Peru’s Alicorp Buys Unilever Home Care in Colombia, Ecuador

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BUSINESS · ANDEAN M&A, 3 AUGUST 2026

Key Facts —Buyer. Alicorp, Peru’s largest consumer-goods company, part of Grupo Romero. —Target. Unilever’s home-care business in Colombia and Ecuador, not in Peru. —Brands. Fab, 3D, Aromatel and Deja, in Unilever’s portfolio for more than 60 years. —Structure. Two separate deals for 100% of the units, signed 28 January 2026. —Price. Financial terms were not disclosed by either company. —Approvals. Pending clearance from competition regulators in Colombia and Ecuador. —Seller. Unilever, which reported about US$65 billion in 2024 revenue, is trimming non-core lines.

The Alicorp Unilever deal hands Peru’s largest consumer-goods company control of four well-known cleaning brands in Colombia and Ecuador, and marks another step in the regional consolidation that is steadily redrawing the Andean market for everyday household goods.

Alicorp, based in Lima, is expanding its home-care footprint into Colombia and Ecuador.

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What Alicorp actually agreed to buy

Alicorp, the Lima-based food and home-care group controlled by Grupo Romero, signed agreements on 28 January 2026 to acquire Unilever’s home-care business in Colombia and Ecuador. The transaction covers 100% of the relevant assets of Unilever Andina Colombia and Unilever Andina Ecuador, which pass to the local subsidiaries Alicorp Colombia and Alicorp Ecuador.

The portfolio centres on four laundry and cleaning brands: Fab, 3D, Aromatel and Deja. All are long-standing fixtures on regional shelves and have sat inside Unilever’s stable for more than 60 years, in part through earlier absorptions of detergent lines once owned by rivals such as Colgate-Palmolive in Colombia.

According to the companies, the agreement also transfers the associated teams and operations, a structure intended to keep manufacturing and distribution running without interruption while ownership changes hands. Alicorp framed the purchase as two independent but complementary transactions rather than a single regional block.

Home care is a defensive, high-frequency category: detergents, fabric softeners and surface cleaners that households buy on repeat regardless of the economic cycle. That reliability is part of the appeal, giving Alicorp steady volume and pricing power to complement its more cyclical food and industrial lines.

The brands are not glamorous, but they are sticky. Fab and Deja in particular are generational names that many households have used since childhood, the kind of low-cost staples that hold share even when budgets tighten. That entrenched loyalty is precisely what makes them worth buying and worth defending.

A price both companies kept to themselves

The one detail neither side put on the record is the price. Alicorp disclosed the agreements through a material-event filing, a Hecho de Importancia, to Peru’s securities regulator, the SMV, but stated that the financial terms had not been revealed. Unilever’s own announcement was equally silent on value.

That reticence is common in private carve-outs, where buyer and seller prefer to keep multiples confidential until closing. The advisory firm Inverlink, whose consumer and retail lead Enrique Vargas worked on the mandate, described the deal as strategically significant for both parties without attaching a figure.

Readers should therefore treat any circulating headline number as unconfirmed. As of the announcement, no official valuation had been published by either company, and none of the primary filings attach one. The scope of the deal, however, is clear and on the record.

What is on the record is the strategic rationale on both sides, and that is often more revealing than a single multiple. The structure, two clean transfers of 100% of the units with staff and operations attached, points to a straightforward sale rather than a joint venture or a staged earn-out.

Why Unilever is walking away from these brands

For Unilever, the sale fits a multi-year effort to prune slower-growing lines and concentrate on categories where it wants to lead. The Anglo-Dutch group reported roughly US$65 billion in global revenue in 2024 and has been reshaping its portfolio around foods, beauty and personal care.

Reginaldo Ecclissato, who leads Unilever’s markets, said the decision was deliberate and consistent with the company’s ambition to grow in strategic categories, adding that the brands were expected to keep prospering under Alicorp. Unilever keeps its marquee names in the region, including Dove, Rexona, Knorr and Hellmann’s.

Home care in two mid-sized Andean markets, in other words, is exactly the sort of asset a global major is willing to hand to a focused regional buyer that can give the brands more attention than they would receive inside a sprawling multinational portfolio.

The move fits a pattern across the industry, in which global groups concentrate marketing and innovation spending on a shorter list of billion-dollar brands and sell the rest to owners who will prioritise them. For the brands themselves, a committed regional parent can mean more, not less, investment.

Alicorp’s steady march beyond Peru

For Alicorp the logic runs the other way. The company already operates across seven Latin American countries with more than 150 owned brands spanning foods, personal and home care, business-to-business solutions and aquaculture. Adding established cleaning brands deepens a category it knows well.

In Ecuador, Alicorp already sells names such as AlaCena, Don Vittorio and Sapolio, so the Unilever brands slot into an existing commercial network. In Colombia, the group has separately moved to acquire the Rama margarine brand, filing a request with the competition regulator, underlining an appetite for bolt-on deals.

Taken together, the moves sketch a company converting cash flow from its Peruvian base into regional scale, betting that a portfolio of trusted local labels can defend shelf space against both retreating multinationals and low-cost private-label challengers.

The strategy is not new. In late 2025 Alicorp agreed to buy a majority stake in the maker of the popular Inka Crops snacks, and it has absorbed local names over more than a decade. Each deal is modest on its own, but together they build a portfolio designed to travel across the Andean region.

The regulatory road still to travel

The deal is not yet closed. In Colombia it must clear the Superintendencia de Industria y Comercio, and in Ecuador the Superintendencia de Competencia Económica. Both reviews test whether combining the brands would concentrate the market for detergents and household cleaners.

Company statements indicated the approvals were being sought through the first quarter of 2026, with completion subject to customary conditions precedent. Until regulators sign off and the assets formally transfer, Unilever continues to run the business day to day.

For Andean consumers, the immediate effect is minimal: the same products stay on shelves. The longer-term question is how a larger Alicorp prices and promotes them once integration begins. Rio Times will track the filings as they move toward closing.

Competition reviews in both countries will examine combined market shares in laundry and cleaning products and can attach conditions, such as brand or capacity divestments, if they see a risk to consumers. Most consumer-goods deals of this size clear, but the process can add months to the timetable.

Ecuador adds a wrinkle, because its economy is dollarised, so Alicorp will run the acquired operations in US dollars there while managing its Colombian units in pesos. That mix of currencies is routine for a regional group but shapes how the company will report and hedge the combined business.

What the deal signals for the region

The transaction is a small but telling data point in a broader pattern: global consumer majors trimming exposure to individual Andean categories while regional champions expand. It echoes earlier consolidations in which local players absorbed multinational castoffs and turned them into growth engines.

For Peru’s corporate sector, it reinforces Alicorp’s role as one of the country’s most acquisitive consumer names. For Colombia and Ecuador, it means ownership of familiar cleaning brands shifts from Europe to Lima, with local teams reporting into a regional rather than a global parent.

The strategic read is straightforward. Multinationals want fewer, bigger bets; regional groups want more shelves. As long as that trade holds, more Andean carve-outs are likely to follow this template, as our business coverage has repeatedly flagged.

For now, the takeaway for readers is simple. A category that global players increasingly treat as non-core is becoming the building block of a regional consumer champion, and the Andean shelf is quietly changing hands one brand at a time.

Key Facts —Buyer. Alicorp, Peru’s largest consumer-goods company, part of Grupo Romero —Seller. Unilever, the Anglo-Dutch consumer giant —Assets. Home-care business in Colombia and Ecuador, sold as two deals —Brands. Fab, 3D, Aromatel and Deja —Price. Not disclosed by either company —Status. Signed 28 January 2026; awaiting regulatory clearance — Details reflect company filings and statements at announcement; confirm current status with Alicorp and Unilever disclosures.

This is reporting, not investment advice. Confirm current figures with official sources before acting.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Alicorp agree to buy? It agreed to acquire 100% of Unilever’s home-care assets in Colombia and Ecuador, including the Fab, 3D, Aromatel and Deja brands, in two separate transactions.

Is this a Peru-only deal? No. Alicorp is Peruvian, but the assets being purchased are in Colombia and Ecuador; there is no Peruvian target in the transaction.

How much is Alicorp paying? Neither company disclosed the price. Any specific figure in circulation is unconfirmed by the official filings, which state that financial terms were not revealed.

Which brands are involved? Four home-care brands, Fab, 3D, Aromatel and Deja, that have been in Unilever’s regional portfolio for more than 60 years.

Does the purchase need approval? Yes. It requires clearance from Colombia’s Superintendencia de Industria y Comercio and Ecuador’s Superintendencia de Competencia Económica before it can close.

Related reading

Sources: Alicorp; Unilever.

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