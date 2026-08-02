Gruma to Invest US$79m in New Delicias Tortilla Plant

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Agribusiness · Delicias, 2 August 2026

Key Facts —Investor — Grupo Industrial Maseca (Gruma). —Investment — US$79 million. —Location — Delicias, Chihuahua, Mexico. —Site — five hectares. —Jobs — about 500. —Products — tortillas, tostadas and totopos. —Market — output exported to the United States.

A new Gruma Delicias plant will anchor a US$79 million bet on exporting Mexican corn products north, even as demand in the United States runs softer this year.

Gruma’s planned Delicias plant will make tortillas, tostadas and totopos for export to the United States.

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A US$79m bet on cross-border corn products

Grupo Industrial Maseca, the tortilla and corn-flour giant known as Gruma, plans to invest US$79 million in a new plant in Delicias, in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua. The facility will occupy five hectares and produce staples of the Mexican table, including tortillas, tostadas and totopos, the crisp corn chips served across the region.

The distinguishing feature of the project is its market. Rather than serving Mexican consumers, the plant’s output is destined for export to the United States, supplying the large Hispanic-food segment north of the border. That orientation shapes everything from the plant’s location to the products it will churn out.

Gruma is already one of the world’s biggest producers of corn flour and tortillas, with operations spanning several countries. The Delicias investment therefore extends an established export model rather than creating one from scratch, adding capacity to a business that already knows how to sell Mexican staples abroad.

At US$79 million, the plant is a substantial single-site commitment for a food processor. The figure covers the land, buildings and the automated lines that turn corn masa into finished, packaged goods ready for shipment, and it signals that Gruma sees durable demand behind the investment.

Corn is the foundation of the business. Turning it into masa, then into tortillas and chips at industrial scale, is a process Gruma has refined over decades, and the Delicias plant applies that expertise to a facility built expressly for export. The company is not entering a new line of work so much as adding capacity to one it already dominates.

Why Delicias, Chihuahua

Chihuahua shares a long border with the United States, and Delicias sits within a region served by established road and rail links toward US crossing points. That proximity shortens the distance packaged foods must travel to reach American shelves, which matters for products where freshness and delivery time affect value.

The state is also part of Mexico’s northern industrial corridor, with the logistics networks, labour pool and supplier base that manufacturers rely on. Locating close to the frontier trims transport time and cost for goods that ultimately ship north, and plugs the plant into an ecosystem already geared toward export.

Delicias itself is an agricultural hub, which places the plant near both a workforce familiar with food production and the wider farming economy of the region. For a corn-based processor, being embedded in an agricultural area can ease access to labour and local services.

Choosing a five-hectare site leaves room for the production lines the plant needs and, potentially, for later expansion should export demand justify it. A footprint of that size suggests Gruma is planning for a facility with room to grow rather than a minimal installation.

Water and energy availability also shape where food plants can be built, and an established agricultural region like Delicias tends to have the infrastructure that intensive processing requires. Siting the plant there keeps it close to inputs and utilities alike, reducing the logistical friction that can weigh on a large food operation.

Nearshoring in reverse

Much of the recent nearshoring narrative describes foreign manufacturers moving production to Mexico to serve the US market. Gruma’s project inverts that familiar framing: a Mexican company is expanding at home specifically to export finished consumer food to the United States, sending the end product rather than relocating to make it.

This is nearshoring in reverse, or perhaps a reminder that supply chains run in both directions. The value added, the jobs and the processing all stay in Mexico, while only the finished product crosses the border. Gruma keeps close to its raw materials and workforce yet remains within easy reach of its customers.

For a food company, that balance is logical. Corn masa and the labour to process it are more available on the Mexican side, while the demand sits north of the border. Producing in Delicias and shipping north captures the advantages of both locations at once.

The model also underlines how integrated the two economies have become in food. Mexican staples have moved from niche imports to mainstream items on US shelves, and companies like Gruma are building the industrial capacity to keep that pipeline supplied.

It is a pattern with room to run. As the Hispanic population and the broader taste for Mexican food expand in the United States, the logic of producing staples in Mexico for consumption across the border becomes more compelling, not less. Gruma’s investment is a bet on that long trend rather than on any single year’s figures.

Softer US demand, longer horizon

The investment comes even though demand in the United States has been softer this year. Gruma is building for a multi-year horizon, and a single weaker period does not undo the long-run growth of Mexican and Tex-Mex food consumption north of the border, which has expanded steadily over decades.

Capital decisions of this size are made against years of expected output, not one season’s sales. By adding capacity now, Gruma positions itself to capture demand when conditions improve, while spreading construction over a period of slower orders rather than racing to build into a boom.

There can be an advantage to investing through a soft patch. Construction and equipment can be easier to schedule, and a plant that comes online as demand recovers is ready to serve it from the start. Timing a long build to a cyclical dip is a familiar strategy for patient operators.

The company has not framed the softness as a reason to delay, which suggests confidence that the underlying appetite for tortillas, tostadas and totopos in the US remains intact. The message to the market is that a temporary dip does not change the structural case for more capacity.

Guidance on demand, when companies choose to give it, tends to be framed cautiously. Gruma’s decision to press ahead with a sizeable plant, rather than pause, is itself a statement about how it reads the trajectory of US consumption beyond this year. Actions of this scale often say more than commentary about a company’s expectations.

Jobs and the local economy

The plant is expected to create about 500 jobs in Delicias, a meaningful addition for a mid-sized agricultural city. Those roles span production, quality control, logistics and administration, offering a mix of skilled and entry-level positions across the operation.

Beyond direct employment, food-processing plants typically pull in local suppliers, transport operators and maintenance services, spreading the economic benefit through the surrounding area. A single anchor facility can support a web of smaller businesses that grow alongside it.

For Chihuahua, the project reinforces the state’s position as an export-oriented manufacturing base, adding a consumer-food operation to a regional economy already tied closely to cross-border trade. Each such investment deepens the state’s specialisation in making goods for the US market.

The commitment of five hectares and hundreds of jobs signals that Gruma intends the site to be a long-term fixture rather than a temporary line. Investments of this scale tend to embed a company in a community, through wages, taxes and the suppliers that come to depend on it.

Stable, formal manufacturing jobs are valuable in a border region where employment can be volatile. A plant tied to steady export demand offers a degree of continuity that more cyclical industries do not always provide, and can help anchor skilled workers who might otherwise move elsewhere for work.

What to watch

The near-term markers are construction progress on the five-hectare site and the pace of hiring toward the roughly 500 planned positions. Both will indicate how quickly the plant moves from announcement to operation, and whether the timeline holds.

The larger question is US demand. If appetite for Mexican corn products firms up, the Delicias plant is well placed to benefit; if softness persists, Gruma may phase output to match orders rather than run at full tilt. The plant’s ramp-up will track the market it is built to serve.

Trade conditions between Mexico and the United States will also shape the economics, since the entire rationale rests on smooth cross-border shipment of the plant’s production. Any friction at the border, in tariffs or logistics, would bear directly on a facility designed around exports.

Finally, watch whether Gruma treats Delicias as a one-off or a first step. The room left on the site, and the company’s broader export strategy, will show whether this US$79 million plant is the start of a larger build-out in northern Mexico.

For now, the headline is straightforward: a Mexican champion is committing US$79 million and hundreds of jobs to make corn staples in Chihuahua for American tables. It is a bet that the appetite north of the border will outlast this year’s softness, and that producing at home for export remains the right side of the border to be on.

The plant’s economics ultimately rest on a simple proposition: make the product where corn and labour are competitive, and sell it where demand is deepest. Delicias offers the first, the United States the second, and the border in between is short enough to keep the two ends of that chain tightly linked.

Whether the softer patch in US demand proves brief or lasting, the capacity being built will still be there to serve the market once orders recover. That is the calculation behind committing US$79 million now rather than waiting for clearer skies, and it is the wager on which the Delicias plant rests.

Key Facts —Investor. Grupo Industrial Maseca (Gruma). —Investment. US$79 million. —Location. Delicias, Chihuahua. —Footprint. five hectares. —Jobs. about 500. —Output. tortillas, tostadas and totopos for export to the US. — Figures reflect Gruma’s announced plans and may change as the project develops.

This is reporting, not investment advice. Confirm current figures with official sources before acting.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Gruma investing in Delicias? US$79 million in a new plant on five hectares in Delicias, Chihuahua.

What will the plant make? Tortillas, tostadas and totopos, with output exported to the United States.

How many jobs will it create? About 500.

What does nearshoring in reverse mean here? A Mexican company is expanding at home to export finished food to the US, inverting the usual pattern of foreign firms relocating to Mexico.

Does softer US demand threaten the plant? Gruma is investing for a multi-year horizon and has not cited this year’s softer demand as a reason to hold back.

Related reading

Sources: Grupo Industrial Maseca (Gruma).

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