NICO Holdings Plc is a Malawian group that owns a bank, life and general insurers, a pension administrator and an asset manager, and it was the first company listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE). This profile covers its owners, management and results from its filings. Full name NICO Holdings Plc, a public company incorporated in Malawi Exchange and ticker Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE), ticker NICO; ISIN (international securities identification number) MWNICO010014 Registered office Chibisa House, 19 Glyn Jones Road, Blantyre, Malawi Sector Financial services: insurance, banking, pensions and asset management Website www.nicomw.com Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

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