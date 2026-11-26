NICO Holdings Plc is a Malawian group that owns a bank, life and general insurers, a pension administrator and an asset manager, and it was the first company listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE). This profile covers its owners, management and results from its filings.
|Full name
|NICO Holdings Plc, a public company incorporated in Malawi
|Exchange and ticker
|Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE), ticker NICO; ISIN (international securities identification number) MWNICO010014
|Registered office
|Chibisa House, 19 Glyn Jones Road, Blantyre, Malawi
|Sector
|Financial services: insurance, banking, pensions and asset management
|Website
|www.nicomw.com
|Full dossier
|Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers
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