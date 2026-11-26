Continental Holdings plc is a Malawian financial services group with a banking arm, asset management, stockbroking and pension administration. Its shares began trading on the Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE) in August 2026, and this profile covers its owners, management and results from its filings. Full name Continental Holdings plc (the 2025 accounts and annual report still say Continental Holdings Limited), a company incorporated in Malawi Exchange and ticker Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE), ticker CHL; ISIN (international securities identification number) MWCHL0010175; listed on 10 August 2026 at MK195.00 a share Headquarters Ulimi House, Sharpe Road and Glyn Jones Road, Blantyre, Malawi Sector Financial services: banking, asset management, stockbroking, pensions Website www.continentalholdings.mw Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

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