% ETH 1,867 ▼ 0.84% SOL 73.73 ▲ 0.38% XRP 1.08 ▼ 0.35% BNB 589.99 ▲ 0.41% ADA 0.19 ▲ 1.95% DOGE 0.07 ▼ 0.32% AVAX 6.56 ▲ 0.33% LINK 8.22 ▼ 1.76% DOT 0.82 ▲ 3.18% LTC 44.43 ▼ 0.46% BCH 214.10 ▲ 0.74% TRX 0.33 ▲ 0.61% XLM 0.17 ▼ 1.12% HBAR 0.07 ▲ 1.39% NEAR 1.75 ▲ 1.88% ATOM 1.37 ▲ 8.32% AAVE 92.50 ▲ 0.54% SELIC 14.25% EMBRAER 89.60 ▲ 4.02% EMBRAER ADR 70.94 ▲ 3.82% JBS 13.76 ▼ 1.85% JBS BDR 69.57 ▼ 1.60% MBRF3 17.70 ▲ 0.91% MBRFY 3.37 ▼ 2.03% INTER 5.63 ▲ 0.54%
since 2009
Monday, August 3, 2026
USA & Canada USA & Canada Intelligence Brief

USA & Canada Intelligence Brief — Monday, August 3, 2026

· August 3, 2026 · 4 min read

Daily Brief

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Executive Summary

USA & Canada Intelligence Brief August 3 — Trump's 50% Brazil tariff takes effect as Wall Street hits a record on Amazon's blowout. Canada battles 800

USA
S&P 500
7,601
+1.48%
USA
Nasdaq
25,914
+2.13%
USA
Dow Jones
53,178
+1.32%
USA
Russell 2000
2,982
+1.73%
Canada
S&P/TSX
35,226
-0.79%
USA
10Y Treasury
4.69
-1.24%
USD/CAD
Spot
1.40
+0.16%
USD/MXN
Spot
17.30
-0.04%

Rio Times · USA & Canada Intelligence Brief August 3

USA & Canada Intelligence Brief August 3 — Key Facts

Brazil tariff A new 25% US tariff on most Brazilian goods took effect on 22 July, replacing a 50% duty the Supreme Court struck down in February; broad carve-outs soften it and President Lula has gone to the WTO rather than retaliate at once.

Import average The effective US import tariff has climbed to roughly 15.8%, its highest in generations.

Wall St rally Amazon’s US$200.6 billion quarter and soaring cloud growth lifted the S&P 500 to 7,489.72 on Friday.

Water cyberattack An Iran-linked hack struck over 30 Minnesota water systems, triggering a public blame fight between Trump and Governor Walz.

Canada wildfires Around 800 fires burn across Canada, with 5,000-plus people across British Columbia placed under evacuation orders in one day.

Trade deadline Canada faces 50% US tariffs on about US$20 billion of goods from 19 August, intensifying urgent trade talks.

USA & Canada Intelligence Brief August 3 — Wall Street celebrated strong gains after Amazon’s cloud-fuelled earnings beat, yet the mood darkened elsewhere as Washington’s new 25% tariff on most Brazilian goods took hold and a tariff wall widened over more than 60 nations. Canada faced a double crisis, racing to dodge looming US duties while roughly 800 wildfires burned and thousands fled their homes.

USA & Canada Intelligence Brief August 3
USA & Canada Intelligence Brief August 3. (Photo internet reproduction)
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United States – Brazil tariff reset to 25%

Duties take hold

Washington’s tariff campaign against Brazil has been reset. The original 50% duty — imposed in 2025 over the prosecution of former President Jair Bolsonaro — was struck down by the US Supreme Court in February, which found the emergency-powers law could not justify it. In its place, a 25% tariff on most Brazilian goods took effect on 22 July under Section 301, though Washington exempted most of Brazil’s exports, including coffee, beef, orange juice and Embraer aircraft; a separate forced-labour probe could add a further 12.5%. President Lula has taken the dispute to the World Trade Organization and readied Brazil’s economic-reciprocity law but has so far held back on counter-tariffs, betting on negotiation.

United States – Tariff wall snaps shut

A wider barrier

As Washington’s mid-summer tariff push took hold, fresh duties now cover imports from more than 60 countries. The average effective tariff on goods entering the United States has climbed to roughly 15.8%, reshaping trade relationships on a global scale.

Trump’s tariff wall is the dominant economic story for both economies, leaving markets euphoric while trade, security and wildfire anxieties mount.

United States – Markets rally as July ends red

Amazon powers a rally

Amazon delivered a blockbuster second quarter, with net sales reaching US$200.6 billion and its cloud division AWS surging 37% to US$42.2 billion. Chief Executive Andy Jassy’s results ignited a rally in the largest technology names that carried the S&P 500 to a close of 7,489.72 on Friday 31 July.

United States – Water-system cyberattack

Security and blame

An Iran-linked cyberattack struck more than 30 municipal water systems across Minnesota in late July, raising urgent security fears. In late July, President Trump publicly blamed Governor Tim Walz for the breach, while Walz accused the president of attempting a cover-up, turning a public-safety crisis into a political clash.

Canada – Wildfire emergency

Flames force thousands to flee

About 800 wildfires were burning across Canada on 3 August, with the Bradley Creek blaze near Okanagan Lake, British Columbia, triggering new evacuation orders. More than 5,000 people across British Columbia were placed under evacuation orders in a single day, deepening a summer of anxious flight from the flames.

Canada – Trade-deal countdown

A mid-August deadline looms

Canada is scrambling to avoid sweeping US Section 338 tariffs of 50% on roughly US$20 billion of goods, set to kick in on 19 August. Prime Minister Mark Carney and President Trump have agreed to intensify negotiations, with the country’s economic security hanging on a deal that must be struck within weeks.

The Bigger Picture

A split-screen moment defines North America: while Amazon’s cloud-driven results pushed the S&P 500 to a strong Friday close, unease spreads beyond the trading floor as Washington resets its Brazil tariff to 25% and widens a tariff wall affecting over 60 nations, while he and Minnesota’s Governor trade blame over a foreign cyberattack on water systems.

USA & Canada Intelligence Brief August 3: What We Are Watching

  • Today – Michigan’s US Senate primary tests both parties ahead of the midterms.
  • This week – The 19 August deadline for 50% US Section 338 tariffs on Canada looms unless a deal is reached.

Go Deeper

The full USA & Canada Intelligence Dossier — the interactive risk dashboard, the six people who matter and the downloadable PDF — is updated daily by the Rio Times Intelligence Desk.

The USA & Canada Intelligence Brief August 3 returns tomorrow morning.

Background: Foreign Investors No Longer Fear a Lula Win — They’re Watching the Fed Instead.

Background: BRICS Just Got Bigger — Who’s In, Who’s Still Out, and Why It Matters.

Background: Brazil Economic Outlook 2026: Growth, Inflation, and Key Risks.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error

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