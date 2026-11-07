South African Landlord Says Offices Recover

File photo. Johannesburg, South Africa's largest city and business hub, at sunset. Photo: Frankbel, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Business: South Africa

Key Facts Who. Redefine Properties, a Johannesburg-listed landlord and REIT (real estate investment trust), reported annual results.

Result. Distributable income, the cash profit paid to shareholders, rose 7.5% to R3.9 billion (US$236 million).

Offices. Office vacancy across Redefine’s portfolio fell to 9.5%, against 11.8% nationally in the third quarter.

Outlook. The company expects distributable income per share to grow 3% to 5% in its 2027 financial year.

A major South African landlord says its offices are filling again and its balance sheet is stronger.

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Empty desks in South African office towers are slowly being filled again, and a major South African landlord says its numbers show it. Redefine Properties, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), reported higher income and lower debt for the year to 31 August 2026.

For investors abroad, the results are a data point on whether South African commercial property is recovering. Redefine says its portfolio is performing at its strongest levels in five years.

Income Up and Debt Down

Distributable income, the cash profit available to pay shareholders, rose 7.5% to R3.9 billion (about US$236 million at the market exchange rate at the time of writing, R16.52 per US$1). Distributable income per share was 56.08 cents (about US$0.034), up 7%.

The full-year dividend was 49.06 cents per share (about US$0.03), also up 7%. The loan-to-value ratio, which measures borrowing against property value, improved to 38.8%, and property assets were valued at R102.1 billion (about US$6.18 billion).

Andrew König, Redefine’s chief executive, said the company is in a far better position than it has been for a number of years. Redefine expects distributable income per share to grow 3% to 5% in its 2027 financial year.

File photo. Ponte City, a landmark apartment tower in central Johannesburg. Photo: Jorge Láscar, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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Offices Fill Up Again

Redefine says office vacancy across its portfolio is now 9.5%. The South African Property Owners Association (SAPOA), the industry body, puts national office vacancy at 11.8% in the third quarter of 2026.

That national figure is down from a peak of about 17% in mid-2022. The recovery is uneven, since weaker buildings still lag the best space.

What It Means for You

For US investors, the result suggests South African commercial property is recovering. Redefine is listed on the JSE, so returns reach dollar holders only after conversion from the rand, South Africa’s currency.

Currency moves can therefore matter as much as rents. The company’s own guidance of 3% to 5% growth in income per share for 2027 is the next marker to watch.

What Is Not Known

Redefine’s results do not say how fast the recovery will reach weaker buildings. Nor is it clear how long the recovery can last.

Interest rates and the pace of office demand will decide whether the guided growth is met. Neither can be predicted from these results.

Sources: Redefine Properties, annual results for the year ended 31 August 2026 (https://www.redefine.co.za); SAPOA office vacancy survey, third quarter 2026 (https://www.sapoa.org.za); Johannesburg Stock Exchange (https://www.jse.co.za).

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a REIT?

A real estate investment trust is a listed company that owns property and must distribute most of its taxable income to shareholders. Redefine is one, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

How low is South African office vacancy now?

The South African Property Owners Association puts national office vacancy at 11.8% in the third quarter of 2026, down from about 17% in mid-2022. Redefine’s portfolio stands at 9.5%.

What dividend did Redefine pay?

Redefine’s full-year dividend was 49.06 cents per share, up 7%. That is about US$0.03 at the market exchange rate at the time of writing.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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