Brazil Approves Wegovy Weight-Loss Pill

A Drogasil store; its owner RD Saúde, Brazil’s largest pharmacy group, fell 5.38% on 24 September. Photo: RaiaDrogasil, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

BRAZIL · HEALTH

Key Facts The decision Anvisa, Brazil’s health regulator, approved Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy weight-loss pill on Wednesday 4 November 2026.

Why it is new It is Brazil’s first oral obesity drug of the GLP-1 type, a hormone-based class.

The dose Patients start at 1.5 mg a day and rise step by step to 25 mg.

The maker Novo Nordisk, whose US shares trade as ADRs, certificates for foreign stock.

Not yet known Neither the price nor the exact launch date in Brazil has been announced.

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Brazil has approved its first oral GLP-1 weight-loss drug, built on the same medicine as the injections that took the world by storm. On Wednesday 4 November 2026 Anvisa, the national health regulator, registered the tablet version of Wegovy for adults with obesity, or with overweight and a related health problem.

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For US readers, the decision opens a large new market to Novo Nordisk, a Danish drugmaker whose shares trade in New York as American depositary receipts, or ADRs. The US regulator, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), approved the pill first, in December 2025, and the Brazilian decision brings it to Latin America’s largest economy.

What Anvisa Approved

Anvisa approved the registration of Wegovy in tablet form, with the active ingredient semaglutide, a drug that copies a natural gut hormone. Novo Nordisk filed its request on 30 January 2026, and the approval was published in the Diário Oficial da União, Brazil’s official gazette.

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The pill is taken once a day, starting at 1.5 mg and moving up through 4 mg and 9 mg until the maintenance dose of 25 mg. Each step is a higher dose of the same medicine.

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What GLP-1 Drugs Do

GLP-1 stands for glucagon-like peptide 1, a hormone that tells the brain the body is full. Drugs that copy it reduce appetite and food intake, which leads to weight loss.

The approval covers adults with obesity, or with overweight and related health problems. Novo Nordisk says it is meant to be used with diet and exercise.

What the Trial Showed

The approval rests mainly on OASIS 4, a late-stage trial that followed adults with obesity or overweight for 64 weeks. Novo Nordisk says average weight loss for all participants, including those who stopped taking the pill, was 13.6% against 2.2% on placebo, a dummy pill.

For participants who stayed on the pill, the average loss was 16.6% against 2.7% on placebo. Press reports on the trial say about one in three participants lost 20% or more of their starting weight.

Those are company figures, not independent results. Outcomes vary with how closely patients follow the dosing rules.

Why Brazil Matters to the Drug Industry

Brazil is Latin America’s largest economy, so an approval there matters to any drugmaker that sells to the region. A pill also gives patients an option without needles.

The approval is a regulatory step, not a launch. Brazil’s drug price board, CMED, must set a maximum price before pharmacies can sell the tablet, and Novo Nordisk has not announced a price.

Brazilian press reports put the arrival in pharmacies between the next quarter and the first half of 2027, but those timings are not confirmed by the regulator. Related coverage: Brazilian drugmaker Hypera and its diet-pen debut and Anvisa’s limits on polilaminina.

What It Means for You

If you own Novo Nordisk through a US brokerage, Brazil adds a new sales channel, but the company has not given a price or sales forecast for the country. This is information, not a recommendation to buy or sell.

If you live in Brazil, ask a doctor before starting any weight-loss drug, because the right dose and follow-up matter. This article is not medical advice.

In Plain English

Semaglutide is the active ingredient in Wegovy, and it copies a natural hormone. A placebo is a dummy pill that contains no medicine, used to compare results.

An ADR is a certificate that lets Americans hold shares of a foreign company on a US exchange. Anvisa plays the role in Brazil that the FDA plays in the United States.

What Is Not Known

It is not known what the pill will cost in reais or whether the public health system will cover it. No launch date has been announced.

It is also unclear how supply will keep up with demand. Long-term safety data beyond the 64-week trial will matter for patients who stay on the drug for years.

More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Did Anvisa Approve on 4 November 2026?

Anvisa approved the registration of Wegovy as a daily tablet of semaglutide for adults with obesity, or with overweight and a related health problem. It is the first oral GLP-1 drug approved for obesity in Brazil.

What Is a GLP-1 Drug?

GLP-1 is a hormone that tells the brain the body is full. Drugs that copy it reduce appetite and food intake, which leads to weight loss.

How Much Weight Did Patients Lose in the Trial?

Novo Nordisk says average loss over 64 weeks was 13.6% for all participants, including those who stopped, against 2.2% on placebo. For those who stayed on the pill it was 16.6% against 2.7%.

When Will the Pill Be on Sale in Brazil?

No price or confirmed launch date had been announced by 4 November 2026. Press reports range from the next quarter to the first half of 2027, once Brazil’s drug price board, CMED, sets a maximum price.

Sources: Anvisa (Brazil’s National Health Surveillance Agency), resolution registering Wegovy tablets, Diário Oficial da União (Brazil’s official gazette), 4 November 2026; Novo Nordisk, OASIS 4 trial results as presented by the company; US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), approval of oral Wegovy, December 2025.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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